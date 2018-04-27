BBVA Compass reports record quarterly earnings for the first quarter of 2018

  • Net income reaches quarterly record of $209 million
    • Net income up 73 percent from year ago quarter and 20 percent from adjusted earnings1 in the fourth quarter of 2017
    • Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity2 for the quarter were 0.96 percent and 10.51 percent, respectively
  • Total revenue increases 11 percent from prior year levels
    • Net interest income increases 13 percent compared to a year ago and 13 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis   
    • Net interest margin (FTE) increases 31 basis points from prior year and 5 basis points from fourth quarter 2017 levels
  • Noninterest expense growth well contained at 2 percent
  • Positive operating leverage results in record quarterly operating income2 of $318 million, an increase of 29 percent from the first quarter of 2017
  • Deposit growth fully funds increase in loan portfolio; loan pipeline remains strong
    • Total loans of $62.3 billion up 4 percent from prior year
    • Newly funded customer loans of $4.4 billion in the quarter, up 25 percent from 1Q17 levels
    • Total deposits of $69.9 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago and on a linked quarter (annualized) basis
  • Credit quality indicators show continued improvement
    • Nonperforming loan ratio at 1.11 percent, down 38 basis points from 1Q17 levels and 5 basis points from year-end 2017
    • Net charge-offs ratio of 44 basis points in the quarter down from 57 basis points in 1Q17
    • Allowance to loan ratio at 1.34 percent and nonperforming loan coverage ratio rises to 120 percent compared to 93 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2017

BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA Compass), reported today net income of $209 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $52 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 ($173 million1 adjusted for the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and $121 million earned during the first quarter of 2017. Earnings in the quarter represented a 20 percent increase from adjusted earnings1 in the fourth quarter and a 73 percent increase from year ago levels. Return on average assets and return on tangible equity2 for the first quarter of 2018 were 0.96 percent and 10.51 percent, respectively.

"Our team at BBVA Compass continued to capitalize on the positive momentum we have developed throughout our organization and allowed us to deliver record performance in multiple areas including net income," said Onur Genç, president and CEO of BBVA Compass. "Revenue growth was strong, led by a double-digit increase in net interest income, and expenses were well-managed which allowed us to achieve positive operating leverage and record operating income. At the same time, our digital transformation efforts also met with continued success including the broader launch of our fully digital Express Personal Loan, while our award-winning mobile banking app saw a 30 percent year-over-year jump in active users3. Clearly, our digital transformation strategy is working and seeing our strategy come to life provides us the drive to continue meeting and exceeding our customers expectation for amazing experiences."

Total revenue for the quarter was $880 million, an increase of 11 percent from the first quarter 2017. Net interest income totaled $623 million, an increase of $71 million or 13 percent from the first quarter of 2017, and an annualized increase of 13 percent from fourth quarter 2017 levels. The percent net interest margin in the first quarter of 2018 was 3.27 percent, an increase of 31 basis points from a year ago and 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. "The increase in net interest income reflects higher short-term interest rates, the asset sensitivity of our balance sheet and our focus on increasing activity while actively managing loan and deposit spreads," noted Genç.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $258 million, an increase of 5 percent compared to the $245 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. Growth in several of our fee-based businesses exceeded overall growth, led by card and merchant processing fees which climbed 32 percent year-over-year. Also noteworthy was the growth in corporate and correspondent investment sales (+35 percent), retail investment sales (+10 percent) and asset management fees (+10 percent). Expense growth was also kept in check with noninterest expenses rising just 2 percent year-over-year. Given this positive operating leverage, total operating income2 was a record $318 million, an increase of 29 percent from the first quarter of 2017.

In terms of balance sheet growth, total loans for the first quarter of 2018 were $62.3 billion, an increase of 4 percent from the $59.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Commercial loan growth (+7 percent) continued to outpace overall loan growth while consumer loan growth accelerated, driven by increased activity in direct consumer lending (+40 percent) and credit cards (+15 percent). During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $4.4 billion, up 25 percent compared to the pace in the year ago quarter. Equally important, deposit growth exceeded loan growth in the quarter as total deposits rose 4 percent to $69.9 billion and the loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 89.1 percent.

"While we are focused on increasing activity with our customers and adding new products and technology to meet their ever-changing needs, our entire organization is also committed to maintaining sound underwriting standards and a strong risk profile," Genç noted. Nonperforming loans totaled $694 million at the end of the quarter, down 22 percent from a year ago and 3 percent from year-end 2017. As a percentage of total loans, nonperforming loans were 1.11 percent at quarter end compared to 1.49 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 44 basis points in the quarter compared to 57 basis points in the year ago quarter. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.34 percent while the coverage ratio of nonperforming loans rose to 120 percent compared to 93 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

"Maintaining a strong capital position is also a top priority as we expand our client base," Genç said. Total shareholder's equity at the end of the quarter totaled $13.1 billion, a 2 percent increase from $12.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2017. The CET1 ratio rose to 12.08 percent4 at the end of the first quarter of 2018, up 28 basis points from the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. Importantly, all of BBVA Compass' regulatory capital ratios significantly exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

During the first quarter, BBVA Compass announced it now offers near instantaneous decisioning and potential same day funding for both customers and non-customers with the footprint wide5 opening of the fully digital BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan. The product, which represents months of effort across the entirety of the bank, underscores BBVA Compass' drive to digital transformation and achieving excellence in customer experience.

BBVA Compass also announced the launch of the new BBVA Compass Rewards Card. The new credit card offers rewards to customers for every purchase they make, with no cap on earnings, and boasts an easy to understand rewards structure. When combined with BBVA Wallet, the bank's proprietary wallet app, customers can take advantage of instant reward redemption - even at the point of sale - and manage their card's security, all with the tap of a screen.


















1 Adjusted net income excludes the impact of the revaluation of net deferred tax assets mandated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

2 Return on average tangible equity and operating income are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

3 An active user is defined as a customer who signs in to the mobile banking app at least once per month for three consecutive months.

4 Regulatory ratios at March 31, 2018, are estimated.

5 Except California


FTE – fully taxable equivalent

About BBVA Compass
BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 649 branches, including 336 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found under the Investor Relations tab at bbvacompass.com, by following @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visiting newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

About BBVA Group
BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

On April 5, 2018, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2018, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,

%







2018

2017

 Change 





EARNINGS SUMMARY











Net interest income

$       622,605

$       551,433

13





Noninterest income

257,825

244,687

5





Total revenue

880,430

796,120

11





Provision for loan losses

57,029

80,139

(29)





Noninterest expense

562,913

549,312

2





Pretax income

260,488

166,669

56





Income tax expense

51,798

45,846

13





Net income

208,690

120,823

73





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

461

443

4





Net income attributable to BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.

$       208,229

$       120,380

73


















SELECTED RATIOS











Return on average assets

0.96 %

0.56 %







Return on average tangible equity [a]

10.51

6.28







Average common equity to average assets

14.62

14.36







Average loans to average total deposits

89.61

89.75







Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [b]

12.08

11.77







Tier I capital ratio [b]

12.43

12.12







Total capital ratio [b]

14.67

14.53







Leverage ratio [b]

10.12

9.68
















































Average for Three Months


Ending Balance



Ended March 31,

%

March 31,

%


2018

2017

 Change 

2018

2017

 Change 

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS







Total loans

$  62,200,448

$  60,326,849

3

$  62,284,262

$  59,780,508

4

Total debt securities

13,192,627

12,456,852

6

13,409,881

12,590,545

7

Earning assets

78,612,940

78,264,483


78,733,347

78,364,524

Total assets

87,770,909

87,676,882


87,608,502

87,309,233

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

21,581,905

20,577,690

5

21,792,498

21,476,890

1

Interest bearing transaction accounts

33,721,948

33,409,808

1

34,344,230

33,978,555

1

Total transaction accounts

55,303,853

53,987,498

2

56,136,728

55,455,445

1

Total deposits

69,413,803

67,216,855

3

69,940,412

67,529,638

4

Total shareholder's equity

13,090,418

12,852,658

2

13,144,139

12,885,499

2















[a]

Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance.  The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

[b]

Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)







2018

2017


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

NONPERFORMING ASSETS









Nonaccrual loans [a]

$  647,210

$         658,865

$           666,812

$ 760,313

$  825,988

Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

45,904

58,378

43,049

59,434

65,617

TDRs 90 days or more past due

700

751

963

969

1,185

Total nonperforming loans [a]

693,814

717,994

710,824

820,716

892,790

Other real estate owned, net (OREO)

16,147

17,278

22,012

22,965

25,113

Other repossessed assets

11,278

13,473

11,443

12,298

9,540

Total nonperforming assets

$  721,239

$         748,745

$           744,279

$ 855,979

$  927,443











TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$  101,285

$         100,492

$             95,521

$   97,088

$  128,558











Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.11 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.37 %

1.49 %

Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, other real estate, and other repossessed assets

1.16

1.21

1.23

1.43

1.55













Three Months Ended


2018

2017


March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES









Balance at beginning of period

$  842,760

$         849,119

$           816,952

$ 834,106

$  838,293

Net charge-offs (NCO)

67,718

65,194

71,267

62,439

84,326

Provision for loan losses

57,029

58,835

103,434

45,285

80,139

Balance at end of period

$  832,071

$         842,760

$           849,119

$ 816,952

$  834,106











Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.34 %

1.37 %

1.41 %

1.36 %

1.40 %

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

119.93

117.38

119.46

99.54

93.43

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

115.37

112.56

114.09

95.44

89.94











Annualized as a % of average loans:









NCO - QTD

0.44

0.42

0.47

0.42

0.57

NCO - YTD

0.44

0.47

0.48

0.49

0.57



[a]

  Includes loans held for sale.

[b]

  Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).

[c]

  Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS











(Taxable Equivalent Basis)











Assets











Earning assets:











Loans

$              62,200,448

$   674,830

4.40 %

$              60,326,849

$  591,704

3.98 %

Debt securities available for sale [a]

11,424,405

56,605

2.01

11,430,056

52,051

1.85

Debt securities held to maturity

1,996,409

13,902

2.82

1,168,799

9,571

3.32

Other earning assets [b]

3,219,865

12,626

1.59

5,480,782

22,441

1.66

Total earning assets [a]

78,841,127

757,963

3.90

78,406,486

675,767

3.50

Allowance for loan losses

(844,248)




(850,362)



Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale

(228,187)




(142,003)



Other assets

10,002,217




10,262,761



Total assets

$              87,770,909




$              87,676,882
















Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity











Interest bearing liabilities:











Interest bearing demand deposits

$                8,195,605

$      9,581

0.47

$                8,190,873

$      6,131

0.30

Savings and money market accounts

25,526,343

38,890

0.62

25,218,935

22,301

0.36

Certificates and other time deposits

14,109,950

48,876

1.40

13,229,357

41,872

1.28

Total interest bearing deposits

47,831,898

97,347

0.83

46,639,165

70,304

0.61

FHLB and other borrowings

3,310,286

24,756

3.03

3,167,805

19,068

2.44

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

22,235

536

9.78

42,855

4,897

46.34

Other short-term borrowings

51,626

344

2.70

2,707,802

10,086

1.51

Total interest bearing liabilities

51,216,045

122,983

0.97

52,557,627

104,355

0.81

Noninterest bearing deposits

21,581,905




20,577,690



Other noninterest bearing liabilities

1,882,541




1,688,907



Total liabilities

74,680,491




74,824,224



Shareholder's equity

13,090,418




12,852,658



Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$              87,770,909




$              87,676,882
















Net interest income/ net interest spread


634,980

2.93 %


571,412

2.69 %

Net yield on earning assets




3.27 %




2.96 %













Total taxable equivalent adjustment


12,375




19,979














Net interest income


$   622,605




$  551,433



[a]

 Excludes adjustment for market valuation.

[b]

 Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)



















Three Months


Three Months Ended


Ended March 31,

%

2018

2017


2018

2017

 Change 

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

NONINTEREST INCOME















Service charges on deposit accounts

$   56,161

$   55,168

2

$    56,161

$           56,070

$             55,953

$   54,919

$    55,168

Card and merchant processing fees

39,678

29,992

32

39,678

33,380

32,297

32,460

29,992

Retail investment sales

30,108

27,471

10

30,108

26,338

26,817

28,588

27,471

Investment banking and advisory fees

23,896

28,301

(16)

23,896

24,957

30,500

19,943

28,301

Money transfer income

20,688

25,197

(18)

20,688

24,101

24,881

27,330

25,197

Corporate and correspondent investment sales

12,056

8,915

35

12,056

11,803

5,145

12,189

8,915

Asset management fees

10,770

9,771

10

10,770

10,303

10,336

10,055

9,771

Mortgage banking

8,397

2,870

193

8,397

4,720

3,450

3,316

2,870

Bank owned life insurance

4,215

4,169

1

4,215

4,397

4,322

4,220

4,169

Other

51,856

52,833

(2)

51,856

101,100

61,060

53,305

52,833


257,825

244,687

5

257,825

297,169

254,761

246,325

244,687

Investment securities gains, net






3,033


Total noninterest income

$ 257,825

$ 244,687

5

$  257,825

$         297,169

$           257,794

$ 246,325

$  244,687

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, benefits and commissions

$ 289,440

$ 268,015

8

$  289,440

$         296,146

$           279,384

$ 288,426

$  268,015

Equipment

63,360

61,630

3

63,360

63,200

60,656

62,405

61,630

Professional services

60,645

57,807

5

60,645

76,068

64,775

64,840

57,807

Net occupancy

40,422

42,101

(4)

40,422

41,125

42,227

41,240

42,101

Money transfer expense

13,721

16,324

(16)

13,721

15,721

15,938

17,807

16,324

Marketing

8,787

13,545

(35)

8,787

7,950

14,996

15,729

13,545

Communications

5,263

5,219

1

5,263

4,970

5,084

5,281

5,219

Other

81,275

84,671

(4)

81,275

110,648

90,902

76,757

84,671

Total noninterest expense

$ 562,913

$ 549,312

2

$  562,913

$         615,828

$           573,962

$ 572,485

$  549,312

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)








Three Months Ended March 31,


2018

2017

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION










Computation of Operating Income:




Net interest income (GAAP)

$          622,605

$                  551,433

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

257,825

244,687

Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)

562,913

549,312

Operating income (non-GAAP)

$          317,517

$                  246,808


















Computation of Average Tangible Equity:




Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)

$      13,090,418

$             12,852,658

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)

5,039,246

5,049,493

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]

$        8,051,172

$               7,803,165

Net income (GAAP) [A]

$           208,690

$                  120,823

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)

10.51 %

6.28 %








Three Months Ended


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Computation of Adjusted Net Income:




Net income (GAAP)

$          208,690

$                    52,072

Plus: Revaluation of net deferred tax assets (GAAP)


121,243

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$          208,690

$                  173,315






BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

















At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More
Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or
Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)






Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                               15,427

$                                12,230

$                         5,420

$       284,699

$                    5,231

$            26,036,120

$  26,359,127

$                       8,395

Real estate – construction

450

240

1,918

14,183

129

2,139,936

2,156,856

(89)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

8,552

3,220

2,229

115,285

4,182

11,394,819

11,528,287

114

Residential real estate – mortgage

73,335

33,993

5,975

169,778

62,171

12,961,735

13,306,987

1,380

Equity lines of credit

12,063

4,611

2,371

36,350

236

2,602,229

2,657,860

160

Equity loans

4,495

983

379

11,429

29,546

297,705

344,537

(69)

Credit card

6,438

5,089

11,845



633,658

657,030

9,874

Consumer – direct

16,919

8,569

7,929

4,211

490

1,818,325

1,856,443

25,412

Consumer – indirect

77,153

21,092

7,838

11,275


3,223,376

3,340,734

22,541

Covered loans








Total loans

$                               214,832

$                                 90,027

$                       45,904

$       647,210

$                101,985

$            61,107,903

$  62,207,861

$                     67,718

Loans held for sale

$                                        —

$                                         —

$                               —

$                 —

$                          —

$                    76,401

$         76,401

$                             —



At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More
Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or
Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)






Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                               14,804

$                                  3,753

$                      18,136

$       310,059

$                    1,213

$            25,401,984

$  25,749,949

$                     13,320

Real estate – construction

12,293

70

1,560

5,381

101

2,254,134

2,273,539

(115)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

10,473

3,270

927

111,982

4,155

11,593,351

11,724,158

417

Residential real estate – mortgage

69,474

34,440

8,572

173,843

64,898

13,014,520

13,365,747

290

Equity lines of credit

10,956

7,556

2,259

34,021

237

2,598,076

2,653,105

871

Equity loans

4,170

657

995

11,559

30,105

315,778

363,264

87

Credit card

6,710

4,804

11,929



616,074

639,517

9,048

Consumer – direct

19,766

7,020

6,712

2,425

534

1,653,926

1,690,383

19,551

Consumer – indirect

92,017

26,460

7,288

9,595


3,028,746

3,164,106

21,725

Covered loans








Total loans

$                              240,663

$                                 88,030

$                      58,378

$       658,865

$                101,243

$            60,476,589

$  61,623,768

$                     65,194

Loans held for sale

$                                        —

$                                        —

$                             —

$                 —

$                          —

$                    67,110

$         67,110

$                             —


BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)





At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More
Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or
Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)






Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                               51,581

$                                  6,351

$                         6,072

$       324,071

$                    1,259

$            24,702,608

$  25,091,942

$                     14,695

Real estate – construction

661

94

2,955

1,877

106

2,241,451

2,247,144

(29)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

21,324

1,089

3,686

108,040

4,645

11,203,594

11,342,378

7,707

Residential real estate – mortgage

57,582

32,606

2,558

175,490

59,086

13,071,181

13,398,503

1,717

Equity lines of credit

11,118

4,824

2,179

34,416

237

2,564,538

2,617,312

179

Equity loans

3,470

1,798

840

11,305

30,574

335,389

383,376

(7)

Credit card

6,832

4,777

10,692



568,674

590,975

10,591

Consumer – direct

17,563

6,796

5,209

2,746

577

1,571,505

1,604,396

18,281

Consumer – indirect

81,534

23,070

8,858

8,867


2,916,849

3,039,178

18,133

Covered loans








Total loans

$                              251,665

$                                 81,405

$                      43,049

$       666,812

$                 96,484

$            59,175,789

$  60,315,204

$                     71,267

Loans held for sale

$                                        —

$                                        —

$                              —

$                 —

$                         —

$                    77,783

$         77,783

$                             —



At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More
Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or
Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)






Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                               32,398

$                                  6,532

$                         4,770

$       448,565

$                        766

$            24,117,488

$  24,610,519

$                     20,047

Real estate – construction

4,829

474

2,251

1,993

110

2,279,166

2,288,823

(797)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

8,966

10,138

3,617

117,893

4,725

11,375,494

11,520,833

(1,386)

Residential real estate – mortgage

54,911

31,227

3,043

141,482

59,490

12,789,171

13,079,324

1,404

Equity lines of credit

8,560

4,933

1,630

29,347

236

2,535,194

2,579,900

795

Equity loans

4,109

1,202

320

11,015

32,110

346,093

394,849

209

Credit card

5,446

4,015

11,738



555,621

576,820

10,678

Consumer – direct

16,134

6,032

4,187

706

620

1,419,967

1,447,646

16,899

Consumer – indirect

75,605

18,189

5,681

8,964


2,952,843

3,061,282

14,590

Covered loans

3,438

308

22,197

348


294,873

321,164

Total loans

$                              214,396

$                                 83,050

$                      59,434

$       760,313

$                  98,057

$            58,665,910

$  59,881,160

$                     62,439

Loans held for sale

$                                        —

$                                        —

$                              —

$                 —

$                          —

$                    74,558

$         74,558

$                             —


BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

















At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More
Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or
Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs
(Recoveries)






Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                               22,472

$                                11,804

$                         4,405

$       540,407

$                  31,644

$            24,049,936

$  24,660,668

$                     39,411

Real estate – construction

487

25

3,640

1,028

114

2,222,111

2,227,405

(57)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

13,872

1,226

4,602

89,908

4,821

11,284,392

11,398,821

(741)

Residential real estate – mortgage

61,234

22,337

2,653

140,342

58,867

12,832,343

13,117,776

1,195

Equity lines of credit

9,144

3,619

1,478

32,675


2,513,579

2,560,495

1,166

Equity loans

5,105

1,592

376

12,626

33,635

367,028

420,362

848

Credit card

6,262

4,719

12,453



546,877

570,311

9,818

Consumer – direct

12,025

4,866

4,874

637

662

1,306,178

1,329,242

16,818

Consumer – indirect

68,851

16,161

7,463

7,955


2,978,318

3,078,748

15,899

Covered loans

6,448

3,479

23,673

410


307,929

341,939

(31)

Total loans

$                              205,900

$                                 69,828

$                      65,617

$       825,988

$                129,743

$            58,408,691

$  59,705,767

$                     84,326

Loans held for sale

$                                        —

$                                        —

$                              —

$                 —

$                          —

$                    74,741

$         74,741

$                             —

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)











2018

2017

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Assets:








Cash and due from banks

$    1,098,345

$          1,313,022

$             1,145,745

$    1,073,646

$    1,093,797

Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits

2,424,987

2,769,804

2,588,913

2,302,500

2,866,135

Cash and cash equivalents

3,523,332

4,082,826

3,734,658

3,376,146

3,959,932

Trading account assets

216,465

220,496

572,104

2,651,083

2,892,254

Debt securities available for sale

11,434,152

12,219,632

11,820,442

11,666,908

11,431,760

Debt securities held to maturity 

1,975,729

1,046,093

1,077,372

1,143,171

1,158,785

Loans held for sale

76,401

67,110

77,783

74,558

74,741

Loans

62,207,861

61,623,768

60,315,204

59,881,160

59,705,767

Allowance for loan losses

(832,071)

(842,760)

(849,119)

(816,952)

(834,106)

Net loans

61,375,790

60,781,008

59,466,085

59,064,208

58,871,661

Premises and equipment, net

1,189,253

1,214,874

1,226,747

1,253,516

1,273,226

Bank owned life insurance

724,600

722,596

720,693

718,938

715,883

Goodwill

4,983,296

4,983,296

4,983,296

4,983,296

4,983,296

Other assets

2,109,484

1,982,648

2,004,480

2,072,095

1,947,695

Total assets

$ 87,608,502

$        87,320,579

$          85,683,660

$ 87,003,919

$ 87,309,233

Liabilities:








Deposits:








Noninterest bearing

$ 21,792,498

$        21,630,694

$          21,094,235

$ 21,000,630

$ 21,476,890

Interest bearing

48,147,914

47,625,619

46,119,332

44,616,750

46,052,748

Total deposits

69,940,412

69,256,313

67,213,567

65,617,380

67,529,638

FHLB and other borrowings

3,322,940

3,959,930

3,956,041

4,789,494

2,993,222

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

5,933

19,591

44,761

31,619

71,559

Other short-term borrowings

29,999

17,996

327,539

2,435,260

2,642,539

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,165,079

1,053,439

1,025,849

1,140,536

1,186,776

Total liabilities

74,464,363

74,307,269

72,567,757

74,014,289

74,423,734

Shareholder's Equity:








Preferred stock

229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475

Common stock — $0.01 par value

2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230

Surplus

14,814,744

14,818,608

14,912,412

14,916,198

14,982,125

Retained deficit

(1,660,417)

(1,868,659)

(1,920,184)

(2,050,051)

(2,207,060)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(271,431)

(197,405)

(137,583)

(137,131)

(150,781)

Total BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity

13,114,601

12,984,249

13,086,350

12,960,721

12,855,989

Noncontrolling interests

29,538

29,061

29,553

28,909

29,510

Total shareholder's equity

13,144,139

13,013,310

13,115,903

12,989,630

12,885,499

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 87,608,502

$        87,320,579

$          85,683,660

$ 87,003,919

$ 87,309,233

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC.

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)











Three Months Ended

2018

2017

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Interest income:








Interest and fees on loans

$     663,935

$              641,322

$                  623,884

$    607,375

$     574,712

Interest on debt securities available for sale

56,602

56,883

50,599

53,159

51,997

Interest on debt securities held to maturity

12,426

6,555

6,994

6,821

6,639

Interest on trading account assets

750

1,005

6,247

9,805

10,297

Interest on other earning assets

11,875

10,843

14,888

14,480

12,143

Total interest income

745,588

716,608

702,612

691,640

655,788

Interest expense:








Interest on deposits

97,347

88,016

75,083

65,914

70,304

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings

24,756

22,392

29,904

22,450

19,068

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

536

464

4,623

6,942

4,897

Interest on other short-term borrowings

344

2,191

3,641

10,506

10,086

Total interest expense

122,983

113,063

113,251

105,812

104,355

Net interest income

622,605

603,545

589,361

585,828

551,433

Provision for loan losses

57,029

58,835

103,434

45,285

80,139

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

565,576

544,710

485,927

540,543

471,294

Noninterest income:








Service charges on deposit accounts

56,161

56,070

55,953

54,919

55,168

Card and merchant processing fees

39,678

33,380

32,297

32,460

29,992

Retail investment sales

30,108

26,338

26,817

28,588

27,471

Investment banking and advisory fees

23,896

24,957

30,500

19,943

28,301

Money transfer income

20,688

24,101

24,881

27,330

25,197

Asset management fees

10,770

10,303

10,336

10,055

9,771

Corporate and correspondent investment sales

12,056

11,803

5,145

12,189

8,915

Mortgage banking

8,397

4,720

3,450

3,316

2,870

Bank owned life insurance

4,215

4,397

4,322

4,220

4,169

Investment securities gains, net



3,033


Other

51,856

101,100

61,060

53,305

52,833

Total noninterest income

257,825

297,169

257,794

246,325

244,687

Noninterest expense:








Salaries, benefits and commissions

289,440

296,146

279,384

288,426

268,015

Equipment

63,360

63,200

60,656

62,405

61,630

Professional services

60,645

76,068

64,775

64,840

57,807

Net occupancy

40,422

41,125

42,227

41,240

42,101

Money transfer expense

13,721

15,721

15,938

17,807

16,324

Marketing

8,787

7,950

14,996

15,729

13,545

Communications

5,263

4,970

5,084

5,281

5,219

Other

81,275

110,648

90,902

76,757

84,671

Total noninterest expense

562,913

615,828

573,962

572,485

549,312

Net income before income tax expense

260,488

226,051

169,759

214,383

166,669

Income tax expense

51,798

173,979

39,308

56,943

45,846

Net income

208,690

52,072

130,451

157,440

120,823

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

461

547

584

431

443

Net income attributable to BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.

$     208,229

$                51,525

$                  129,867

$    157,009

$     120,380

 

