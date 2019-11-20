BBVA USA appoints Fernando Crespo as Relationship Manager for Global Wealth

"We expect that Fernando will come in and make an immediate impact, not just for BBVA, but also for our clients," Consigliere said. "I'm struck by how client-oriented he is, and just how much he supports their goals. This attention and care for clients, combined with his extensive experience in Miami is a winning combination."

Crespo began his career in Wealth Management with Bernstein Global Wealth Management, followed by JP Morgan Private Bank and most recently, GenSpring SunTrust Private Wealth Management.

He is a Miami native, with a bachelor's degree in Economics from Florida International University and an Executive Education certificate from Columbia University School of Business. He has his Series 7, Series 31, Series 66 FINRA Licenses and 2-15 Health & Life license.

Crespo is active in the local community, having served as a member of the University of Miami Citizens Board, Core Creative for the Perez Art Museum Miami, the YMCA of South Florida and Voices for Children. He is also an active member of the Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation and an inductee into the Miami Dade College Hall of Fame.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

