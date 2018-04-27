BBVA Compass reports record quarterly earnings for the first quarter of 2018

BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA Compass), reported today net income of $209 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $52 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 ($173 million1 adjusted for the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and $121 million earned during the first quarter of 2017. Earnings in the quarter represented a 20 percent increase from adjusted earnings1 in the fourth quarter and a 73 percent increase from year ago levels. Return on average assets and return on tangible equity2 for the first quarter of 2018 were 0.96 percent and 10.51 percent, respectively.

"Our team at BBVA Compass continued to capitalize on the positive momentum we have developed throughout our organization and allowed us to deliver record performance in multiple areas including net income," said Onur Genç, president and CEO of BBVA Compass. "Revenue growth was strong, led by a double-digit increase in net interest income, and expenses were well-managed which allowed us to achieve positive operating leverage and record operating income. At the same time, our digital transformation efforts also met with continued success including the broader launch of our fully digital Express Personal Loan, while our award-winning mobile banking app saw a 30 percent year-over-year jump in active users3. Clearly, our digital transformation strategy is working and seeing our strategy come to life provides us the drive to continue meeting and exceeding our customers expectation for amazing experiences."

Total revenue for the quarter was $880 million, an increase of 11 percent from the first quarter 2017. Net interest income totaled $623 million, an increase of $71 million or 13 percent from the first quarter of 2017, and an annualized increase of 13 percent from fourth quarter 2017 levels. The percent net interest margin in the first quarter of 2018 was 3.27 percent, an increase of 31 basis points from a year ago and 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. "The increase in net interest income reflects higher short-term interest rates, the asset sensitivity of our balance sheet and our focus on increasing activity while actively managing loan and deposit spreads," noted Genç.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $258 million, an increase of 5 percent compared to the $245 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. Growth in several of our fee-based businesses exceeded overall growth, led by card and merchant processing fees which climbed 32 percent year-over-year. Also noteworthy was the growth in corporate and correspondent investment sales (+35 percent), retail investment sales (+10 percent) and asset management fees (+10 percent). Expense growth was also kept in check with noninterest expenses rising just 2 percent year-over-year. Given this positive operating leverage, total operating income2 was a record $318 million, an increase of 29 percent from the first quarter of 2017.

In terms of balance sheet growth, total loans for the first quarter of 2018 were $62.3 billion, an increase of 4 percent from the $59.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Commercial loan growth (+7 percent) continued to outpace overall loan growth while consumer loan growth accelerated, driven by increased activity in direct consumer lending (+40 percent) and credit cards (+15 percent). During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $4.4 billion, up 25 percent compared to the pace in the year ago quarter. Equally important, deposit growth exceeded loan growth in the quarter as total deposits rose 4 percent to $69.9 billion and the loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 89.1 percent.

"While we are focused on increasing activity with our customers and adding new products and technology to meet their ever-changing needs, our entire organization is also committed to maintaining sound underwriting standards and a strong risk profile," Genç noted. Nonperforming loans totaled $694 million at the end of the quarter, down 22 percent from a year ago and 3 percent from year-end 2017. As a percentage of total loans, nonperforming loans were 1.11 percent at quarter end compared to 1.49 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 44 basis points in the quarter compared to 57 basis points in the year ago quarter. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.34 percent while the coverage ratio of nonperforming loans rose to 120 percent compared to 93 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

"Maintaining a strong capital position is also a top priority as we expand our client base," Genç said. Total shareholder's equity at the end of the quarter totaled $13.1 billion, a 2 percent increase from $12.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2017. The CET1 ratio rose to 12.08 percent4 at the end of the first quarter of 2018, up 28 basis points from the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. Importantly, all of BBVA Compass' regulatory capital ratios significantly exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

During the first quarter, BBVA Compass announced it now offers near instantaneous decisioning and potential same day funding for both customers and non-customers with the footprint wide5 opening of the fully digital BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan. The product, which represents months of effort across the entirety of the bank, underscores BBVA Compass' drive to digital transformation and achieving excellence in customer experience.

BBVA Compass also announced the launch of the new BBVA Compass Rewards Card. The new credit card offers rewards to customers for every purchase they make, with no cap on earnings, and boasts an easy to understand rewards structure. When combined with BBVA Wallet, the bank's proprietary wallet app, customers can take advantage of instant reward redemption - even at the point of sale - and manage their card's security, all with the tap of a screen.









































1 Adjusted net income excludes the impact of the revaluation of net deferred tax assets mandated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. 2 Return on average tangible equity and operating income are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. 3 An active user is defined as a customer who signs in to the mobile banking app at least once per month for three consecutive months. 4 Regulatory ratios at March 31, 2018, are estimated. 5 Except California



FTE – fully taxable equivalent

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

%















2018

2017

Change











EARNINGS SUMMARY























Net interest income

$ 622,605

$ 551,433

13











Noninterest income

257,825

244,687

5











Total revenue

880,430

796,120

11











Provision for loan losses

57,029

80,139

(29)











Noninterest expense

562,913

549,312

2











Pretax income

260,488

166,669

56











Income tax expense

51,798

45,846

13











Net income

208,690

120,823

73











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

461

443

4











Net income attributable to BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.

$ 208,229

$ 120,380

73





































SELECTED RATIOS























Return on average assets

0.96 %

0.56 %















Return on average tangible equity [a]

10.51

6.28















Average common equity to average assets

14.62

14.36















Average loans to average total deposits

89.61

89.75















Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [b]

12.08

11.77















Tier I capital ratio [b]

12.43

12.12















Total capital ratio [b]

14.67

14.53















Leverage ratio [b]

10.12

9.68

































































































Average for Three Months





Ending Balance







Ended March 31,

%

March 31,

%



2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS















Total loans

$ 62,200,448

$ 60,326,849

3

$ 62,284,262

$ 59,780,508

4 Total debt securities

13,192,627

12,456,852

6

13,409,881

12,590,545

7 Earning assets

78,612,940

78,264,483

—

78,733,347

78,364,524

— Total assets

87,770,909

87,676,882

—

87,608,502

87,309,233

— Noninterest bearing demand deposits

21,581,905

20,577,690

5

21,792,498

21,476,890

1 Interest bearing transaction accounts

33,721,948

33,409,808

1

34,344,230

33,978,555

1 Total transaction accounts

55,303,853

53,987,498

2

56,136,728

55,455,445

1 Total deposits

69,413,803

67,216,855

3

69,940,412

67,529,638

4 Total shareholder's equity

13,090,418

12,852,658

2

13,144,139

12,885,499

2































[a] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. [b] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)













2018

2017



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















Nonaccrual loans [a]

$ 647,210

$ 658,865

$ 666,812

$ 760,313

$ 825,988 Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

45,904

58,378

43,049

59,434

65,617 TDRs 90 days or more past due

700

751

963

969

1,185 Total nonperforming loans [a]

693,814

717,994

710,824

820,716

892,790 Other real estate owned, net (OREO)

16,147

17,278

22,012

22,965

25,113 Other repossessed assets

11,278

13,473

11,443

12,298

9,540 Total nonperforming assets

$ 721,239

$ 748,745

$ 744,279

$ 855,979

$ 927,443





















TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$ 101,285

$ 100,492

$ 95,521

$ 97,088

$ 128,558





















Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.11 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.37 %

1.49 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, other real estate, and other repossessed assets

1.16

1.21

1.23

1.43

1.55

























Three Months Ended



2018

2017



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 842,760

$ 849,119

$ 816,952

$ 834,106

$ 838,293 Net charge-offs (NCO)

67,718

65,194

71,267

62,439

84,326 Provision for loan losses

57,029

58,835

103,434

45,285

80,139 Balance at end of period

$ 832,071

$ 842,760

$ 849,119

$ 816,952

$ 834,106





















Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.34 %

1.37 %

1.41 %

1.36 %

1.40 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

119.93

117.38

119.46

99.54

93.43 Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

115.37

112.56

114.09

95.44

89.94





















Annualized as a % of average loans:



















NCO - QTD

0.44

0.42

0.47

0.42

0.57 NCO - YTD

0.44

0.47

0.48

0.49

0.57





[a] Includes loans held for sale. [b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs). [c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017



Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$ 62,200,448

$ 674,830

4.40 %

$ 60,326,849

$ 591,704

3.98 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

11,424,405

56,605

2.01

11,430,056

52,051

1.85 Debt securities held to maturity

1,996,409

13,902

2.82

1,168,799

9,571

3.32 Other earning assets [b]

3,219,865

12,626

1.59

5,480,782

22,441

1.66 Total earning assets [a]

78,841,127

757,963

3.90

78,406,486

675,767

3.50 Allowance for loan losses

(844,248)









(850,362)







Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale

(228,187)









(142,003)







Other assets

10,002,217









10,262,761







Total assets

$ 87,770,909









$ 87,676,882

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 8,195,605

$ 9,581

0.47

$ 8,190,873

$ 6,131

0.30 Savings and money market accounts

25,526,343

38,890

0.62

25,218,935

22,301

0.36 Certificates and other time deposits

14,109,950

48,876

1.40

13,229,357

41,872

1.28 Total interest bearing deposits

47,831,898

97,347

0.83

46,639,165

70,304

0.61 FHLB and other borrowings

3,310,286

24,756

3.03

3,167,805

19,068

2.44 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

22,235

536

9.78

42,855

4,897

46.34 Other short-term borrowings

51,626

344

2.70

2,707,802

10,086

1.51 Total interest bearing liabilities

51,216,045

122,983

0.97

52,557,627

104,355

0.81 Noninterest bearing deposits

21,581,905









20,577,690







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

1,882,541









1,688,907







Total liabilities

74,680,491









74,824,224







Shareholder's equity

13,090,418









12,852,658







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 87,770,909









$ 87,676,882

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





634,980

2.93 %





571,412

2.69 % Net yield on earning assets









3.27 %









2.96 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





12,375









19,979





























Net interest income





$ 622,605









$ 551,433









[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





































Three Months





Three Months Ended



Ended March 31,

%

2018

2017



2018

2017

Change

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 NONINTEREST INCOME































Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 56,161

$ 55,168

2

$ 56,161

$ 56,070

$ 55,953

$ 54,919

$ 55,168 Card and merchant processing fees

39,678

29,992

32

39,678

33,380

32,297

32,460

29,992 Retail investment sales

30,108

27,471

10

30,108

26,338

26,817

28,588

27,471 Investment banking and advisory fees

23,896

28,301

(16)

23,896

24,957

30,500

19,943

28,301 Money transfer income

20,688

25,197

(18)

20,688

24,101

24,881

27,330

25,197 Corporate and correspondent investment sales

12,056

8,915

35

12,056

11,803

5,145

12,189

8,915 Asset management fees

10,770

9,771

10

10,770

10,303

10,336

10,055

9,771 Mortgage banking

8,397

2,870

193

8,397

4,720

3,450

3,316

2,870 Bank owned life insurance

4,215

4,169

1

4,215

4,397

4,322

4,220

4,169 Other

51,856

52,833

(2)

51,856

101,100

61,060

53,305

52,833



257,825

244,687

5

257,825

297,169

254,761

246,325

244,687 Investment securities gains, net

—

—

—

—

—

3,033

—

— Total noninterest income

$ 257,825

$ 244,687

5

$ 257,825

$ 297,169

$ 257,794

$ 246,325

$ 244,687

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, benefits and commissions

$ 289,440

$ 268,015

8

$ 289,440

$ 296,146

$ 279,384

$ 288,426

$ 268,015 Equipment

63,360

61,630

3

63,360

63,200

60,656

62,405

61,630 Professional services

60,645

57,807

5

60,645

76,068

64,775

64,840

57,807 Net occupancy

40,422

42,101

(4)

40,422

41,125

42,227

41,240

42,101 Money transfer expense

13,721

16,324

(16)

13,721

15,721

15,938

17,807

16,324 Marketing

8,787

13,545

(35)

8,787

7,950

14,996

15,729

13,545 Communications

5,263

5,219

1

5,263

4,970

5,084

5,281

5,219 Other

81,275

84,671

(4)

81,275

110,648

90,902

76,757

84,671 Total noninterest expense

$ 562,913

$ 549,312

2

$ 562,913

$ 615,828

$ 573,962

$ 572,485

$ 549,312

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION





















Computation of Operating Income:









Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 622,605

$ 551,433

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

257,825

244,687

Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)

562,913

549,312

Operating income (non-GAAP)

$ 317,517

$ 246,808





































Computation of Average Tangible Equity:









Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)

$ 13,090,418

$ 12,852,658

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)

5,039,246

5,049,493

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]

$ 8,051,172

$ 7,803,165

Net income (GAAP) [A]

$ 208,690

$ 120,823

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)

10.51 %

6.28 %

















Three Months Ended





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Computation of Adjusted Net Income:









Net income (GAAP)

$ 208,690

$ 52,072

Plus: Revaluation of net deferred tax assets (GAAP)

—

121,243

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 208,690

$ 173,315















BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

































At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More

Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 15,427

$ 12,230

$ 5,420

$ 284,699

$ 5,231

$ 26,036,120

$ 26,359,127

$ 8,395 Real estate – construction 450

240

1,918

14,183

129

2,139,936

2,156,856

(89) Commercial real estate – mortgage 8,552

3,220

2,229

115,285

4,182

11,394,819

11,528,287

114 Residential real estate – mortgage 73,335

33,993

5,975

169,778

62,171

12,961,735

13,306,987

1,380 Equity lines of credit 12,063

4,611

2,371

36,350

236

2,602,229

2,657,860

160 Equity loans 4,495

983

379

11,429

29,546

297,705

344,537

(69) Credit card 6,438

5,089

11,845

—

—

633,658

657,030

9,874 Consumer – direct 16,919

8,569

7,929

4,211

490

1,818,325

1,856,443

25,412 Consumer – indirect 77,153

21,092

7,838

11,275

—

3,223,376

3,340,734

22,541 Covered loans —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 214,832

$ 90,027

$ 45,904

$ 647,210

$ 101,985

$ 61,107,903

$ 62,207,861

$ 67,718 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 76,401

$ 76,401

$ —





At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More

Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 14,804

$ 3,753

$ 18,136

$ 310,059

$ 1,213

$ 25,401,984

$ 25,749,949

$ 13,320 Real estate – construction 12,293

70

1,560

5,381

101

2,254,134

2,273,539

(115) Commercial real estate – mortgage 10,473

3,270

927

111,982

4,155

11,593,351

11,724,158

417 Residential real estate – mortgage 69,474

34,440

8,572

173,843

64,898

13,014,520

13,365,747

290 Equity lines of credit 10,956

7,556

2,259

34,021

237

2,598,076

2,653,105

871 Equity loans 4,170

657

995

11,559

30,105

315,778

363,264

87 Credit card 6,710

4,804

11,929

—

—

616,074

639,517

9,048 Consumer – direct 19,766

7,020

6,712

2,425

534

1,653,926

1,690,383

19,551 Consumer – indirect 92,017

26,460

7,288

9,595

—

3,028,746

3,164,106

21,725 Covered loans —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 240,663

$ 88,030

$ 58,378

$ 658,865

$ 101,243

$ 60,476,589

$ 61,623,768

$ 65,194 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 67,110

$ 67,110

$ —



BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)









At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More

Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 51,581

$ 6,351

$ 6,072

$ 324,071

$ 1,259

$ 24,702,608

$ 25,091,942

$ 14,695 Real estate – construction 661

94

2,955

1,877

106

2,241,451

2,247,144

(29) Commercial real estate – mortgage 21,324

1,089

3,686

108,040

4,645

11,203,594

11,342,378

7,707 Residential real estate – mortgage 57,582

32,606

2,558

175,490

59,086

13,071,181

13,398,503

1,717 Equity lines of credit 11,118

4,824

2,179

34,416

237

2,564,538

2,617,312

179 Equity loans 3,470

1,798

840

11,305

30,574

335,389

383,376

(7) Credit card 6,832

4,777

10,692

—

—

568,674

590,975

10,591 Consumer – direct 17,563

6,796

5,209

2,746

577

1,571,505

1,604,396

18,281 Consumer – indirect 81,534

23,070

8,858

8,867

—

2,916,849

3,039,178

18,133 Covered loans —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 251,665

$ 81,405

$ 43,049

$ 666,812

$ 96,484

$ 59,175,789

$ 60,315,204

$ 71,267 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 77,783

$ 77,783

$ —





At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More

Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 32,398

$ 6,532

$ 4,770

$ 448,565

$ 766

$ 24,117,488

$ 24,610,519

$ 20,047 Real estate – construction 4,829

474

2,251

1,993

110

2,279,166

2,288,823

(797) Commercial real estate – mortgage 8,966

10,138

3,617

117,893

4,725

11,375,494

11,520,833

(1,386) Residential real estate – mortgage 54,911

31,227

3,043

141,482

59,490

12,789,171

13,079,324

1,404 Equity lines of credit 8,560

4,933

1,630

29,347

236

2,535,194

2,579,900

795 Equity loans 4,109

1,202

320

11,015

32,110

346,093

394,849

209 Credit card 5,446

4,015

11,738

—

—

555,621

576,820

10,678 Consumer – direct 16,134

6,032

4,187

706

620

1,419,967

1,447,646

16,899 Consumer – indirect 75,605

18,189

5,681

8,964

—

2,952,843

3,061,282

14,590 Covered loans 3,438

308

22,197

348

—

294,873

321,164

— Total loans $ 214,396

$ 83,050

$ 59,434

$ 760,313

$ 98,057

$ 58,665,910

$ 59,881,160

$ 62,439 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 74,558

$ 74,558

$ —



BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

































At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

90 Days or More

Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 22,472

$ 11,804

$ 4,405

$ 540,407

$ 31,644

$ 24,049,936

$ 24,660,668

$ 39,411 Real estate – construction 487

25

3,640

1,028

114

2,222,111

2,227,405

(57) Commercial real estate – mortgage 13,872

1,226

4,602

89,908

4,821

11,284,392

11,398,821

(741) Residential real estate – mortgage 61,234

22,337

2,653

140,342

58,867

12,832,343

13,117,776

1,195 Equity lines of credit 9,144

3,619

1,478

32,675

—

2,513,579

2,560,495

1,166 Equity loans 5,105

1,592

376

12,626

33,635

367,028

420,362

848 Credit card 6,262

4,719

12,453

—

—

546,877

570,311

9,818 Consumer – direct 12,025

4,866

4,874

637

662

1,306,178

1,329,242

16,818 Consumer – indirect 68,851

16,161

7,463

7,955

—

2,978,318

3,078,748

15,899 Covered loans 6,448

3,479

23,673

410

—

307,929

341,939

(31) Total loans $ 205,900

$ 69,828

$ 65,617

$ 825,988

$ 129,743

$ 58,408,691

$ 59,705,767

$ 84,326 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 74,741

$ 74,741

$ —

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















2018

2017

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 Assets:

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,098,345

$ 1,313,022

$ 1,145,745

$ 1,073,646

$ 1,093,797 Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits 2,424,987

2,769,804

2,588,913

2,302,500

2,866,135 Cash and cash equivalents 3,523,332

4,082,826

3,734,658

3,376,146

3,959,932 Trading account assets 216,465

220,496

572,104

2,651,083

2,892,254 Debt securities available for sale 11,434,152

12,219,632

11,820,442

11,666,908

11,431,760 Debt securities held to maturity 1,975,729

1,046,093

1,077,372

1,143,171

1,158,785 Loans held for sale 76,401

67,110

77,783

74,558

74,741 Loans 62,207,861

61,623,768

60,315,204

59,881,160

59,705,767 Allowance for loan losses (832,071)

(842,760)

(849,119)

(816,952)

(834,106) Net loans 61,375,790

60,781,008

59,466,085

59,064,208

58,871,661 Premises and equipment, net 1,189,253

1,214,874

1,226,747

1,253,516

1,273,226 Bank owned life insurance 724,600

722,596

720,693

718,938

715,883 Goodwill 4,983,296

4,983,296

4,983,296

4,983,296

4,983,296 Other assets 2,109,484

1,982,648

2,004,480

2,072,095

1,947,695 Total assets $ 87,608,502

$ 87,320,579

$ 85,683,660

$ 87,003,919

$ 87,309,233 Liabilities:

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing $ 21,792,498

$ 21,630,694

$ 21,094,235

$ 21,000,630

$ 21,476,890 Interest bearing 48,147,914

47,625,619

46,119,332

44,616,750

46,052,748 Total deposits 69,940,412

69,256,313

67,213,567

65,617,380

67,529,638 FHLB and other borrowings 3,322,940

3,959,930

3,956,041

4,789,494

2,993,222 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,933

19,591

44,761

31,619

71,559 Other short-term borrowings 29,999

17,996

327,539

2,435,260

2,642,539 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,165,079

1,053,439

1,025,849

1,140,536

1,186,776 Total liabilities 74,464,363

74,307,269

72,567,757

74,014,289

74,423,734 Shareholder's Equity:

















Preferred stock 229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475 Common stock — $0.01 par value 2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230 Surplus 14,814,744

14,818,608

14,912,412

14,916,198

14,982,125 Retained deficit (1,660,417)

(1,868,659)

(1,920,184)

(2,050,051)

(2,207,060) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (271,431)

(197,405)

(137,583)

(137,131)

(150,781) Total BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity 13,114,601

12,984,249

13,086,350

12,960,721

12,855,989 Noncontrolling interests 29,538

29,061

29,553

28,909

29,510 Total shareholder's equity 13,144,139

13,013,310

13,115,903

12,989,630

12,885,499 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 87,608,502

$ 87,320,579

$ 85,683,660

$ 87,003,919

$ 87,309,233

BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES, INC. INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















Three Months Ended

2018

2017

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans $ 663,935

$ 641,322

$ 623,884

$ 607,375

$ 574,712 Interest on debt securities available for sale 56,602

56,883

50,599

53,159

51,997 Interest on debt securities held to maturity 12,426

6,555

6,994

6,821

6,639 Interest on trading account assets 750

1,005

6,247

9,805

10,297 Interest on other earning assets 11,875

10,843

14,888

14,480

12,143 Total interest income 745,588

716,608

702,612

691,640

655,788 Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 97,347

88,016

75,083

65,914

70,304 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 24,756

22,392

29,904

22,450

19,068 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 536

464

4,623

6,942

4,897 Interest on other short-term borrowings 344

2,191

3,641

10,506

10,086 Total interest expense 122,983

113,063

113,251

105,812

104,355 Net interest income 622,605

603,545

589,361

585,828

551,433 Provision for loan losses 57,029

58,835

103,434

45,285

80,139 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 565,576

544,710

485,927

540,543

471,294 Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts 56,161

56,070

55,953

54,919

55,168 Card and merchant processing fees 39,678

33,380

32,297

32,460

29,992 Retail investment sales 30,108

26,338

26,817

28,588

27,471 Investment banking and advisory fees 23,896

24,957

30,500

19,943

28,301 Money transfer income 20,688

24,101

24,881

27,330

25,197 Asset management fees 10,770

10,303

10,336

10,055

9,771 Corporate and correspondent investment sales 12,056

11,803

5,145

12,189

8,915 Mortgage banking 8,397

4,720

3,450

3,316

2,870 Bank owned life insurance 4,215

4,397

4,322

4,220

4,169 Investment securities gains, net —

—

3,033

—

— Other 51,856

101,100

61,060

53,305

52,833 Total noninterest income 257,825

297,169

257,794

246,325

244,687 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries, benefits and commissions 289,440

296,146

279,384

288,426

268,015 Equipment 63,360

63,200

60,656

62,405

61,630 Professional services 60,645

76,068

64,775

64,840

57,807 Net occupancy 40,422

41,125

42,227

41,240

42,101 Money transfer expense 13,721

15,721

15,938

17,807

16,324 Marketing 8,787

7,950

14,996

15,729

13,545 Communications 5,263

4,970

5,084

5,281

5,219 Other 81,275

110,648

90,902

76,757

84,671 Total noninterest expense 562,913

615,828

573,962

572,485

549,312 Net income before income tax expense 260,488

226,051

169,759

214,383

166,669 Income tax expense 51,798

173,979

39,308

56,943

45,846 Net income 208,690

52,072

130,451

157,440

120,823 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 461

547

584

431

443 Net income attributable to BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. $ 208,229

$ 51,525

$ 129,867

$ 157,009

$ 120,380

