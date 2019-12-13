BBVA Research releases U.S. Recession Risk Monitor

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Research released its U.S. Recession Risk Monitor , noting that the probability of a recession within the coming 12 months is at a one-year low, with the likelihood at 30 percent.

The report notes that the Fed's mid-cycle easing should help prolong the current expansion and includes a number of comparative evaluations including financial markets, consumer households, loans, bonds and real estate.

According to Nathaniel Karp , BBVA USA chief economist and the report's co-author, key concerns remain trade frictions, market liquidity and equity price correction. Despite industrial recession in advanced economics, the global system risks are muted.

To read the full U.S. Recession Risk Monitor for December 2019, click here . For more information on BBVA Research, click here .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

