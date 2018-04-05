BBVA Compass kicks off its Live Music Session series in Dallas with Luke Pell

While some concert attendees were bank clients, the majority of fans were invited through social media channels. Pell fans were identified using Twitter posts that referenced the country artist or ones that tagged his music. The concert presented a unique opportunity for Pell's followers to experience his artistry up close and personal in an intimate setting, with the help of AEG's ticketing and entertainment platform, AXS.

"We couldn't be more excited about coming to Dallas for the series BBVA and AXS have put together," said Pell. "This is more than a great opportunity for us to play for one of our favorite crowds back in Texas, but an opportunity for us to celebrate the live music experience. We love being able to connect with our fans because at the end of the day music is about bringing people together. BBVA and AXS are creating a full 360 experience for that connection to happen through social media and at the venue."

The concert was the first of 10 BBVA Music Sessions highlighting various emerging artists in Phoenix, Denver, and Dallas, among other cities. Other locations and times will be determined at later dates.

"The atmosphere at the Renaissance Dallas was electric," said BBVA Compass Dallas CEO Key Coker. "Our team here in Dallas and our partners helped put on an amazing show. Luke was a dynamic performer, and we were excited to host him as part of our first event in the series."

BBVA Compass and AEG agreement

The concert series is part of a multiyear agreement BBVA Compass signed with the world's leading sports and live entertainment company to create opportunities for customers across the country, including events, concerts and brand activations at some of AEG's key venues. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, is part of the bank's commitment to creating opportunities and positive experiences for clients and the communities it serves.

The unique pairing also allows the bank to expand its brand in the selected markets, elevate client and prospect engagement, and utilize its digital reach through special promotions at venues and events.

About BBVA

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 649 branches, including 336 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found at www.bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

