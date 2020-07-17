BBVA USA June Recap: Updated app, new branches and police reform

HOUSTON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, BBVA USA made industry headlines with the launch of its new mobile banking app, Mobile 9.0. The app was launched in tandem with the bank's expanded transaction detail screen, which is available for both mobile and online banking. The digital updates are designed to strengthen financial freedom for customers and align with the first pillar of the bank's new five-year strategic plan, which focuses on financial health .

In late June, BBVA USA also announced that it had received approval to open 15 new branches across its footprint in Texas, the bank's largest U.S. market. The bank's data-driven placement model is the enabler by which it was able to strategically expand its branch network to these new locations. The new branches, set to open in early 2021, will feature an updated model designed to blend in-person interactions with digital banking.

Last month, BBVA USA took a stand against systemic racism and social injustice with a personal message from BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler and by sending a letter to congressional leaders encouraging the swift adoption of legislation in support of accountability, transparency, fairness and public safety in U.S. policing. The bank also announced that it would close offices across its footprint in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Presented below are articles and news from June 2020 that were posted on the bank's online newsroom ; global media platform, bbva.com ; and financial education blog, MoneyFit .

Corporate News

BBVA USA to observe Juneteenth

BBVA USA closed all offices across its footprint at 1pm Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. "We will close our doors to contemplate the significance of this day and cultivate a deeper understanding of how we can make a difference and stand against systemic racism and social injustice," said BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler.

BBVA urges Congress to act on police reform

After announcing that it would close offices across its footprint in commemoration of Juneteenth, BBVA USA continued its stand against social injustice by sending a letter to congressional leaders and urging them to act on police reform.

"BBVA stands side-by-side with our Black employees, customers, and communities"

BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler shared a personal message emphasizing the bank's commitment to supporting the fight for equity and social justice as it stands in solidarity with those who are experiencing oppression.

BBVA USA announces it will open 15 new branches across its Texas footprint

BBVA USA has received approval to open 15 new branches across Texas. The branches, set to open in early 2021, underscore the bank's 5-year strategic plan launched in early 2020, which aims to help clients improve their financial health.

Digital Banking & Innovation

BBVA USA launches new mobile banking app, expanded transaction detail

The bank has launched its new mobile banking app, Mobile 9.0, and expanded transaction detail screen in mobile and online banking, both aimed at leveraging the bank's technology expertise to provide a better experience and more control for customers.

Infographic: Dissecting the New BBVA USA Branch

With BBVA USA set to open 15 new branches across Texas in early 2021, the bank enters a new era that blends digital banking with in-person interactions even further. In an infographic, we highlight the layout and features of the modern branches.

BBVA USA 5-Year Strategic Plan – Pillar No. 6: Data and technology

As part of BBVA USA's new five-year strategic plan, the bank is building on its established reputation to bring even more developments in the realm of digital transformation. Few financial institutions across the U.S. have had a track record comparable to BBVA's work in technology – and the bank is more ready than ever to blaze more digital trails, especially considering what may be a new normal, post-pandemic.

"Amplifying digital transformation...is now more vital than ever"

Given the current pandemic, the future will never look the same in multiple facets of society, including banking. In this podcast, BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodriguez Soler gave his take on the future of the U.S. banking industry, and BBVA USA Head of Business Development Jose Luis Elechiguerra dived deeper into the bank's new digital products.

Culture & Workplace

"How I'm recognizing LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year"

BBVA USA Chief Compliance Officer Celie Niehaus – in her own words – shared her story and how she recognized and reflected on LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year in light of national calls for social justice.

BBVA USA 5-Year Strategic Plan – Pillar No. 5: The best and engaged team

Pillar No. 5 of BBVA USA's new five-year strategic plan focuses on the bank's long-term efforts to attract and retain top talent in BBVA's workforce. "We are committed to a diverse and engaged team knowing that diversity – in all its many forms – strengthens an organization from within, setting it up to win in the future," said BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler.

Market Spotlight

Dale Kahil introduced as BBVA USA's newest Senior Relationship Manager in the Houston market

BBVA USA has announced the addition of Dale Kahil to the Commercial Banking – Emerging Companies team in the Houston market, providing another key team member to the group's growing operations. Kahil's role includes managing and developing relationships with commercial clients in the Houston market.

BBVA USA Houston Commercial Banking team promotes Estefanía Gallardo to Relationship Associate

The BBVA USA Houston market, in line with its emphasis on employee development, has promoted Estefanía Gallardo from Relationship Support Specialist to Commercial Relationship Associate.

Business Unit Spotlight

Is the extinction of cash coming faster than expected?

Banking may never be the same moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this article, BBVA USA Head of Retail Larry Franco shared how technology, convenience, security and social distancing may lead to a decline in cash use as a mode of payment.

PPP and the drop in unemployment

When the PPP launched, its aim was to help small businesses avoid laying off employees while their operations were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. That aim may be taking effect.

PPP Pitch-In Series: The bank's sponsorship team kicks in its support

When the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) launched in early-April, BBVA USA employees knew there was going to be an influx of applications for small businesses struggling during the ongoing pandemic. Multiple business units throughout the bank stepped up to help process applications. BBVA USA Senior Marketing Specialist Aditya "Diddy" Saini, a member of the bank's sponsorship team, recently spoke about his involvement and experience in the PPP volunteer efforts.

Economic Research

May unemployment figures suggest recovery underway, according to BBVA Research

According to the BBVA Research team, May's employment figures suggested that recovery is underway in the U.S. economy. In May, 2.5 million jobs were added with the unemployment rate declining by 1.4 percentage points.

Resource Articles

Rethinking financial goals after COVID-19 for young families

Raising young children is hard work. But it's undoubtedly been especially difficult during the COVID-19 outbreak without school, childcare, recreational activities and while working at home. In this article, we share tips and ideas to help you best allocate resources and prioritize goals as you work to make it through this time and look toward the future.

Rethinking financial goals after COVID-19 for young adults

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely make it even more challenging for many young adults to embark on careers and become financially independent. All this uncertainty has many young adults putting their previous career and financial goals aside as they adapt to this new reality. But, there are some valuable steps these individuals can take to make the most of the current situation and also make plans to move forward.

Rethinking financial goals after COVID-19 for empty nesters

You've worked hard, raised your kids and are now the proud owner of an empty nest. But, what you probably imagined would be a few quiet years of rewarding yourself for a job well done has been disrupted by a global pandemic. While every empty-nest family is different, now is an ideal time to review your financial situation and make some adjustments to help protect your future.

Talking to your creditors if you're having trouble paying your bills

Millions of Americans across the country are dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many banks, lenders and utilities are currently offering assistance to customers facing financial hardship due to the crisis. For example, BBVA has a dedicated Online Payment Assistance Portal where customers can learn about relief options and request payment assistance.

Unemployed because of COVID-19? What you need to know

The lethal coronavirus outbreak has dealt a severe blow to the U.S. economy, quickly throwing millions of people out of work as businesses across the country locked their doors or curbed operations. In this article, we provide answers to top questions related to unemployment during the current pandemic.

CARES Act and your credit score: What you need to know

Late payments can cause your credit score to drop. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (also known as the CARES Act), passed by Congress in late March, requires lenders to report to credit bureaus that consumers are current on their loans if they have sought relief from their lenders due to the pandemic.

Tips for college students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

In March 2020, most college students found themselves quickly sent home from their campuses and transitioned to online classes for the remainder of the school year. Today, many students are still facing academic and financial uncertainty. However, recently passed federal legislation includes some relief to struggling college students and other resources are also available to help them through this time.

