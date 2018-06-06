BBVA Compass and the Houston Dynamo announce Reason2Race as The Pitch 2018 small business contest winner

"Reason2Race has a solid business growth plan, but it also has a plan to create positive change in many communities - for various causes," said BBVA Compass Houston CEO Mark Montgomery. "BBVA Compass is focused on helping businesses flourish. We want to create opportunities for our communities. Reason2Race works for the greater good and is enabling organizations to find ways to make an impact. They align perfectly with what BBVA Compass stands for and we are proud to call them this year's winners."

Per the contest, Reason2Race will receive $10,000 and consultation with Dynamo and bank executives, among other prizes. The organization will be honored at halftime of the June 9 Dynamo match at BBVA Compass Stadium.

"We are excited about being recognized as a top small business and voted as this year's winner," said Reason2Race Chief Operating Officer Bill Baumeyer. "This unique opportunity allows us to launch a new Charity Challenge for companies, nonprofits, and individuals. The Charity Challenge is designed to support businesses in fulfilling their health and wellness initiatives and involve our new and existing nonprofits in smart, effective online fundraising. The end result is individuals exercising in fun ways while making a difference for the cause close to their hearts. It's a win for everyone."

The Pitch aligns with one of the core values of the Houston Dynamo – to be leaders in the Houston community, including the business community.

"The entrepreneurial spirit of this town is a big part of what makes Houston great, and we are honored to work with our partners at BBVA Compass to be able to help build the small business community in Houston," said Dynamo president Chris Canetti. "Reason2Race exemplifies the best of our city – that can-do spirit combined with a desire to help friends and neighbors – and we are proud to honor them as the winners of The Pitch 2018."

The Pitch has seen two other winners during its existence, with JC Sports being crowned as the inaugural winner in 2016. Based in Humble, Texas, JC Sports operates as a youth indoor sports facility. The most recent winner, Small Places LLC, took home the top prize in 2017. The urban farm focuses on making agriculture in an urban setting sustainable, supporting of its community and profitable.

JC Sports has now expanded and developed a sister company called Toca Football and goes on mission trips to countries that include Kenya, Haiti and Laos.

"After The Pitch, we did grow in clientele, we did grow in revenue," said JC Sports Co-Owner Cesar Coronel. "But the most important part is growing in the community, becoming part of the community. That's probably the most satisfying part. We donated the full amount of the $10,000 to six schools in our area."

Small Places LLC is now able to provide more produce for customers and is currently looking to expand into a second farm in the Houston area.

"The Pitch really opened us up to a whole new group of people, outlets and markets that have helped us grow over the last year," said Small Places LLC Co-Owner Tommy Garcia Pratts. "With the money that we won, we invested in some vital infrastructure that we were lacking, particularly a walk-in cooler. That also helped us set up the professionalism of our space."

