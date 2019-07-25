BBVA Classic rakes in $20,000 for the Tejano Center for Community Concerns

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BBVA Classic kicked off last night, pitting the Houston Dynamo against Mexican powerhouse Club América from Liga BBVA. The match, which was also the quarterfinal match of the inaugural Leagues Cup tournament between club's from Major League Soccer and Mexico's LigaMX, succeeded in both sports entertainment and charitable value.

This year, partial proceeds from the game benefited the Tejano Center for Community Concerns, raking in a total of $20,000 from the more than 20,000 who attended the game and purchased tickets. After a hard-fought contest that saw both teams create several scoring chances, Club América and the Dynamo ended regulation in a 1-1 draw. América prevailed in the ensuing penalty shootout, 6-5, to move on to the Leagues Cup semifinals.

"This was my first time attending this match as the new bank CEO, and I am thrilled with both the turnout and the funds raised to create opportunities for one of our community partners," said BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodriguez Soler. "The Tejano Center's work serving children and families in Houston is invaluable, and we were honored to name them this year's beneficiary. Tonight, it was our privilege to host family members and students served by the Tejano Center."

The Tejano Center for Community Concerns was named the BBVA Classic beneficiary in a press conference earlier in June. The press conference, renaming the Dynamo's home venue BBVA Stadium as part of the bank's rebrand, recognized the organization and the dozen students from the Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success Elite STEM Primary Academy's girls and boys soccer teams.

The academy is one of the various programs the center offers to fulfill its mission of developing education, social, health and community institutions that empower families to transform their lives.

"Obviously we were disappointed not to win last night, but knowing that the game will leave a lasting impact on a great organization like the Tejano Center certainly helps soften the blow somewhat," said Dynamo President of Business Operations John Walker. "We are very fortunate to have such a wonderful partner like BBVA that shares our commitment to investing in our community and we look forward to finding new ways to work together with them to help our neighbors in the future."

The BBVA Classic is just the latest way in which BBVA and the Houston Dynamo have teamed up to serve the community that they each call home. Dating back to 2012, the two organizations have partnered on numerous international soccer matches, community rebuilding and reclamation projects and financial literacy outreach initiatives.

Click here for highlights from previous charity soccer matches hosted by BBVA and the Dynamo – and how a simple soccer match has transcended beyond the pitch and has served neighborhoods and people who need it most.

