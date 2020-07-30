BBVA USA reports second quarter 2020 results

HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today a net loss of $124 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to earnings of $160 million in the second quarter of 2019. Included in the second quarter 2020 results is a substantial increase in provision for credit losses, well in excess of net-charge-offs, that reflects the ongoing adverse macroeconomic environment and corresponding forecasts given the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent impact to certain segments of the loan portfolio.

For the first six months of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $2.4 billion. Included in the first quarter of 2020 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion that reflected the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in interest rates and oil prices. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, the adjusted net loss1 for the first six months of 2020 was $177 million, further reflecting the decline in interest rates and higher provision expense necessary to reflect the economic and business disruption caused by the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic certainly represents an unprecedented time in global history but it has not deterred our team at BBVA USA from continuing to meet our customers' needs while also providing support to the communities in which we operate," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.

"Despite the challenging economic environment, our second quarter results continued to build on the momentum over the past two quarters in terms of customer activity, driven by solid loan growth and robust deposit generation at significantly lower rates. While we continue to navigate the challenges ahead, and work to systematically reopen our branch lobbies while protecting the safety of our employees and customers, we firmly believe this increased activity, coupled with our solid capital and strong liquidity positions, will enable us to continue aiding our customers' during this time while also building long-term value."

Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020 were $68.5 billion, up 5 percent (annualized) from $67.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and up 8 percent from the $63.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The increase in total loans was fueled by an increase in the commercial loan portfolio, primarily as a result of customer draws and small business loans originated under the SBA's PPP. Under the PPP, a key small business component of the CARES Act, BBVA USA funded approximately $3.3 billion in small business loans, processing more than 22,000 applications, providing loans to nearly 3,100 borrowers who did not previously have a relationship with BBVA USA and impacting an estimated 360,000 jobs.

To support and expedite the demand for this program, BBVA USA utilized its digital capabilities to build an on-line app in just three days. As a result, the bank was able to begin funding loans just three days after the program opened.

During the second quarter, approximately $7.7 billion of customer loans were funded, a 121 percent increase from the second quarter a year ago. Excluding the impact of the PPP, newly funded customer loans were 26 percent ahead of the pace set last year. For the first six months of 2020, newly funded loans totaled more than $12.3 billion, up 84 percent compared to the first six months of 2019, and up 35 percent excluding the impact of the PPP.

Deposit generation in the quarter was robust and reflected customers, both commercial and consumer, maintaining higher levels of liquidity given the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced spending, and aided somewhat by government stimulus programs/payments. Total deposits ended the quarter at $85.4 billion, up $8.2 billion or 42 percent (annualized) from the first quarter of 2020, and up $12.8 billion or 18 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $26.0 billion, up $5.6 billion or 109 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis, and up $5.3 billion or 26 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Growth in interest bearing transaction accounts was similarly robust, ending the quarter at $51.3 billion, up $5.0 billion or 43 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis, and up $14.3 billion or 39 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.

With deposit growth outpacing loan growth, the loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 80.2 percent compared to 87.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 87.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. At the same time, BBVA USA continues to maintain a very strong liquidity position with the LCR at 144 percent, unchanged from first quarter 2020 levels.

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the second quarter of 2020 totaled $11.3 billion compared to $11.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $13.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the second quarter of 2020 at 12.18 percent compared to 11.97 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 12.57 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in shareholder's equity from the prior year reflects the non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the first quarter of 2020, which does not impact tangible capital levels and therefore has no impact on regulatory capital and regulatory capital ratios. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

While increased business activity in terms of loans and deposits was positive during the quarter, revenue growth was challenged by the impact of the drastic decrease in interest rates, decreased other business activity due to the lockdown and higher provision for credit losses necessary given the ongoing adverse macroeconomic environment and corresponding forecasts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $881 million, down 10 percent (annualized) from first quarter 2020 levels and down 7 percent from second quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $612 million compared to $589 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $660 million in the second quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 2.66 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and 3.24 percent in the second quarter of 2019. The decline in the percent net interest margin reflects the sudden decline in interest rates and subsequent repricing of variable rate loans.

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $269 million compared to $315 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $284 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily the result of decrease in service charges on deposit accounts driven by a decline in consumer spending activity, which also impacted card and merchant processing fees, as well fee waivers implemented by the bank to offer relief to those customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other income was primarily the result of valuation adjustment to investments held by our small business investment company. At the same time, investment banking and advisory fees, corporate and correspondent investment sales and mortgage banking recorded positive growth both on a linked quarter basis and compared to the year ago quarter.

During the second quarter of 2020, investment securities gains totaled $3 million compared to $19 million in the first quarter of 2020. No investment securities gains were recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Overall, expenses were well contained in the quarter as total noninterest expense totaled $579 million. On a linked quarter basis (excluding goodwill impairment) noninterest expense declined 29 percent (annualized) and represented a decrease of 3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decline in noninterest expense was primarily due to a decrease in salaries, benefits and commissions, marketing expenses and lower travel expenses, offset in part by an increase in provisions for unfunded commitments recorded in other noninterest expense. Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $305 million, up 7 percent (annualized) from the first quarter of 2020 and down 12 percent from second quarter 2019 levels.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $539 million compared to $357 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $155 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense reflects the decline in forecasted economic conditions and the expected future losses that could result as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While oil prices have recovered from the drastic drop in the first quarter of 2020, demand continues to lag supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the second quarter, our energy portfolio totaled $3.0 billion compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the second quarter of 2020 at 1.21 percent, up from the 1.09 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and down from 1.26 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was attributable to the commercial loan portfolio, primarily in the energy sector. Provision for loan losses in the quarter totaled $526 million, exceeding net charge-offs by $403 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 72 basis points in the quarter compared to 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and 90 basis points in the second quarter of 2019.

With the increase in provision for loan losses, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter rose to 2.57 percent compared to 2.00 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans also increased to 211 percent at the end of the quarter compared to 183 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 123 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

During the quarter, BBVA USA announced that it had received approval to open 15 new branches across Texas, the bank's largest market in its U.S. footprint. The branches, set to open in 2021, underscore the bank's 5-year strategic plan launched in early 2020, which aims to help clients improve their financial health. Adding branches at a time when digital transactions are increasing demonstrates the bank's belief that the branch format naturally facilitates face-to-face relationships between bankers and their customers, building a deep understanding of their financial needs.

The announcement came within a week of BBVA USA launching its new mobile banking app, Mobile 9.0, and expanded transaction detail screen in mobile and online banking, both aimed at leveraging the bank's technology expertise to provide a better experience and more transparency and control for customers.

1 Operating income and adjusted net loss are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

2 Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020, are estimated.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Six Months Ended June 30,

%















2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change











EARNINGS SUMMARY



































Net interest income

$ 612,017

$ 659,749

(7)

$ 1,201,472

$ 1,342,838

(11)











Noninterest income [a]

268,877

284,281

(5)

583,980

533,083

10











Total revenue [a]

880,894

944,030

(7)

1,785,452

1,875,921

(5)











Investment securities gain, net

3,477

—

NM

22,616

8,958

152











Provision for credit losses

539,459

155,018

248

896,450

337,310

166











Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

2,185,000

—

NM











Noninterest expense

579,450

598,314

(3)

1,203,510

1,180,287

2











Pretax (loss) income

(234,538)

190,698

(223)

(2,476,892)

367,282

(774)











Income tax (benefit) expense

(110,101)

30,512

(461)

(115,170)

66,115

(274)











Net (loss) income

$ (124,437)

$ 160,186

(178)

$ (2,361,722)

$ 301,167

(884)











Adjusted net (loss) income [b]

$ (124,437)

$ 160,186

(178)

$ (176,722)

$ 301,167

(159)

















































SELECTED RATIOS



































Return on average assets

(0.48)%

0.69 %





(4.74)%

0.65 %















Return on average assets- adjusted [b]

(0.48)

0.69





(0.35)

0.65















Return on average tangible equity [b]

(5.45)

7.34





(52.34)

7.00















Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]

(5.45)

7.34





(3.92)

7.00















Efficiency ratio [b]

64.95

62.50





66.54

62.04















Average common equity to average assets

10.82

14.47





12.22

14.43















Average loans to average total deposits

82.89

88.13





84.66

89.40















Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]

12.18

12.57





12.18

12.57















Tier I capital ratio [c]

12.51

12.91





12.51

12.91















Total capital ratio [c]

14.66

15.08





14.66

15.08















Leverage ratio [c]

8.66

9.99





8.66

9.99





































































































































Average for Three Months





Average for Six Months





Ending Balance







Ended June 30,

%

Ended June 30,

%

June 30,

%



2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



























Total loans

$ 69,256,412

$ 64,056,915

8

$ 67,065,753

$ 64,765,717

4

$ 68,487,351

$ 63,402,090

8 Total debt securities

14,110,021

13,625,034

4

14,001,688

13,696,513

2

14,473,646

13,923,433

4 Earning assets

94,247,127

83,152,459

13

90,375,817

82,829,544

9

95,504,447

82,741,439

15 Total assets

104,204,062

93,452,839

12

100,280,087

93,220,648

8

102,267,616

92,184,045

11 Noninterest bearing demand deposits

24,225,740

20,286,244

19

22,259,622

20,234,941

10

25,978,354

20,646,209

26 Interest bearing transaction accounts

49,896,129

36,948,180

35

46,786,454

36,429,106

28

51,304,239

36,967,442

39 Total transaction accounts

74,121,869

57,234,424

30

69,046,076

56,664,047

22

77,282,593

57,613,651

34 Total deposits

83,547,718

72,687,054

15

79,214,772

72,446,783

9

85,426,414

72,588,810

18 Total shareholder's equity

11,533,007

13,782,011

(16)

12,516,811

13,711,724

(9)

11,270,789

13,870,723

(19) Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]

9,175,875

8,750,882

5

9,074,873

8,678,376

5

8,913,446

8,845,449

1







































[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities. [b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. [c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM = Not meaningful





































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

























2020

2019



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















Nonaccrual loans [a]

$ 764,744

$ 676,716

$ 606,843

$ 653,242

$ 732,696 Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

66,163

61,774

71,126

67,869

64,337 TDRs 90 days or more past due

423

335

414

588

304 Total nonperforming loans [a]

831,330

738,825

678,383

721,699

797,337 Foreclosed real estate

14,871

20,642

20,833

17,381

13,752 Other repossessed assets

8,599

13,338

10,930

17,584

13,040 Total nonperforming assets

$ 854,800

$ 772,805

$ 710,146

$ 756,664

$ 824,129





















TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$ 95,788

$ 97,404

$ 97,901

$ 97,218

$ 112,383





















Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.21 %

1.09 %

1.06 %

1.14 %

1.26 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets

1.25

1.14

1.11

1.19

1.30

























Three Months Ended



2020

2019



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 1,351,072

$ 920,993

$ 942,191

$ 977,660

$ 966,022 Adoption of ASC 326

—

184,931

—

—

— Net charge-offs (NCO)

123,054

111,798

140,703

176,098

143,380 Provision for loan losses

526,334

356,946

119,505

140,629

155,018 Balance at end of period

$ 1,754,352

$ 1,351,072

$ 920,993

$ 942,191

$ 977,660





















Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

2.57 %

2.00 %

1.44 %

1.49 %

1.54 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

211.03

182.87

135.76

130.55

122.62 Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

205.24

174.83

129.69

124.52

118.63





















Annualized as a % of average loans:



















NCO - QTD

0.72

0.69

0.87

1.10

0.90 NCO - YTD

0.71

0.69

0.88

0.88

0.77























[a] Includes loans held for sale. [b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs). [c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS





















(Taxable Equivalent Basis)





















Assets





















Earning assets:





















Loans $ 69,256,412

$ 680,157

3.95 %

$ 64,056,915

$ 799,680

5.01 % Debt securities available for sale [a] 5,780,912

18,805

1.31

8,983,280

45,125

2.01 Debt securities held to maturity 8,207,298

40,635

1.99

4,744,584

34,458

2.91 Other earning assets [b] 10,880,694

15,173

0.56

5,470,510

36,424

2.67 Total earning assets [a] 94,125,316

754,770

3.23

83,255,289

915,687

4.41 Allowance for credit losses (1,375,912)









(974,772)







Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale 121,811









(102,830)







Other assets 11,332,847









11,275,152







Total assets $ 104,204,062









$ 93,452,839































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





















Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 14,153,639

$ 13,430

0.38

$ 9,304,889

$ 26,536

1.14 Savings and money market accounts 35,742,490

43,943

0.49

27,643,291

88,203

1.28 Certificates and other time deposits 9,425,849

39,906

1.70

15,452,630

87,739

2.28 Total interest bearing deposits 59,321,978

97,279

0.66

52,400,810

202,478

1.55 FHLB and other borrowings 3,567,010

21,936

2.47

4,026,581

34,300

3.42 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b] 1,192,030

12,274

4.14

466,926

6,002

5.16 Other short-term borrowings 12,588

39

1.25

7,402

100

5.42 Total interest bearing liabilities 64,093,606

131,528

0.83

56,901,719

242,880

1.71 Noninterest bearing deposits 24,225,740









20,286,244







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 4,351,709









2,482,865







Total liabilities 92,671,055









79,670,828







Shareholder's equity 11,533,007









13,782,011







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 104,204,062









$ 93,452,839































Net interest income/ net interest spread



623,242

2.40 %





672,807

2.70 % Net yield on earning assets







2.66 %









3.24 %























Total taxable equivalent adjustment



11,225









13,058



























Net interest income



$ 612,017









$ 659,749







[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$ 67,065,753

$ 1,406,689

4.22 %

$ 64,765,717

$ 1,612,095

5.02 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

6,225,236

17,313

0.56

9,450,246

98,647

2.11 Debt securities held to maturity

7,699,732

82,715

2.16

4,391,400

65,223

3.00 Other earning assets [b]

9,308,376

58,470

1.26

4,367,314

59,931

2.77 Total earning assets [a]

90,299,097

1,565,187

3.49

82,974,677

1,835,896

4.46 Allowance for credit losses

(1,220,331)









(942,398)







Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale

76,720









(145,133)







Other assets

11,124,601









11,333,502







Total assets

$ 100,280,087









$ 93,220,648

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 12,926,063

37,981

0.59

$ 8,997,002

46,882

1.05 Savings and money market accounts

33,860,391

128,735

0.76

27,432,104

165,112

1.21 Certificates and other time deposits

10,168,696

95,305

1.88

15,782,736

172,838

2.21 Total interest bearing deposits

56,955,150

262,021

0.93

52,211,842

384,832

1.49 FHLB and other borrowings

3,651,605

43,112

2.37

4,157,923

71,926

3.49 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

1,321,766

34,932

5.31

439,577

9,749

4.47 Other short-term borrowings

16,312

391

4.82

17,702

296

3.37 Total interest bearing liabilities

61,944,833

340,456

1.11

56,827,044

466,803

1.66 Noninterest bearing deposits

22,259,622









20,234,941







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

3,558,821









2,446,939







Total liabilities

87,763,276









79,508,924







Shareholder's equity

12,516,811









13,711,724







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 100,280,087









$ 93,220,648

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





1,224,731

2.38 %





1,369,093

2.80 % Net yield on earning assets









2.73 %









3.33 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





23,259









26,255





























Net interest income





$ 1,201,472









$ 1,342,838







[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





































Six Months





Three Months Ended



Ended June 30,

%

2020

2019



2020

2019

Change

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 NONINTEREST INCOME































Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 105,764

$ 120,639

(12)

$ 44,233

$ 61,531

$ 64,585

$ 65,143

$ 61,731 Card and merchant processing fees

93,507

96,357

(3)

43,416

50,091

50,805

50,385

50,355 Investment services sales fees

59,378

58,029

2

24,971

34,407

28,130

29,287

31,333 Investment banking and advisory fees

71,792

39,615

81

45,061

26,731

15,720

28,324

20,758 Money transfer income

50,009

47,253

6

25,461

24,548

25,871

26,020

25,272 Corporate and correspondent investment sales

29,572

12,499

137

18,855

10,717

14,263

11,799

5,607 Asset management fees

23,464

22,634

4

11,560

11,904

11,532

11,405

11,867 Mortgage banking

41,319

10,807

282

23,868

17,451

9,048

8,204

5,870 Bank owned life insurance

9,719

9,387

4

5,094

4,625

4,584

3,508

4,803 Other

99,456

115,863

(14)

26,358

73,098

48,046

66,241

66,685



583,980

533,083

10

268,877

315,103

272,584

300,316

284,281 Investment securities gains, net

22,616

8,958

152

3,477

19,139

—

21,003

— Total noninterest income

$ 606,596

$ 542,041

12

$ 272,354

$ 334,242

$ 272,584

$ 321,319

$ 284,281

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, benefits and commissions

$ 561,833

$ 589,019

(5)

$ 251,697

$ 310,136

$ 297,823

$ 295,092

$ 296,303 Equipment

129,433

128,032

1

64,752

64,681

64,826

63,908

62,638 Professional services

148,320

137,680

8

78,100

70,220

82,343

72,903

73,784 Net occupancy

81,428

81,057

—

41,585

39,843

43,302

42,241

40,116 Money transfer expense

35,094

32,268

9

17,958

17,136

17,951

18,005

17,290 Marketing

20,677

26,805

(23)

8,778

11,899

12,888

15,471

16,412 Communications

11,179

11,134

—

5,808

5,371

5,179

5,469

5,733 Goodwill impairment

2,185,000

—

NM

—

2,185,000

470,000

—

— Other

215,546

174,292

24

110,772

104,774

92,594

85,798

86,038 Total noninterest expense

$3,388,510

$1,180,287

187

$ 579,450

$ 2,809,060

$ 1,086,906

$ 598,887

$ 598,314

































NM = Not meaningful





















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)



































Six Months



Three Months Ended



Ended June 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION





























Computation of Operating Income:





























Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 1,201,472

$ 1,342,838



$ 612,017

$ 589,455

$ 623,154

$ 641,041

$ 659,749 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

606,596

542,041



272,354

334,242

272,584

321,319

284,281 Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)

3,388,510

1,180,287



579,450

2,809,060

1,086,906

598,887

598,314 Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

—



—

2,185,000

470,000

—

— Operating income (non-GAAP)

$ 604,558

$ 704,592



$ 304,921

$ 299,637

$ 278,832

$ 363,473

$ 345,716































Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:





























Total shareholder's equity

$ 11,270,789

$ 13,870,723



$ 11,270,789

$11,358,354

$ 13,386,589

$ 14,101,618

$ 13,870,723 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)

2,357,343

5,025,274



2,357,343

2,359,540

4,555,330

5,020,573

5,025,274 Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)

$ 8,913,446

$ 8,845,449



$ 8,913,446

$ 8,998,814

$ 8,831,259

$ 9,081,045

$ 8,845,449































Computation of Average Tangible Equity:





























Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)

$ 12,516,811

$ 13,711,724



$ 11,533,007

$13,500,615

$ 14,090,315

$ 14,056,939

$ 13,782,011 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)

3,441,938

5,033,348



2,357,132

4,526,744

5,016,935

5,023,480

5,031,129 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]

$ 9,074,873

$ 8,678,376



$ 9,175,875

$ 8,973,871

$ 9,073,380

$ 9,033,459

$ 8,750,882 Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]

$ (2,361,722)

$ 301,167



$ (124,437)

$ (2,237,285)

$ (330,705)

$ 182,945

$ 160,186 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)

(52.34)%

7.00 %



(5.45)%

(100.27)%

(14.46)%

8.03 %

7.34 %































Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (2,361,722)

$ 301,167



$ (124,437)

$ (2,237,285)

$ (330,705)

$ 182,945

$ 160,186 Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

—



—

2,185,000

470,000

—

— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]

$ (176,722)

$ 301,167



$ (124,437)

$ (52,285)

$ 139,295

$ 182,945

$ 160,186 Average assets (GAAP) [D]

$ 100,280,087

$ 93,220,648



$ 104,204,062

$96,356,113

$ 95,754,954

$ 94,942,456

$ 93,452,839 Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)

(0.35)%

0.65 %



(0.48)%

(0.22)%

0.58 %

0.76 %

0.69 % Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)

(3.92)

7.00



(5.45)

(2.34)

6.09

8.03

7.34































Computation of Efficiency Ratio:





























Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 3,388,510

$ 1,180,287



$ 579,450

$ 2,809,060

$ 1,086,906

$ 598,887

$ 598,314 Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

113



—

2,185,000

470,102

—

113 Total expense (GAAP) [E]

$ 1,203,510

$ 1,180,174



$ 579,450

$ 624,060

$ 616,804

$ 598,887

$ 598,201 Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis

$ 1,224,731

$ 1,369,093



$ 623,242

$ 601,489

$ 635,552

$ 653,926

$ 672,807 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

606,596

542,041



272,354

334,242

272,584

321,319

284,281 Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)

22,616

8,958



3,477

19,139

—

21,003

— Total revenue [F]

$ 1,808,711

$ 1,902,176



$ 892,119

$ 916,592

$ 908,136

$ 954,242

$ 957,088 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])

66.54 %

62.04 %



64.95 %

68.08 %

67.92 %

62.76 %

62.50 %

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

































At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or

More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due,

Nonaccrual, or TDR

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 51,207

$ 5,130

$ 8,450

$ 389,615

$ 1,866

$ 28,325,856

$ 28,782,124

$ 29,038 Real estate – construction 12,907

—

532

13,317

64

2,271,650

2,298,470

(36) Commercial real estate – mortgage 8,592

2,190

415

117,213

1,876

13,670,383

13,800,669

8,670 Residential real estate – mortgage 70,252

22,495

13,140

169,387

54,289

13,099,576

13,429,139

182 Equity lines of credit 8,461

8,162

3,555

34,915

—

2,461,741

2,516,834

(476) Equity loans 1,311

692

148

8,457

21,280

178,092

209,980

(120) Credit card 6,668

7,286

22,134

—

—

929,484

965,572

20,107 Consumer – direct 19,927

10,923

11,623

7,624

16,836

2,067,175

2,134,108

42,271 Consumer – indirect 32,519

11,162

6,166

24,216

—

4,030,541

4,104,604

23,418 Total loans $ 211,844

$ 68,040

$ 66,163

$ 764,744

$ 96,211

$ 67,034,498

$ 68,241,500

$ 123,054 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 245,851

$ 245,851

$ —

































At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or

More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 31,493

$ 7,588

$ 3,013

$ 323,881

$ 1,931

$ 27,464,207

$ 27,832,113

$ 19,014 Real estate – construction 9,356

66

574

13,676

69

2,147,973

2,171,714

(13) Commercial real estate – mortgage 13,439

5,241

912

114,839

3,333

13,715,641

13,853,405

(73) Residential real estate – mortgage 67,938

25,187

5,744

147,058

55,116

13,144,975

13,446,018

(172) Equity lines of credit 16,382

6,244

3,295

33,354

—

2,552,075

2,611,350

536 Equity loans 2,636

1,147

293

8,027

22,392

194,874

229,369

212 Credit card 13,230

8,932

23,707

—

—

977,503

1,023,372

19,517 Consumer – direct 34,553

19,738

15,196

7,160

14,898

2,184,500

2,276,045

51,726 Consumer – indirect 76,547

24,249

9,040

28,721

—

3,957,471

4,096,028

21,051 Total loans $ 265,574

$ 98,392

$ 61,774

$ 676,716

$ 97,739

$ 66,339,219

$ 67,539,414

$ 111,798 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 117,752

$ 117,752

$ —































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)









At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or

More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 29,273

$ 16,462

$ 6,692

$ 268,288

$ 1,456

$ 24,110,067

$ 24,432,238

$ 37,788 Real estate – construction 7,603

2

571

8,041

72

2,012,393

2,028,682

(126) Commercial real estate – mortgage 5,325

5,458

6,576

98,077

3,414

13,742,628

13,861,478

(285) Residential real estate – mortgage 72,571

21,909

4,641

147,337

57,165

13,230,331

13,533,954

107 Equity lines of credit 15,766

6,581

1,567

38,113

—

2,530,653

2,592,680

857 Equity loans 2,856

1,028

195

8,651

23,770

208,468

244,968

137 Credit card 11,275

9,214

22,796

—

—

959,080

1,002,365

16,760 Consumer – direct 33,658

20,703

18,358

6,555

12,438

2,246,430

2,338,142

58,190 Consumer – indirect 83,966

28,430

9,730

31,781

—

3,758,443

3,912,350

27,275 Total loans $ 262,293

$ 109,787

$ 71,126

$ 606,843

$ 98,315

$ 62,798,493

$ 63,946,857

$ 140,703 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 112,058

$ 112,058

$ —

































At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or

More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 30,779

$ 24,036

$ 11,179

$ 301,021

$ 1,552

$ 24,314,563

$ 24,683,130

$ 69,942 Real estate – construction 3,831

185

532

1,616

76

1,999,107

2,005,347

(59) Commercial real estate – mortgage 13,939

41

2,375

110,632

3,492

12,943,694

13,074,173

2,250 Residential real estate – mortgage 74,796

22,329

4,778

153,078

60,537

13,187,809

13,503,327

1,280 Equity lines of credit 11,088

4,616

2,072

36,879

—

2,563,457

2,618,112

431 Equity loans 2,452

978

524

8,728

24,789

225,973

263,444

(59) Credit card 10,372

8,092

20,037

—

—

897,646

936,147

16,398 Consumer – direct 35,762

23,075

17,773

7,348

7,360

2,297,040

2,388,358

63,992 Consumer – indirect 81,075

26,294

8,599

33,940

—

3,698,625

3,848,533

21,923 Total loans $ 264,094

$ 109,646

$ 67,869

$ 653,242

$ 97,806

$ 62,127,914

$ 63,320,571

$ 176,098 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 134,314

$ 134,314

$ —































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

































At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or

More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 49,037

$ 8,246

$ 12,785

$ 389,779

$ 19,150

$ 24,373,659

$ 24,852,656

$ 45,916 Real estate – construction 3,159

114

532

2,097

107

1,976,637

1,982,646

(477) Commercial real estate – mortgage 4,716

3,283

360

107,137

3,687

12,850,522

12,969,705

61 Residential real estate – mortgage 74,767

25,226

6,681

154,247

59,130

13,084,079

13,404,130

1,523 Equity lines of credit 12,604

7,972

3,394

35,356

—

2,613,504

2,672,830

371 Equity loans 2,549

788

224

9,361

25,361

237,495

275,778

194 Credit card 11,119

7,007

18,762

—

—

841,213

878,101

16,436 Consumer – direct 36,657

22,986

14,786

6,926

5,252

2,390,021

2,476,628

57,142 Consumer – indirect 77,523

21,908

6,813

27,793

—

3,665,042

3,799,079

22,214 Total loans $ 272,131

$ 97,530

$ 64,337

$ 732,696

$ 112,687

$ 62,032,172

$ 63,311,553

$ 143,380 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 90,537

$ 90,537

$ —

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















2020

2019

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 Assets:

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,019,127

$ 1,033,733

$ 1,149,734

$ 1,117,458

$ 1,027,400 Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits 11,738,063

4,479,535

5,788,964

5,356,141

4,773,761 Cash and cash equivalents 12,757,190

5,513,268

6,938,698

6,473,599

5,801,161 Trading account assets 1,016,966

1,009,130

473,976

564,000

440,098 Debt securities available for sale 5,765,192

6,344,816

7,235,305

7,612,590

9,010,950 Debt securities held to maturity, net 8,693,437

7,876,266

6,797,046

6,334,634

4,912,483 Loans held for sale 245,851

117,752

112,058

134,314

90,537 Loans 68,241,500

67,539,414

63,946,857

63,320,571

63,311,553 Allowance for loan losses (1,754,352)

(1,351,072)

(920,993)

(942,191)

(977,660) Net loans 66,487,148

66,188,342

63,025,864

62,378,380

62,333,893 Premises and equipment, net 1,070,358

1,068,741

1,087,698

1,085,635

1,105,819 Bank owned life insurance 754,908

754,409

750,224

746,819

745,130 Goodwill 2,328,296

2,328,296

4,513,296

4,983,296

4,983,296 Other assets 3,148,270

3,124,539

2,669,182

2,600,820

2,760,678 Total assets $ 102,267,616

$ 94,325,559

$ 93,603,347

$ 92,914,087

$ 92,184,045 Liabilities:

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing $ 25,978,354

$ 20,418,504

$ 21,850,216

$ 21,019,303

$ 20,646,209 Interest bearing 59,448,060

56,816,003

53,135,067

52,550,139

51,942,601 Total deposits 85,426,414

77,234,507

74,985,283

73,569,442

72,588,810 FHLB and other borrowings 3,571,933

3,790,137

3,690,044

3,709,949

4,052,969 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 249,481

409,784

173,028

117,421

191,739 Other short-term borrowings 1,619

—

—

45

2,067 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,747,380

1,532,777

1,368,403

1,415,612

1,477,737 Total liabilities 90,996,827

82,967,205

80,216,758

78,812,469

78,313,322 Shareholder's Equity:

















Preferred stock 229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475 Common stock — $0.01 par value 2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230 Surplus 14,035,607

14,039,572

14,043,727

14,359,966

14,364,527 Retained deficit (3,430,135)

(3,305,226)

(917,227)

(585,859)

(768,290) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 404,165

362,339

(1,072)

66,009

13,508 Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity 11,241,342

11,328,390

13,357,133

14,071,821

13,841,450 Noncontrolling interests 29,447

29,964

29,456

29,797

29,273 Total shareholder's equity 11,270,789

11,358,354

13,386,589

14,101,618

13,870,723 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 102,267,616

$ 94,325,559

$ 93,603,347

$ 92,914,087

$ 92,184,045

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















Three Months Ended

2020

2019

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans $ 669,767

$ 715,476

$ 738,140

$ 771,245

$ 787,767 Interest on debt securities available for sale 18,805

(1,492)

33,333

36,051

45,125 Interest on debt securities held to maturity 39,800

41,102

43,097

38,893

33,313 Interest on trading account assets 1,157

1,122

1,326

487

601 Interest and dividends on other earning assets 14,016

42,175

39,915

46,528

35,823 Total interest income 743,545

798,383

855,811

893,204

902,629 Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 97,279

164,742

189,345

203,979

202,478 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 21,936

21,176

31,263

32,975

34,300 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,274

22,658

11,850

15,137

6,002 Interest on other short-term borrowings 39

352

199

72

100 Total interest expense 131,528

208,928

232,657

252,163

242,880 Net interest income 612,017

589,455

623,154

641,041

659,749 Provision for credit losses 539,459

356,991

119,505

140,629

155,018 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 72,558

232,464

503,649

500,412

504,731 Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts 44,233

61,531

64,585

65,143

61,731 Card and merchant processing fees 43,416

50,091

50,805

50,385

50,355 Investment services sales fees 24,971

34,407

28,130

29,287

31,333 Investment banking and advisory fees 45,061

26,731

15,720

28,324

20,758 Money transfer income 25,461

24,548

25,871

26,020

25,272 Asset management fees 11,560

11,904

11,532

11,405

11,867 Corporate and correspondent investment sales 18,855

10,717

14,263

11,799

5,607 Mortgage banking 23,868

17,451

9,048

8,204

5,870 Bank owned life insurance 5,094

4,625

4,584

3,508

4,803 Investment securities gains, net 3,477

19,139

—

21,003

— Other 26,358

73,098

48,046

66,241

66,685 Total noninterest income 272,354

334,242

272,584

321,319

284,281 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries, benefits and commissions 251,697

310,136

297,823

295,092

296,303 Equipment 64,752

64,681

64,826

63,908

62,638 Professional services 78,100

70,220

82,343

72,903

73,784 Net occupancy 41,585

39,843

43,302

42,241

40,116 Money transfer expense 17,958

17,136

17,951

18,005

17,290 Marketing 8,778

11,899

12,888

15,471

16,412 Communications 5,808

5,371

5,179

5,469

5,733 Goodwill impairment —

2,185,000

470,000

—

— Other 110,772

104,774

92,594

85,798

86,038 Total noninterest expense 579,450

2,809,060

1,086,906

598,887

598,314 Net (loss) income before income tax expense (234,538)

(2,242,354)

(310,673)

222,844

190,698 Income tax (benefit) expense (110,101)

(5,069)

20,032

39,899

30,512 Net (loss) income (124,437)

(2,237,285)

(330,705)

182,945

160,186 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 472

501

663

514

599 Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. $ (124,909)

$ (2,237,786)

$ (331,368)

$ 182,431

$ 159,587

