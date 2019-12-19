BBVA USA appoints Heather Pesikoff as Senior Trust Advisor and Head of Specialized Trust Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has appointed Heather Pesikoff as its new Senior Trust Advisor and Head of Specialized Trust Services within its Asset Management team.

Pesikoff, a 20-year veteran in the asset management, tax and estate planning and trust services industry, will be responsible for the management of all fiduciary and trust activity, a key facet of BBVA Investment Services. Previously, she was the managing director for a large independent trust company.

"Heather has had a successful career for two decades, and all of it has been in the realm of tax and trust-related matters," said BBVA USA Chief Fiduciary Officer Randy Bond. "She has a stellar track record, and is considered a thought-leader among her peers. Her experience in complex legal matters and handling large volumes of assets will greatly serve not only our team, but our valued clients."

Pesikoff began her career in 2000 as an associate for a law firm in Connecticut, assisting in estate planning and other legal issues. She has since cultivated a career that has included titles such as senior associate, senior counsel, trust officer and managing director of wealth management.

She has been a frequent presenter at legal conferences and has authored several thought-leadership pieces. She is a member of the American Bar Association, the Houston Bar Association, the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and the Houston Estate and Financial Forum. Pesikoff is also active in the community serving on the Board of the National Charity League and performs philanthropic work at two Houston private schools, including Co-Chairing the Special Olympics, Annual Fund and Parent Guild.

She graduated from Union College with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, summa cum laude, and was elected Phi Beta Kappa. Pesikoff earned her Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University where she was an editor of the Northeastern University law journal.

