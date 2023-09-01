BBTV PROVIDES UPDATE ON LOAN

01 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET
BBTV Holdings Inc. announces that it continues to work with MEP Capital to maintain BBTV's loan in good standing.
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces that it remains in discussions about further extending the timing of the US$6,000,000 payment under the MEP Capital loan until such time that it can be settled in accordance with a signed non-binding proposal from a new third party investor. The Company remains in good standing with the loan.
