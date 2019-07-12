BBVA offers a simpler take on Premium Checking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just months after announcing its plan to realign its global brand, BBVA USA introduced a newly updated Premium Checking account, intended to deliver on the bank's commitment to provide global products and services, an improved user experience, and solutions that help customers make better financial decisions.

"We set out to simplify our Premium Checking account, making it easy for customers to know exactly what to expect," said David Bolocan, Executive Director of Consumer Segments and Deposit Products. "We focused on the benefits we believe are most valuable to our customers, and then set some simple rules for avoiding the monthly Service Charge. With some other banks' accounts, the requirements are so convoluted, it's almost impossible for a customer to tell if they will incur a fee or not. We wanted to change that."

Bolocan noted that monthly Service Charge has decreased from $26 to $19, but many customers could avoid the fee entirely by setting up a qualifying monthly direct deposit of $4,000 or more. Customers can also avoid the monthly Service Charge by maintaining an average daily collected balance of $4,000 or more.

Premium Checking offers a tiered rate of interest based on balance, as well as easy access through more than 64,000 AllPoint®, participating 7-Eleven® and BBVA USA ATMs. There are no ATM withdrawal fees at these locations, and the bank also issues up to two automatic rebates each month for ATM withdrawal fees charged by other banks.

"Our long-term goal is to continue developing products and services like Premium Checking, that deliver on our brand promise of transparency and simplicity," said Bolocan. " We believe it's important for our customers to understand their accounts so they can use them to their best financial advantage."

© 2019 BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. BBVA USA is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. BBVA and BBVA Compass are trade names of BBVA USA, a member of the BBVA Group.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 329 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

