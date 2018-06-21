BBVA Compass announces Joe Cartellone as its Director of Mortgage Banking and Home Equity

"BBVA Compass is excited to welcome an experienced and ambitious banking professional in Joe Cartellone to our team," said BBVA Compass Head of Retail Banking Çagrı Süzer. "His innovative mindset, coupled with his proven success in building and growing high-performance mortgage strategies, will be a strong addition to the bank and our valued clients. He is committed to not only the bank's success, but also our clients' success in buying their own homes."

Prior to joining BBVA Compass, Cartellone was the head of SMB Direct Merchant Services at First Data Corporation and was Mortgage Banking Retail Channel Executive for JPMorgan Chase. He also has served on the board for TeleCheck Services Inc., and on Financial Services Roundtable Executive Housing Policy Council, Mortgage Bankers Association of America, and National Association of Realtors.

In 2013, he was also recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine. He earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and Communications from the University of Cincinnati, and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Graduate School of Business Administration Leadership Development Program.

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 649 branches, including 336 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found at www.bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

