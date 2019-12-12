BBVA USA Jacksonville Market CEO Nelson Bradshaw named to second FDFC term

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Jacksonville Market CEO Nelson Bradshaw was named by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to serve a second term in the Florida Development Finance Corporation (FDFC). Bradshaw, who serves as the organization's treasurer, was one of four members announced and the only returning member.

FDFC is a state-authorized issuer of industrial revenue bonds which supports economic development by assisting for-profit and not-for-profit businesses with access to capital for project financing. The primary mechanism for accessing the capital markets is tax-exempt and taxable bonds.

"BBVA's global mission is to bring the age of opportunity to everyone, and FDFC's efforts in providing access to capital is directly aligned with our efforts," said Bradshaw. "I'm honored to be asked to continue my role with the organization and to play a part in the economic growth of this state and the businesses that are based here."

Bradshaw has served the Jacksonville community at BBVA since 2008 and has been a part of FDFC since September 2016. He has held numerous civic leadership positions over the years including State board positions with the Florida Development Finance Corporation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Florida Bankers Association, and NAIOP. Local board positions include Jacksonville Downtown Rotary, World Affairs Council, JAX Chamber of Commerce, Hubbard House Foundation, and UNF College of Business Advisory Board.

