BBVA Compass launches new BBVA Compass Rewards Card

Available today, the new credit card offers rewards to customers for every purchase they make, with no cap on earnings, and boasts an easy to understand rewards structure that earns 1.5 percent in rewards for every $1 spent across all categories, and the ability to garner 2 percent in rewards with a qualifying bank relationship. When combined with BBVA Wallet, the bank's proprietary wallet app, customers can take advantage of instant reward redemption - even at the point of sale - and manage their card's security, all with the tap of a screen.

According to BBVA Compass Head of Payments Jon Groch, the slate of rewards combined with the capabilities of the BBVA Wallet means the new card's rewards program has hit elite status.

"Not only are we taking the guesswork out of rewards earning by giving customers the same points on everything they buy, but we're also combining it with the flexibility and security of BBVA Wallet," he said. "Now, purchasing a latte qualifies for the same points as a television, and with Wallet, you can redeem rewards points on the spot to help pay for either one of those purchases - or instantly block the card if the purchase was unauthorized."

Customers can earn Relationship Rewards for a total of 2 points per $1.00 of purchases made if one or more direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more were made to their BBVA Compass checking, savings or money market account during the previous calendar month. Similar to the base rewards points of 1.5 percent, there are no caps on Relationship Rewards points.

"We highly prize our customers," Groch said. "The extra .5 percent in reward points is a thank you to them for maintaining their relationship with us, and just one way we try to go the extra mile to demonstrate how much we value them."

Adding to the already stout rewards program, the new card also comes with a $100 welcome bonus when the customer purchases items totaling more than $1,500 within 90 days of account opening, and a zero percent introductory APR for 13 months.

To ease account management, BBVA Compass encourages its credit card customers to download its proprietary app, BBVA Wallet. With Wallet, customers can:

Block and unblock their card anytime, anywhere for added security.

Turn on notifications and alerts for notification when purchase authorizations occur on the account.

Instantly redeem reward points, even at the point-of-sale.

"This new product was built from start to finish with the customer in mind," Groch said. "We knew we wanted to give customers an industry-leading, simple rewards program, but we also wanted to make it easy to use the rewards, which is where instant redemption with BBVA Wallet comes in. The added bonus of Wallet's security features were the icing on the cake of what we feel is a credit card that will benefit our customers for years to come."

