BBVA delivers holiday cheer, surprises to families across its footprint

Working with its non-profit partners across the bank's footprint, the foundation hosted more than 1,000 individuals and families at 26 events across 23 markets to celebrate and reward hard-working families in low- to moderate-income areas who participate in the bank's financial education program. For BBVA, the program underscores its commitment to helping families build solid financial foundations.

"The participating families work hard all year to achieve their financial goals, and this event is designed to recognize and reward those hard-working families," said Reymundo Ocañas, BBVA's Director of Communications and Responsible Business. "It's also a great opportunity for our employee volunteers to get to know the families we serve in a fun and festive setting."

At each event, one family was singled out for its financial resilience and commitment to the education program. That family received a valuable gift reflecting the focus of their efforts. For example, one family received living room furniture for a new home, while another received laptop computers and other electronic devices to support their children's educational efforts.

Community partners also received a total of $54,000 in donations during the events to honor their efforts to deliver financial capabilities and help create opportunities for their clients. BBVA volunteers had the opportunity to further serve their communities and the participants of the programs by serving refreshments, hosting games and activities for kids of all ages and handing out gift bags for every family in attendance.

"This initiative is a favorite among everyone at the bank, because it not only helps the bank deliver on its mission to bring the age of opportunity to everyone," said Ocañas, "it also brings even more joy to the holiday season for all who are part of it."

