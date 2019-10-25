BBVA in Argentina Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Schedule
Oct 25, 2019, 16:00 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR), today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2019 results on Thursday, November 7, after market close.
Earnings Release
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: After market close
Conference Call
Friday, November 8, 2019
Time: 1:00pm Buenos Aires time – (11:00pm EST)
Executives
Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations Manager
To participate, please dial in:
1-844-717-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast: click here
Replay: click here
Replay Access Code: 10135687
Available until: November 15, 2019
CONTACT DETAILS:
BBVA in Argentina Investor Relations
investorelations-arg@bbva.com
About BBVA in Argentina
BBVA in Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; Latibex: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA in Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.
BBVA in Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
