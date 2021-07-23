BBTV Strengthens Advertising Sales Division with Martin Cass

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, has engaged Martin Cass as a strategic consultant for its Advertising Sales division.

"As an important part of our Plus Solutions business, BBTV's Direct Advertising solutions are the connective tissue between brands and the dynamic fan bases that we've grown alongside our creators," comments Doug Johnson, VP Brand Partnerships and Direct Sales, BBTV. "We're thrilled to have Martin and his caliber of expertise join the company to build upon BBTV's substantial growth and achievements of the existing Direct Sales team, and bring new opportunities to further deepen our relationships with leading brands and agencies, as well as our overall offering."

Martin brings over 30 years of global executive experience having worked across Europe, Asia and North America. He founded and built MDC Partners media operations and served as CEO of both MDC Media Partners and Assembly, the 2018 recipient of Ad Age Media Agency of the Year, working with clients as diverse as Truth Initiative, Timberland, Vans, E Trade and Fox. He came to the US from the UK in 2004 having secured P&G as a client for Carat North America which he went on to lead as President in the US from 2008-2012 and subsequently as Global Client President securing GM as a client for the company globally.

"BBTV is the leader in supporting the global creator community to build and grow their audiences. As a result there is a significant opportunity for advertisers to tap into these authentic voices to help build their brands around the world. The company has done a great job in making this rich content highly targetable and brand safe and I am looking forward to helping them accelerate their already impressive trajectory." comments, Martin Cass, Managing Partner, LionsPride LLC.

Leveraging his extensive experience working within and in collaboration with prominent brands and agencies worldwide, Martin will work with BBTV to enable new global relationships, enhance the company's strategic Direct Sales positioning, further develop the company's product and services roadmap, and provide guidance on related M&A activity.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including that Mr. Cass will bring new opportunities to deepen the Company's direct sales offering; that there is a significant opportunity for advertisers to tap into the creator economy to help build their brands around the world; that the Company will accelerate its trajectory; and Mr. Cass' Company objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to our assumption that Mr. Cass will be successful in growing the Company's direct sales and realizing his objectives, and our assumptions regarding continued changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and the performance of our services and technology. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, we may fail to grow our direct sales, or otherwise realize the objectives set out in this press release above. See also the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

