BBVA USA Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $385 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $334 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net loss of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the first quarter of 2021 were 1.49 percent and 16.57 percent, respectively.

"During the first quarter we delivered solid results while continuing to successfully navigate the challenges to our customers, communities and our employees brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA. "Momentum continued in the quarter highlighted by stable revenue and well-contained expenses. At the same time, we continue to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. We are focused on continuing to meet the challenges ahead, and subject to regulatory approval and closing, successfully integrating our operations with PNC and the opportunities that this combination will bring to our customers, our communities and our employees."

Total revenue for the first quarter was $968 million, down slightly from fourth quarter 2020 levels and up 7 percent from first quarter 2020 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $664 million compared to $667 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $589 million in the first quarter of 2020. The percent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.83 percent compared to 2.78 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.80 percent in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin reflects the efforts to reduce deposit costs and manage the lower interest rate environment.

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $304 million compared to $301 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $315 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by an increase in investment services sales fees (+$3 million) and money transfer income (+$3 million). Other noninterest income increased on a linked quarter basis (+$10 million), primarily as a result of a valuation adjustment to investments held by the company's small business investment company that negatively impacted fourth quarter 2020 levels. Following a strong fourth quarter, mortgage banking slowed on a linked quarter basis (-$5 million).

During the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 no gains or losses were recorded on investment securities while $19 million of gains on investment securities was recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

Total noninterest expense was $619 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $578 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $624 million, excluding goodwill impairment, in the first quarter of 2020. The rise in noninterest expense was driven by an increase in salaries, benefits and commissions on a linked quarter basis.

Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $349 million, down 43 percent annualized from the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 16 percent from the first quarter 2020 levels.

Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2021 were $64.3 billion, down 9 percent (annualized) from $65.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and down 5 percent from the $67.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $4.6 billion, which was flat compared to the same time period a year ago.

Deposit growth continued in the quarter with total deposits ending the quarter at $86.0 billion, up slightly from fourth quarter of 2020 and up $8.7 billion or 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Low-cost deposits were a key driver of deposit growth as noninterest bearing deposits ended the quarter at $29.5 billion, up 26 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and up $9.1 billion or 45 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

As a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth, the loan to deposit ratio ended the first quarter of 2021 at 76.4 percent compared to 77.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 86.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded provision recapture of credit losses totaling $120 million compared to provision recapture of credit losses of $81 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and provision for credit losses of $357 million in the first quarter of 2020. The recapture of provision expense primarily reflected improvements in macroeconomic factors and forecasts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 38 basis points in the quarter compared to 34 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter was 2.34 percent compared to 2.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.00 percent in the year ago quarter.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the first quarter of 2021 at 2.18 percent, down from the 2.21 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and up from the 1.09 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 107 percent compared to 116 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 183 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The CET12 ratio ended the quarter at 14.23 percent compared to 13.28 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 11.97 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.



1 Return on average tangible equity and operating income are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. 2 Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2021, are estimated.

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2021, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31, %







2021 2020 Change





EARNINGS SUMMARY











Net interest income $ 664,268 $ 589,455 13





Noninterest income [a] 303,701 315,103 (4)





Total revenue [a] 967,969 904,558 7





Investment securities gain, net - 19,139 NM





(Credit) provision for credit losses (120,142) 356,991 (134)





Goodwill impairment - 2,185,000 NM





Noninterest expense 618,990 624,060 (1)





Pretax income (loss) 469,121 (2,242,354) (121)





Income tax expense (benefit) 83,660 (5,069) (1,750)





Net income (loss) $ 385,461 $ (2,237,285) (117)





Adjusted net income (loss) [b] $ 385,461 $ (52,285) (837)



















SELECTED RATIOS











Return on average assets 1.49 % (9.34)%







Return on average assets- adjusted [b] 1.49 (0.22)







Return on average tangible equity [b] 16.57 (100.27)







Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b] 16.57 (2.34)







Efficiency ratio [b] 63.26 68.08







Average common equity to average assets 10.97 13.74







Average loans to average total deposits 76.42 86.64







Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c] 14.23 11.97







Tier I capital ratio [c] 14.58 12.29







Total capital ratio [c] 16.79 14.62







Leverage ratio [c] 9.38 9.40



















































Average for Three Months

Ending Balance



Ended March 31, % March 31, %

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS







Total loans $65,153,535 $64,875,095 - $64,255,812 $67,657,166 (5) Total debt securities 16,746,569 13,893,355 21 17,750,050 14,222,974 25 Earning assets 96,941,424 86,504,508 12 97,469,717 87,388,951 12 Total assets 105,140,201 96,356,113 9 103,983,398 94,325,559 10 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 28,497,062 20,293,503 40 29,543,118 20,418,504 45 Interest bearing transaction accounts 52,587,472 43,676,781 20 52,659,858 46,318,129 14 Total transaction accounts 81,084,534 63,970,284 27 82,202,976 66,736,633 23 Total deposits 85,253,105 74,881,825 14 85,970,954 77,234,507 11 Total shareholder's equity 11,798,389 13,500,615 (13) 12,019,055 11,358,354 6 Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b] 9,435,176 8,973,871 5 9,649,315 8,998,814 7



[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities. [b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. [c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.



NM = Not meaningful

















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)













2021 2020

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 NONPERFORMING ASSETS









Nonaccrual loans [a] $1,300,882 $ 1,331,230 $ 1,233,040 $ 764,744 $ 676,716 Loans 90 days or more past due [b] 100,405 121,570 94,072 66,163 61,774 TDRs 90 days or more past due 636 556 830 423 335 Total nonperforming loans [a] 1,401,923 1,453,356 1,327,942 831,330 738,825 Foreclosed real estate 10,965 11,448 15,051 14,871 20,642 Other repossessed assets 4,712 5,846 8,527 8,599 13,338 Total nonperforming assets $1,417,600 $ 1,470,650 $ 1,351,520 $ 854,800 $ 772,805











TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days $ 199,653 $ 114,334 $ 114,583 $ 95,788 $ 97,404











Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans 2.18 % 2.21 % 2.00 % 1.21 % 1.09 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets 2.21 2.23 2.03 1.25 1.14













Three Months Ended

2021 2020

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES









Balance at beginning of period $1,679,474 $ 1,804,423 $ 1,754,352 $1,351,072 $ 920,993 Adoption of ASC 326 - - - - 184,931 Net charge-offs (NCO) 60,632 56,578 100,818 123,054 111,798 (Credit) provision for loan losses (119,933) (68,371) 150,889 526,334 356,946 Balance at end of period $1,498,909 $ 1,679,474 $ 1,804,423 $1,754,352 $1,351,072











Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 2.34 % 2.56 % 2.73 % 2.57 % 2.00 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c] 106.92 115.56 135.88 211.03 182.87 Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c] 105.74 114.20 133.51 205.24 174.83











Annualized as a % of average loans:









NCO - QTD 0.38 0.34 0.59 0.72 0.69 NCO - YTD 0.38 0.59 0.67 0.71 0.69



[a] Includes loans held for sale. [b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs). [c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020

Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS











(Taxable Equivalent Basis)











Assets











Earning assets:











Loans $ 65,153,535 $ 616,137 3.84 % $ 64,875,095 $ 726,532 4.50 % Debt securities available for sale [a] 5,232,378 24,437 1.89 6,669,560 (1,492) (0.09) Debt securities held to maturity 11,410,498 63,779 2.27 7,192,165 42,080 2.35 Other earning assets [b] 15,041,320 6,190 0.17 7,736,058 43,297 2.25 Total earning assets [a] 96,837,731 710,543 2.98 86,472,878 810,417 3.77 Allowance for credit losses (1,666,293)



(1,064,750)



Unrealized gain on debt securities available for sale 103,693



31,630



Other assets 9,865,070



10,916,355



Total assets $ 105,140,201



$ 96,356,113

















Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity











Interest bearing liabilities:











Interest bearing demand deposits $ 15,392,159 $ 6,173 0.16 $ 11,698,488 $ 24,551 0.84 Savings and money market accounts 37,195,313 8,095 0.09 31,978,293 84,792 1.07 Certificates and other time deposits 4,168,571 6,077 0.59 10,911,541 55,399 2.04 Total interest bearing deposits 56,756,043 20,345 0.15 54,588,322 164,742 1.21 FHLB and other borrowings 3,534,609 14,516 1.67 3,736,201 21,176 2.28 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b] 1,358,857 576 0.17 1,451,501 22,658 6.28 Other short-term borrowings 4,413 389 35.75 20,037 352 7.07 Total interest bearing liabilities 61,653,922 35,826 0.24 59,796,061 208,928 1.41 Noninterest bearing deposits 28,497,062



20,293,503



Other noninterest bearing liabilities 3,190,828



2,765,934



Total liabilities 93,341,812



82,855,498



Shareholder's equity 11,798,389



13,500,615



Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 105,140,201



$ 96,356,113

















Net interest income/ net interest spread

674,717 2.74 %

601,489 2.36 % Net yield on earning assets



2.83 %



2.80 %













Total taxable equivalent adjustment

10,449



12,034















Net interest income

$ 664,268



$ 589,455





[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)



















Three Months

Three Months Ended

Ended March 31, % 2021 2020

2021 2020 Change March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 NONINTEREST INCOME















Service charges on deposit accounts $ 54,874 $ 61,531 (11) $ 54,874 $ 59,309 $ 54,710 $ 44,233 $ 61,531 Card and merchant processing fees 49,245 50,091 (2) 49,245 49,961 48,628 43,416 50,091 Investment services sales fees 29,446 34,407 (14) 29,446 26,647 26,218 24,971 34,407 Investment banking and advisory fees 26,783 26,731 - 26,783 26,291 40,013 45,061 26,731 Money transfer income 32,040 24,548 31 32,040 29,446 27,109 25,461 24,548 Corporate and correspondent investment sales 13,683 10,717 28 13,683 16,268 3,478 18,855 10,717 Asset management fees 12,587 11,904 6 12,587 12,613 12,024 11,560 11,904 Mortgage banking 14,692 17,451 (16) 14,692 19,753 13,741 23,868 17,451 Bank owned life insurance 4,691 4,625 1 4,691 5,458 4,972 5,094 4,625 Other 65,660 73,098 (10) 65,660 55,670 53,767 26,358 73,098

303,701 315,103 (4) 303,701 301,416 284,660 268,877 315,103 Investment securities gains, net - 19,139 NM - - - 3,477 19,139 Total noninterest income $303,701 $ 334,242 (9) $303,701 $ 301,416 $ 284,660 $272,354 $ 334,242

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, benefits and commissions $338,695 $ 310,136 9 $338,695 $ 301,020 $ 296,708 $251,697 $ 310,136 Equipment 67,334 64,681 4 67,334 69,321 68,793 64,752 64,681 Professional services 82,002 70,220 17 82,002 80,535 78,018 78,100 70,220 Net occupancy 40,903 39,843 3 40,903 40,552 41,145 41,585 39,843 Money transfer expense 23,332 17,136 36 23,332 20,764 18,897 17,958 17,136 Marketing 5,471 11,899 (54) 5,471 10,170 9,283 8,778 11,899 Communications 4,730 5,371 (12) 4,730 5,038 5,542 5,808 5,371 Goodwill impairment - 2,185,000 NM - - - - 2,185,000 Other 56,523 104,774 (46) 56,523 50,180 77,242 110,772 104,774 Total noninterest expense $618,990 $2,809,060 (78) $618,990 $ 577,580 $ 595,628 $579,450 $2,809,060

















NM = Not meaningful















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)



















Three Months

Three Months Ended

Ended March 31,

2021 2020

2021 2020

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















Computation of Operating Income:















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 664,268 $ 589,455

$ 664,268 $ 667,202 $ 641,850 $ 612,017 $ 589,455 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 303,701 334,242

303,701 301,416 284,660 272,354 334,242 Less: noninterest expense (GAAP) 618,990 2,809,060

618,990 577,580 595,628 579,450 2,809,060 Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP) - 2,185,000

- - - - 2,185,000 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 348,979 $ 299,637

$ 348,979 $ 391,038 $ 330,882 $ 304,921 $ 299,637

















Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:















Total shareholder's equity $ 12,019,055 $11,358,354

$ 12,019,055 $ 11,691,362 $ 11,394,964 $ 11,270,789 $11,358,354 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP) 2,369,740 2,359,540

2,369,740 2,358,973 2,357,039 2,357,343 2,359,540 Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,649,315 $ 8,998,814

$ 9,649,315 $ 9,332,389 $ 9,037,925 $ 8,913,446 $ 8,998,814

















Computation of Average Tangible Equity:















Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP) $ 11,798,389 $13,500,615

$ 11,798,389 $ 11,595,287 $ 11,394,928 $ 11,533,007 $13,500,615 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP) 2,363,213 4,526,744

2,363,213 2,358,697 2,357,944 2,357,132 4,526,744 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B] $ 9,435,176 $ 8,973,871

$ 9,435,176 $ 9,236,590 $ 9,036,984 $ 9,175,875 $ 8,973,871 Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A] $ 385,461 $ (2,237,285)

$ 385,461 $ 333,817 $ 166,241 $ (124,437) $ (2,237,285) Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized) 16.57 % (100.27)%

16.57 % 14.38 % 7.32 % (5.45)% (100.27)%

















Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:





Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 385,461 $ (2,237,285)

$ 385,461 $ 333,817 $ 166,241 $ (124,437) $ (2,237,285) Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP) - 2,185,000

- - - - 2,185,000 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C] $ 385,461 $ (52,285)

$ 385,461 $ 333,817 $ 166,241 $ (124,437) $ (52,285) Average assets (GAAP) [D] $ 105,140,201 $96,356,113

$105,140,201 $104,835,589 $ 104,282,898 $104,204,062 $96,356,113 Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized) 1.49 % (0.22)%

1.49 % 1.27 % 0.63 % (0.48)% (0.22)% Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized) 16.57 (2.34)

16.57 14.38 7.32 (5.45) (2.34)

















Computation of Efficiency Ratio:















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 618,990 $ 2,809,060

$ 618,990 $ 577,580 $ 595,628 $ 579,450 $ 2,809,060 Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP) - 2,185,000

- - - - 2,185,000 Total expense (GAAP) [E] $ 618,990 $ 624,060

$ 618,990 $ 577,580 $ 595,628 $ 579,450 $ 624,060 Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis $ 674,717 $ 601,489

$ 674,717 $ 677,798 $ 652,660 $ 623,242 $ 601,489 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 303,701 334,242

303,701 301,416 284,660 272,354 334,242 Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP) - 19,139

- - - 3,477 19,139 Total revenue [F] $ 978,418 $ 916,592

$ 978,418 $ 979,214 $ 937,320 $ 892,119 $ 916,592 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F]) 63.26 % 68.08 %

63.26 % 58.98 % 63.55 % 64.95 % 68.08 %

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due 90 Days or More Past Due Nonaccrual Accruing TDRs Not Past Due, Nonaccrual, or TDR Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 17,433 $ 19,078 $ 12,609 $ 529,703 $ 77,466 $ 25,312,956 $25,969,245

$ 1,207 Real estate – construction 2,538 - 532 25,265 142 2,367,527 2,396,004

(151) Commercial real estate – mortgage 703 253 7,790 418,935 26,746 12,957,845 13,412,272

18 Residential real estate – mortgage 40,315 19,696 41,590 235,441 53,568 12,433,031 12,823,641

423 Equity lines of credit 8,325 2,642 1,972 45,744 - 2,259,525 2,318,208

(228) Equity loans 665 223 134 8,844 19,326 136,017 165,209

459 Credit card 8,378 6,442 22,847 - - 774,575 812,242

17,932 Consumer – direct 17,028 9,438 8,339 13,098 23,041 1,726,141 1,797,085

30,159 Consumer – indirect 30,024 8,513 4,592 23,852 - 4,199,355 4,266,336

10,813 Total loans $ 125,409 $ 66,285 $ 100,405 $1,300,882 $ 200,289 $ 62,166,972 $63,960,242

$ 60,632 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 295,570 $ 295,570

$ -





















At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due 90 Days or More Past Due Nonaccrual Accruing TDRs Not Past Due or Impaired Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 15,862 $ 22,569 $ 35,472 $ 540,741 $ 17,686 $ 25,972,812 $26,605,142

$ 5,019 Real estate – construction 3,595 174 532 25,316 145 2,468,569 2,498,331

(2) Commercial real estate – mortgage 2,113 2,004 1,104 442,137 910 13,117,046 13,565,314

203 Residential real estate – mortgage 49,445 20,694 45,761 235,463 53,380 12,923,031 13,327,774

1,029 Equity lines of credit 11,108 4,305 2,624 42,606 - 2,334,251 2,394,894

(795) Equity loans 1,417 243 317 10,167 19,606 148,012 179,762

135 Credit card 12,147 10,191 21,953 - - 837,411 881,702

14,714 Consumer – direct 24,076 17,550 8,741 10,087 23,163 1,846,106 1,929,723

28,206 Consumer – indirect 47,174 14,951 5,066 24,713 - 4,085,221 4,177,125

8,069 Total loans $ 166,937 $ 92,681 $ 121,570 $1,331,230 $ 114,890 $ 63,732,459 $65,559,767

$ 56,578 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 236,586 $ 236,586

$ -



















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)









At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due 90 Days or More Past Due Nonaccrual Accruing TDRs Not Past Due or Impaired Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 22,632 $ 12,890 $ 21,261 $ 660,254 $ 19,713 $ 26,203,423 $26,940,173

$ 50,789 Real estate – construction 2,861 303 532 12,614 61 2,387,303 2,403,674

153 Commercial real estate – mortgage 19,280 3,968 1,816 275,668 1,831 13,393,237 13,695,800

98 Residential real estate – mortgage 88,035 49,344 39,728 204,442 55,132 13,027,076 13,463,757

(117) Equity lines of credit 13,418 6,300 3,445 37,216 - 2,381,344 2,441,723

233 Equity loans 1,847 1,158 271 8,758 20,750 161,583 194,367

(195) Credit card 9,776 7,526 16,542 - - 873,949 907,793

18,527 Consumer – direct 25,762 11,730 6,643 9,134 17,926 1,952,501 2,023,696

24,559 Consumer – indirect 34,116 9,744 3,834 24,954 - 4,036,981 4,109,629

6,771 Total loans $ 217,727 $ 102,963 $ 94,072 $1,233,040 $ 115,413 $ 64,417,397 $66,180,612

$ 100,818 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 253,454 $ 253,454

$ -





















At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due 90 Days or More Past Due Nonaccrual Accruing TDRs Not Past Due or Impaired Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 51,207 $ 5,130 $ 8,450 $ 389,615 $ 1,866 $ 28,325,856 $28,782,124

$ 29,038 Real estate – construction 12,907 - 532 13,317 64 2,271,650 2,298,470

(36) Commercial real estate – mortgage 8,592 2,190 415 117,213 1,876 13,670,383 13,800,669

8,670 Residential real estate – mortgage 70,252 22,495 13,140 169,387 54,289 13,099,576 13,429,139

182 Equity lines of credit 8,461 8,162 3,555 34,915 - 2,461,741 2,516,834

(476) Equity loans 1,311 692 148 8,457 21,280 178,092 209,980

(120) Credit card 6,668 7,286 22,134 - - 929,484 965,572

20,107 Consumer – direct 19,927 10,923 11,623 7,624 16,836 2,067,175 2,134,108

42,271 Consumer – indirect 32,519 11,162 6,166 24,216 - 4,030,541 4,104,604

23,418 Total loans $ 211,844 $ 68,040 $ 66,163 $ 764,744 $ 96,211 $ 67,034,498 $68,241,500

$ 123,054 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 245,851 $ 245,851

$ -



















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due 90 Days or More Past Due Nonaccrual Accruing TDRs Not Past Due or Impaired Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 31,493 $ 7,588 $ 3,013 $ 323,881 $ 1,931 $ 27,464,207 $27,832,113

$ 19,014 Real estate – construction 9,356 66 574 13,676 69 2,147,973 2,171,714

(13) Commercial real estate – mortgage 13,439 5,241 912 114,839 3,333 13,715,641 13,853,405

(73) Residential real estate – mortgage 67,938 25,187 5,744 147,058 55,116 13,144,975 13,446,018

(172) Equity lines of credit 16,382 6,244 3,295 33,354 - 2,552,075 2,611,350

536 Equity loans 2,636 1,147 293 8,027 22,392 194,874 229,369

212 Credit card 13,230 8,932 23,707 - - 977,503 1,023,372

19,517 Consumer – direct 34,553 19,738 15,196 7,160 14,898 2,184,500 2,276,045

51,726 Consumer – indirect 76,547 24,249 9,040 28,721 - 3,957,471 4,096,028

21,051 Total loans $ 265,574 $ 98,392 $ 61,774 $ 676,716 $ 97,739 $ 66,339,219 $67,539,414

$ 111,798 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 117,752 $ 117,752

$ -

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)













2021 2020

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $ 1,044,788 $ 1,249,954 $ 1,035,307 $ 1,019,127 $ 1,033,733 Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits 14,097,936 13,357,954 14,041,538 11,738,063 4,479,535 Cash and cash equivalents 15,142,724 14,607,908 15,076,845 12,757,190 5,513,268 Trading account assets 561,187 762,449 926,497 1,016,966 1,009,130 Debt securities available for sale 5,408,087 5,744,919 6,028,072 5,765,192 6,344,816 Debt securities held to maturity, net 12,339,994 10,549,945 9,428,931 8,693,437 7,876,266 Loans held for sale 295,570 236,586 253,454 245,851 117,752 Loans 63,960,242 65,559,767 66,180,612 68,241,500 67,539,414 Allowance for loan losses (1,498,909) (1,679,474) (1,804,423) (1,754,352) (1,351,072) Net loans 62,461,333 63,880,293 64,376,189 66,487,148 66,188,342 Premises and equipment, net 1,028,385 1,055,525 1,063,923 1,070,358 1,068,741 Bank owned life insurance 759,219 757,943 758,391 754,908 754,409 Goodwill 2,328,296 2,328,296 2,328,296 2,328,296 2,328,296 Other assets 3,658,603 2,832,339 3,412,324 3,148,270 3,124,539 Total assets $103,983,398 $ 102,756,203 $ 103,652,922 $102,267,616 $ 94,325,559 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest bearing $ 29,543,118 $ 27,791,421 $ 26,803,670 $ 25,978,354 $ 20,418,504 Interest bearing 56,427,836 58,066,960 59,567,362 59,448,060 56,816,003 Total deposits 85,970,954 85,858,381 86,371,032 85,426,414 77,234,507 FHLB and other borrowings 3,517,567 3,548,492 3,560,973 3,571,933 3,790,137 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 966,336 184,478 189,474 249,481 409,784 Other short-term borrowings - - - 1,619 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,509,486 1,473,490 2,136,479 1,747,380 1,532,777 Total liabilities 91,964,343 91,064,841 92,257,958 90,996,827 82,967,205 Shareholder's Equity:









Preferred stock 229,475 229,475 229,475 229,475 229,475 Common stock — $0.01 par value 2,230 2,230 2,230 2,230 2,230 Surplus 14,039,261 14,032,205 14,032,321 14,035,607 14,039,572 Retained deficit (2,546,271) (2,931,151) (3,264,295) (3,430,135) (3,305,226) Accumulated other comprehensive income 264,206 329,105 365,374 404,165 362,339 Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity 11,988,901 11,661,864 11,365,105 11,241,342 11,328,390 Noncontrolling interests 30,154 29,498 29,859 29,447 29,964 Total shareholder's equity 12,019,055 11,691,362 11,394,964 11,270,789 11,358,354 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $103,983,398 $ 102,756,203 $ 103,652,922 $102,267,616 $ 94,325,559

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)













Three Months Ended

2021 2020

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans $606,407 $ 626,900 $ 644,643 $ 669,767 $ 715,476 Interest on debt securities available for sale 24,437 22,089 19,474 18,805 (1,492) Interest on debt securities held to maturity 63,060 60,812 49,981 39,800 41,102 Interest on trading account assets 1,021 793 892 1,157 1,122 Interest and dividends on other earning assets 5,169 7,080 6,436 14,016 42,175 Total interest income 700,094 717,674 721,426 743,545 798,383 Interest expense:









Interest on deposits 20,345 33,945 61,147 97,279 164,742 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 14,516 14,092 14,644 21,936 21,176 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 576 2,350 3,736 12,274 22,658 Interest on other short-term borrowings 389 85 49 39 352 Total interest expense 35,826 50,472 79,576 131,528 208,928 Net interest income 664,268 667,202 641,850 612,017 589,455 (Credit) provision for credit losses (120,142) (81,298) 150,977 539,459 356,991 Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses 784,410 748,500 490,873 72,558 232,464 Noninterest income:









Service charges on deposit accounts 54,874 59,309 54,710 44,233 61,531 Card and merchant processing fees 49,245 49,961 48,628 43,416 50,091 Investment services sales fees 29,446 26,647 26,218 24,971 34,407 Investment banking and advisory fees 26,783 26,291 40,013 45,061 26,731 Money transfer income 32,040 29,446 27,109 25,461 24,548 Asset management fees 12,587 12,613 12,024 11,560 11,904 Corporate and correspondent investment sales 13,683 16,268 3,478 18,855 10,717 Mortgage banking 14,692 19,753 13,741 23,868 17,451 Bank owned life insurance 4,691 5,458 4,972 5,094 4,625 Investment securities gains, net - - - 3,477 19,139 Other 65,660 55,670 53,767 26,358 73,098 Total noninterest income 303,701 301,416 284,660 272,354 334,242 Noninterest expense:









Salaries, benefits and commissions 338,695 301,020 296,708 251,697 310,136 Equipment 67,334 69,321 68,793 64,752 64,681 Professional services 82,002 80,535 78,018 78,100 70,220 Net occupancy 40,903 40,552 41,145 41,585 39,843 Money transfer expense 23,332 20,764 18,897 17,958 17,136 Marketing 5,471 10,170 9,283 8,778 11,899 Communications 4,730 5,038 5,542 5,808 5,371 Goodwill impairment - - - - 2,185,000 Other 56,523 50,180 77,242 110,772 104,774 Total noninterest expense 618,990 577,580 595,628 579,450 2,809,060 Net income (loss) before income tax expense 469,121 472,336 179,905 (234,538) (2,242,354) Income tax expense (benefit) 83,660 138,519 13,664 (110,101) (5,069) Net income (loss) 385,461 333,817 166,241 (124,437) (2,237,285) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 581 673 401 472 501 Net income (loss) attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. $384,880 $ 333,144 $ 165,840 $(124,909) $(2,237,786)

