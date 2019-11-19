BBVA USA promotes industry veteran Jon Rebello to the position of Austin CEO

"Jon has more than 25 years of banking experience in economically diverse markets, which has translated to ample success for not only the bank, but for our clients" said BBVA USA Texas Region Executive Jeff Dudderar. "The bank's operations in the Texas Border & Gulf Coast Region experienced tremendous growth under his leadership, and we can't wait to see what he does to further elevate our Austin market. Austin is a key area for the bank's mission of creating opportunities, and Jon's team is going to thrive under his expertise. I also want to commend Dillan Knudson for the fantastic job he did in growing our presence in Austin. I know he'll have the same effect in Houston, the largest market in our bank's footprint."

Rebello has been with BBVA USA for 18 years, at one point also serving as the bank's Lower Rio Grande Valley Market President. Most of his career in banking has focused on commercial and wealth management responsibilities.

"I'll always have a special place in my heart for the Texas Border and Gulf Coast regions, and for the people who were on my team," said Rebello. "I've been with BBVA for almost 20 years, and with everything that's going on in Austin, I'm really excited about this opportunity. The timing is perfect."

He attended the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at SMU in Dallas and the American Bankers Association Commercial School of Banking at Oklahoma State University. Before that, he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

