BBVA Francés informs that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2017 and Irannotice

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Francés (NYSE: BFR.N; BCBA: FRAN.BA; LATIBEX: BFR.LA) hereby informs that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2017 and Irannotice with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Both documents are also available in the company's website, www.bbvafrances.com.ar, in the investor relations information section.