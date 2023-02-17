BBVA Argentina announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Schedule

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 results.

Earnings Release  
Monday, March 6, 2023  
Time: After market close

Conference Call 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (10:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet Period 
From Monday, February 20, through Monday, March 6, 2023

Executives  
Ms. Carmen Morillo Arroyo, Chief Financial Officer 
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer 
Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in:  
1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)  
1-412-317-6373 (International)  
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)  
Web Phone: click here  
Conference ID: BBVA  
Webcast & Replay: click here

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

