BBTV PROVIDES UPDATE ON LOAN

BBTV Holdings Inc. announces that it continues to work with MEP Capital to maintain BBTV's loan in good standing.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces that it remains in discussions about further extending the timing of the US$6,000,000 payment under the MEP Capital loan until such time that it can be settled in accordance with a signed non-binding proposal from a new third party investor. The Company remains in good standing with the loan.

