BBVA USA November Recap: Appointments, entrepreneurship and new campaign

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, BBVA USA announced promotions in two of its major markets. Dillan Knudson, previously BBVA USA Austin CEO, was named CEO of the bank's Houston market. Jon Rebello, previously the bank's Texas Border & Gulf Coast Region CEO, was promoted to BBVA USA Austin CEO, succeeding Knudson.

The bank also appointed personnel within its various business units, naming Murat Kalkan as its mortgage banking director; Kevin Fretz as its franchise finance director; and Fernando Crespo as its global wealth relationship manager in its Miami office.

Last month, BBVA USA also announced the top three winners of the 2019 U.S. edition of BBVA Momentum, the bank's accelerator program for social entrepreneurs. In addition, the bank named the grand prize winner of its Entrepreneurial Opportunity Contest, a small business contest launched in six markets across the bank's footprint in collaboration with the Business Journals.

BBVA USA's launch of its biggest broadcast and digital marketing campaign in a decade also made headlines last month. The campaign, which conveys BBVA as a full service and global bank, comes nearly six months after BBVA subsidiaries around the world unified and dropped their local "last" names to become known simply as BBVA.

Presented below are articles and news from November 2019 that were posted on the bank's online newsroom ; global media platform, bbva.com ; financial education blog, MoneyFit ; and wealth management blog, Wealth Strategies .

Corporate News

BBVA USA to launch biggest broadcast campaign in 10-year history

BBVA USA has rolled out its biggest broadcast and digital marketing campaign in a decade. The campaign highlights BBVA as a full service bank, conveying to customers that they have the freedom to choose how they bank – whether it's digitally or in-branch.

BBVA USA promotes long-tenured Dillan Knudson to the position of Houston CEO

Dillan Knudson has been promoted to oversee the commercial banking and global wealth operations for BBVA USA's largest U.S. market as Houston CEO. Since joining the bank in 2011, he has held various production and leadership positions in several markets, including his previous position as Austin CEO.

BBVA USA promotes industry veteran Jon Rebello to the position of Austin CEO

Jon Rebello has been promoted from BBVA USA Texas Border & Gulf Coast Region CEO to BBVA USA Austin CEO. With more than 25 years of banking experience in economically diverse markets, Rebello will oversee the market's commercial banking and global wealth operations.

BBVA USA announces Murat Kalkan as its Mortgage Banking Executive

Murat Kalkan has been appointed to BBVA USA Mortgage Banking Executive and is responsible for the bank's mortgage and home equity business across the U.S., including mortgage and home equity originations, servicing, secondary marketing, and portfolio management.

Kevin Fretz named BBVA USA Director of Franchise Finance

Kevin Fretz has been appointed to BBVA USA Director of Franchise Finance and is responsible for managing the bank's franchise finance division and helping clients throughout the journey of obtaining, operating and maintaining their franchise.

BBVA USA appoints Fernando Crespo as Relationship Manager for Global Wealth

Fernando Crespo has been appointed to Global Wealth Relationship Manager in the bank's Miami office and is responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships among high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families in the Miami area.

Digital Banking & Innovation

BBVA USA named leader in mobile banking by Business Insider Intelligence in its 2019 Mobile Banking Competitive Edge study

Business Insider has recognized BBVA USA among the top five banks in its 2019 Mobile Banking Competitive Edge study, designating the bank's app as a leader in offering the most in-demand mobile features in the U.S. In addition to moving up six spots from last year, the app also came in first in the subcategories of account management and transfers.

The benefits of a unified brand

Nearly six months ago, BBVA unified its brand and logo globally, aiming to deploy a unique value proposition and a consistent customer experience – similar to what people have come to expect from digital companies around the world.

How your data works for you

With the advent of big data, banks like BBVA are better able to harness the power of information to improve customer experience and provide advice, products and services – all personalized to your unique situation.

Who regulates fintechs?

Fintechs – the name marries "financial" and "technology" – have made a splash in recent years, attracting consumers looking for new ways to find loans, pay for products, transfer money, handle direct deposits, and manage their checking and savings accounts. But, what agencies oversee or regulate fintechs and their services?

Why should you choose a neobank?

While they may not make sense for everyone, neobanks – digital banks without bricks-and-mortar branches – offer many worthwhile features, including low-fee accounts, high-interest savings account rates, money management tools, and streamlined apps and websites.

Podcast: The Cybersecurity Blanket

In such a digital world, there's always a looming threat that could compromise your personal information. In this podcast, we cover the topic of cybersecurity.

Responsible Business

BBVA USA aims to donate $20,000 using Mobile Banking App in an effort to end veteran homelessness

In an effort to end veteran homelessness, Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) BBVA USA committed to donating $1 to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans for every sign-in to the BBVA Mobile Banking App – until the goal of $20,000 was reached.



How do CDFIs benefit communities?

Low-income areas often struggle to attract outside investment. This is where Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) play a key role, providing economic, technical and educational support to strengthen distressed communities.

Small Business

BBVA names Gifts for Good winner of $100,000 prize during finale of BBVA Momentum 2019

BBVA USA announced the top three U.S. winners of the 2019 edition of BBVA Momentum, the bank's accelerator program for socially-conscious small enterprises: first place, Gifts for Good ; second place, Magic City Woodworks ; and third place, The PIC Place .

Denver-based Vita Inclinata Technologies wins $50,000 grand prize in BBVA Entrepreneurial Opportunity Contest finale in Phoenix

Vita Inclinata Technologies took home the $50,000 grand prize as the overall winner of the BBVA Entrepreneurial Opportunity Contest. In collaboration with the Business Journals, the contest created an opportunity for innovative small businesses in six cities to garner funding.

Multimedia Social Posts: Not just a good thing to have - "it's a must-have"

By enriching social media posts with multimedia, small businesses can help consumers fully understand their operation, services and expertise. In this Q&A, BBVA USA Head of Digital Sales Santiago Lopez Heredia expanded on this particular topic regarding social media and how it can help entrepreneurs attract business.

Resource Articles

5 tips for managing credit responsibly

Using credit responsibly can help you reach your financial goals, but using it irresponsibly can cause long-term damage. In this article, we provide five tips that can assist you in taking control of your credit.

How does a car loan work?

Auto loans are fairly simple: you borrow money from a lender, which includes the principal, or the purchase price of the car, plus interest. Then, you make monthly payments until the principal and interest are paid off. But, there are some important details about auto loans you should consider before you start filling out loan applications.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA Compass, visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

www.bbva.com

