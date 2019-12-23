BBVA USA promotes long-time employee and leader Susana Valencia to the position of Texas Border and Gulf Coast CEO

Valencia is currently the bank's Laredo City President, a title which she will retain in addition to her new responsibilities of overseeing the Texas border and gulf coast's commercial banking operations. She will lead markets that include El Paso, the Rio Grande Valley, Corpus Christi and Beaumont. BBVA's previous Texas Border and Gulf Coast CEO, Jon Rebello, has been promoted to the bank's Austin CEO position .

"Susana Valencia is everything that BBVA USA wants in a colleague, and she has epitomized the company's mission of creating opportunities throughout her long career with the bank," said BBVA USA Texas Region Executive Jeff Dudderar. "I cannot emphasize enough how much BBVA appreciates Susana's positive attitude, energy, leadership and passion that she has for her employees, clients and community. To her, banking is not about the numbers; it's about the people she serves. She's going to serve her new, broader client base with that same approach. With her assuming this new role, BBVA USA just got even better."

Valencia's longevity with BBVA includes titles such as vice president of international private banking and lending, senior vice president of international corporate banking, city president since 2012, and an overall twenty-year stint with BBVA USA - first starting with the legacy Laredo National Bank.

Her accomplishments and recognitions during this span also includes:

Executive Board Member for the Laredo Chamber of Commerce*

Chamber of Commerce* Chairman of the DD Hachar Charitable Trust Fund Advisory Board*

Advisory Board Member for Texas A&M International University School of Business

School of Business Graduate of th BBVA School of Management at the University of Texas at Austin

Multiple company honors, including an award recognizing the top-performing employees (2%) across the footprint.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from Texas A&M University.

In addition to Valencia overseeing the Texas border and gulf coast region, city presidents in those markets will report directly to her. Currently, BBVA USA is seeking a McAllen City President with Rebello's departure to Austin.

Previous Austin CEO Dillan Knudson has been promoted to the bank's Houston CEO role .

*Denotes a current position

