BBU Investors Have Opportunity to Join Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. ("Brookfield" or "the Company") (NYSE: BBU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Brookfield purchased CDK Global ("CDK"), a provider of software to car dealerships, for $6.41 billion in April 2022. The Company's CDK unit announced on June 19, 2024, that it was investigating a cyberattack that resulted in it proactively shutting down all of its systems. This action caused massive disruption for car dealerships across North America. CDK later admitted the cyberattack and also that it was hacked a second time as it tried to restore its services.

