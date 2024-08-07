BBVA Argentina announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Schedule

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

Aug 07, 2024, 17:00 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2024 results.

Earnings Release

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time: After market close

Conference Call

Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (11:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet Period

From Wednesday, August 7, though Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Executives

Ms. Carmen Morillo Arroyo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer 
Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in:

1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International) 
54-11-39845677 (Argentina)
Web Phone: click here
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here 

BBVA Argentina Investor Relations
[email protected]
ir.bbva.com.ar

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

