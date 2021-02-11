BBTV's YoBoHo Teams up with Allroll to Launch Content on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators become more successful, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, YoBoHo Digital Content provided the following important updates:

YoBoHo launches proprietary original content in kids, knowledge and cooking genres for worldwide audiences on popular top streaming platforms Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Allroll is a CTV/OTT (Connected TV/Over-the-top) agency for content owners that allows them to reach their audience by building and distributing video apps on top streaming platforms.

YoBoHo is an original content producer and kids media powerhouse and acquired by BBTV in 2015 which owns Hooplakidz, the popular kids content brand, having generated billions of views.

YoBoHo recently launched its newest original programming including All Babies Channel, Teehee Town, YouCurious? And Cooking Co on the streaming platforms noted above via its partnership with Allroll.

Allroll's unique platform allows BBTV to not only build and deploy video apps to top streaming platforms but also provides the ability to offer its advertisers additional ad placements, and targeting resulting in higher performing campaigns.

"Roku and Amazon Fire TV are notably some of the top video streaming platforms today featuring content for a considerably large number of active users," comments Hitendra Merchant, CEO, YoBoHo. "We're excited to be able to reach out, acquire and sustain this audience with Allroll's expertise in marketing our premium kids content curated for preschoolers, along with snackable content from YouCurious? And Cooking Co. for an older audience."

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

About YoBoHo:

YoBoHo New Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), is a global digital media company that specializes in creating, distributing and licensing original content in the kids & family, lifestyle and education verticals. YoBoHo owns & operates HooplaKidz, the leading digital-first producer of high-quality original content for kids and families all over the world. Today, YoBoHo's library is available in 14 languages and its content is distributed across various leading digital platforms, including YouTube, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, and YoBoHo's mobile app: HooplaKidz Plus. https://www.yoboho.com/

About Allroll:

Allroll is a CTV/OTT agency and marketing platform for channel owners. It allows them to reach the audience through multiple relevant channels on Roku and place ads in front of millions of viewers, target them through demographic, interests, location, multiple devices, and other parameters. Allroll helps advertisers to optimize ad campaigns, drive more installs, and spend less.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects BBTV's current expectations regarding future events including that the use of Allroll's services will increase viewership and drive more installs, that the Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android audiences will be acquired and sustained, the use of BBTV's technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, and BBTV's mission to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will be achieved. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions regarding the continued performance of Allroll and various streaming services, the anticipated continuation of content consumption and changes and trends in our industry, the global economy, and the digital marketing industry, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond BBTV's control, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that our assumptions may be incorrect, the services provided by Allroll may not yield expected results, technology may not perform as anticipated or achieve expected results, that content creators, viewers, marketers and advertisers may not behave as anticipated, and that future revenue may not be realized, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

YoBoHo New Media

Deepika Pathar, Communications Manager

[email protected]

+91 998 755 3921

BBTV

Ashley Buck, PR and Corporate Communications Specialist

[email protected]

+1778 875 1346

BBTV-C

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.