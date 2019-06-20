BBVA names Jesús Verdugo and Manuel Moure to key Business Development roles in the U.S.

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA today announced the appointments of Jesús Verdugo and Manuel Moure to its Business Development team in the U.S. Verdugo will serve as Head of Strategy and Portfolio Management, while Moure is the Head of Retail Customer Solutions Development.

In his role, Verdugo will provide critical support to business activity and project initiatives within the Business Development Unit to ensure strategic alignment within the U.S. He will also be responsible for Client Solutions project prioritization and asset allocation, as well as its agile coaches and finance.

Moure also joins the U.S. team from BBVA Group in Madrid and will be responsible for managing the execution of retail customer programs and projects, including leading the development of the bank's award-winning mobile banking app. He has been with BBVA since 2010 and most recently served as Global Product Director, building a strong digital product management culture and leading the digital transformation within the product team through the adoption of agile methodologies.

"The skill sets and experience that Jesús and Manuel bring to the table would make each of them a fantastic addition to the Business Development team in his own right," said Jose Luis Elechiguerra, Head of Business Development in the U.S. "Having both of them here gives us the building blocks we need to continue on our aggressive course toward growth and transformation."

Verdugo comes to the U.S. from his most recent prior role as Global Head of Business Execution Group for Talent & Culture in Madrid, where he sponsored the project to transform the area into an agile center of operational excellence. He previously served as one of the global Organization & Business Process Engineering Directors for BBVA.

Prior to joining the bank, Verdugo led a number of local and international teams through transformation plans, process reengineering and organizational restructuring for leading global financial institutions. His career has taken him to roles in China, Spain, Mexico, Chile, and Switzerland, as well as the U.S. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Telecommunications Engineering from Stuttgart Universität in Germany and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, respectively.

Prior to his time with BBVA in Madrid, Moure was the Innovation and Digital Strategist for BBVA Innovation Hub and BBVA Ventures in San Francisco. He was a key part of the team that developed a solution within the BBVA app that allows customers to access all their financial data in one place, improving lending opportunities. Moure has also worked at a number of technology start-ups, helping to groom and grow them for acquisition. He began his career as a software engineer, after earning his Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Master of Science in Telecommunications degrees from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.

