BBVA Francés informs that it has filed an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Francés (NYSE: BFR.N; BYMA: FRAN.BA; LATIBEX: BFR.LA) (the Company) hereby informs that it has filed an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The amendment to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018 is also available on the Company's website, www.bbvafrances.com.ar, in the investor relations information section.

Hard copies of the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the amendment to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018 are available upon request, free of charge, by contacting Ines Lanusse in the Investor Relations Department.

Ines Lanusse

Investor Relations

(54 11) 4341 5040

Ines.lanusse@bbva.com

SOURCE BBVA Francés

