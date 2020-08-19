BBVA Research publishes its third quarter U.S. Economic Outlook

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BBVA Research team has published its Economic Outlook for third quarter 2020, as the U.S. faces one of its most challenging environments in modern history.

The report, published by the entire BBVA Research team headed by BBVA Chief Economist Nathaniel Karp , shines a light on the economic and social impact of COVID-19. According to its authors, the pandemic has exposed major fault lines previously hidden by the longest economic expansion on record and has forced draconian measures that caused massive job losses and the worst recession since World War II, exacerbating poverty and income inequality.

While maintaining its baseline for growth in 2020 at -5.1 percent and 3.5 percent in 2021, the quarterly outlook highlights the importance of the timing, scope and effectiveness of social and fiscal policies in determining the possible shape of the economic recovery. The report notes that containment will be the key determinant.

The BBVA Research publication further delves into labor market forecasts, the change in the personal savings rate and consumer loan balances, and possible next steps for the Fed.

