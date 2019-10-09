BBVA Inland Empire market announces David Galvez as its new Commercial Banking Relationship Manager

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has announced that it has hired David Galvez as its new Commercial Banking Relationship Manager, continuing its growth in the Inland Empire market less than a year after naming new leadership.

Galvez boasts 12 years of experience in banking, accentuated with a background in customer relations, management and commercial banking. He is now responsible for cultivating relationships with commercial clients and prospects, while meeting their banking needs through award-winning commercial products and services and top financial advice.

"David is a wonderful addition to our team's growth, not only in numbers, but in overall performance," said BBVA USA Inland Empire Market President Heather Sanchez. "He is a very talented banker and brings a wealth of knowledge in multiple facets of the banking industry. In addition, David's vast banking experience has all come from working in Southern California. He knows the area's business landscape, and we are excited to have such a bright and energetic mind on our team."

Galvez started his career in banking in 2007 as a banking center manager, and has held various titles since, including business banking client manager and relationship manager. He is also active in the community, and currently serves on the board of Professional Child Development Associates. He also recently served on the Amanecer Community Counseling Service board.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from California State University at San Bernardino.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

