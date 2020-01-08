BBVA USA recommits to University of Alabama Athletics in new three-year exclusive sponsorship agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has announced a new three-year marketing agreement with University of Alabama Athletics, continuing as an exclusive sponsor of the Crimson Tide through 2023.

The university and the bank have been teammates for the past eight years, with BBVA serving as the presenting and supporting sponsor of multiple student-athlete initiatives. The exclusive sponsorship rights include the opportunity to create co-branded banking products, display prominent signage during football and basketball games, and hold exclusive title sponsorship of select events, including Alabama Football Pro Day.

"Our commitment to the communities in which we operate is the foundation of everything we do, including our marketing and sponsorship strategy," said BBVA USA Marketing Director Selin Suzer. "This is especially true in Alabama, where the bank's headquarters are located. The University of Alabama has a rich history of shaping generations of student-athletes, and this ties into the bank's mission of bringing the age of opportunity to everyone. We are excited to continue this long-standing tradition with this exceptional university."

A notable marketing initiative that the bank and the university have undertaken includes BBVA's Bama Banking product line , which is designed as another way for Crimson Tide fans to show their team pride. The suite of products have also included four commemorative Bama-branded debit cards in celebration of Alabama football's national championships over the years.

The bank has also previously served as the title sponsor of multiple Alabama Football Pro Days , was an official supporter of the school's championship parade in 2018 , and has created various, exclusive game-day experiences and offers for clients.

"BBVA has proven to be an exceptional longtime sponsor of ours. We appreciate their incredible engagement, and we're pleased they've chosen to recommit another three years," said Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager for Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, the university's exclusive athletics multimedia rightsholder and local Learfield IMG College team.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

www.bbva.com

