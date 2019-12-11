BBVA USA named one of GOBankingRates' Best Regional Banks of 2020

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA was named one of the Best Regional Banks of 2020 by GoBankingRate, an online resource that helps consumers find the best financial products nationwide.

GOBankingRate noted BBVA's free checking account options as well as its high 12-month CD rate as reasons for including the bank. The listing also noted BBVA's fee-free account access at up to 64,000 ATMs on higher level checking accounts.

"At BBVA, we continually work to create the value our customers seek in the products and services we provide," said BBVA USA Head of Retail Banking Murat Çagri Süzer. "That means offering competitive interest rates and fees as GOBankingRates noted, as well as the robust combination of ATMs, branches and an award-winning mobile banking app for maximum customer access."

This year marks the eighth annual Best Banks ratings, which analyzes over 3,300 data points across more than 130 banks. Regional banks are defined as those serving multi-state areas with a presence in at least five states but fewer than 20. Banks were ranked according to checking account fees, savings account and CD rates, and financial strength. The depth of the banks' product lines also carried weight in the ranking.

This recognition follows on the heels of two additional industry awards. BBVA USA was one of five banks named as an overall leader in Business Insider Intelligence in its 2019 Mobile Banking Competitive Edge study . The bank was also named the 2019 CX leader for the U.S. commercial middle market banking by Greenwich Associates.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

