BBVA Net Cash USA Mobile App Wins Best Mobile Experience Award in 2019 Best in Bank Customer Experience Awards

The Best in Bank Customer Experience Awards recognize the most unique, innovative, and pioneering financial institutions and technology providers whose branches and technologies are having the most impact on customers. This year's awards honored recipients in four categories: Best Branch Experience, Best ATM/Self-Service Experience, Best Mobile/Online Experience (financial institution), and Best Mobile/Online Experience (fintech provider).

"What makes receiving this award particularly gratifying is that it is a reflection of the customer experience," said BBVA USA eBanking Channels Mobile Product Manager Gilbert Strickland. "When developing BBVA Net Cash Mobile, each decision we made, in terms of design and functionality, was about helping customers handle their treasury management activities faster, more easily, and more securely. We're very proud to have produced a solution that provides clear value to customers, as well as to have made a contribution to BBVA's commitment to industry-leading innovation."

Entries in the contest consisted of products, processes, or services from financial institutions and fintech providers that were introduced between May 1, 2018 and May 1, 2019. Judges for the awards included the editors of ATM Marketplace and Mobile Payments Today, as well as highly regarded industry analysts and consultants.

The App

BBVA Net Cash Mobile is the mobile component of the BBVA Net Cash USA online treasury management platform, which rolled out to customers in 2018. BBVA Net Cash Mobile allows users to perform a wide range of treasury management functions that might otherwise tie them to their desks, including processing multiple payment types and viewing and sharing account information through a variety of reporting services.

The app also gives users access to the first-of-their-kind BBVA Real Time Positive Pay and Real Time ARP services – functionality that is not available through any other treasury management platform or mobile application on the market.

BBVA Net Cash Mobile is also noteworthy for its focus on ease of use. The app features a dynamic dashboard that is based on how each individual user uses the app, as well as gives users quick access to their most-used functions through the "I want to…" menu and with Apple 3D Touch.

Fingerprint authentication on Apple and Android platforms makes logging in as easy as touching the screen, and the app's adaptive and dynamic authentication processes work together across both the mobile and online platforms to make accessing both more secure. Push notifications and alerts let users go directly to the exact location within the app where action is needed, and users can also get updates on critical information without even logging in with fast-view widgets for Android and iOS.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

www.bbva.com

