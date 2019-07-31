BBVA USA reports second quarter results

HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA), reported today net income of $160 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to earnings of $184 million in the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the second quarter of 2019 were 0.69 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively.

Net income for the first six months of 2019 totaled $301 million compared to earnings of $393 million for the first six months of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the first six months of 2019 were 0.65 percent and 7.00 percent, respectively.

"Our results for the second quarter reflect top-line revenue growth and well managed cost containment that enabled us to achieve another quarter of positive operating leverage," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA. "The flattening of the yield curve, market volatility and expectations that the Federal Reserve will take actions to lower interest rates this year continue to place pressure on net interest margin and we have taken steps to better position ourselves for this type of environment. While certainly challenging, we remain focused on executing our digital transformation strategy aimed at building our capabilities, expanding our product offerings, using technology to improve efficiency and delivering an amazing customer experience to our customers."

Total revenue for the quarter was $944 million, an increase of $31 million or 3 percent from second quarter 2018 levels and $12 million or 5 percent (annualized) from first quarter 2019 levels, excluding securities gains. Net interest income totaled $660 million, up $16 million or 3 percent from $643 million from the second quarter of 2018 while declining $23 million on a linked quarter basis. The percent net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 3.24 percent, a decline of 6 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and 17 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $284 million, up $14 million or 5 percent from the second quarter of 2018 and up $27 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in fee income was broad based, driven by card and merchant processing fees (+14 percent), asset management fees (+8 percent), money transfer income (+6 percent), service charges on deposit accounts (+5 percent) and investment services sales fees (+5 percent). On a linked quarter basis, each of these fee-based businesses experienced positive growth, while increased activity during the quarter resulted in a rebound in investment banking and advisory fees and mortgage banking income.

A focus on maintaining strong expense controls continued in the quarter with noninterest expenses rising 3 percent year-over-year and 3 percent on a year-to-date basis. Positive operating leverage resulted in operating income1 of $346 million in the quarter, a 4 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2018, while operating income1 on a year-to-date basis is up 8 percent. The efficiency ratio1 in the quarter improved to 62.50 percent and on a year-to-date basis has improved 75 basis points to 62.04 percent.

With respect to the balance sheet, total loans for the second quarter of 2019 were $63.4 billion compared to $63.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2019, approximately $1.2 billion commercial loans were transferred to loans held for sale and the sale was completed during the second quarter. Adjusting for the sale of these loans, the year-over-year increase in total loans was 2 percent, reflecting tempered activity in both the commercial and consumer portfolios.

Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2019 were $72.6 billion, a 3 percent increase from the $70.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest bearing demand deposits declined 4 percent, reflecting customers continuing to shift from demand deposits into interest bearing accounts. Conversely, interest bearing transaction accounts (savings, money market and interest bearing checking accounts) increased 8 percent compared to a year ago. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the loan to deposit ratio stood at 87.34 percent while the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 144 percent, well above and fully compliant with the regulatory requirement.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.26 percent compared to 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and 1.11 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in nonperforming loans during the quarter was primarily due to the charge-off of three commercial credits. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 90 basis points in the quarter compared to 63 basis points in the first quarter of 2019 and 40 basis points in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net charge-offs reflects the aforementioned commercial credits as well as continued charge-offs in certain consumer loan portfolios, as expected, where corrective action has been taken to mitigate future losses. Provision expense in the quarter was $155 million, exceeding net charge-offs by $12 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.54 percent, up from 1.52 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and 1.36 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 123 percent.

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the second quarter of 2019 totaled $13.9 billion, a 5 percent increase from the $13.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The CET1 ratio stood at 12.57 percent2 at the end of the second quarter of 2019, up 23 basis points from the end of the first quarter of 2019 and 60 basis points from the end of the second quarter of 2018. All of BBVA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to significantly exceed the requirements under "well capitalized" guidelines.

During the second quarter, BBVA Compass RealTime ARP™ was named the 2019 Innovator in Cash Management by Global Finance Magazine as part of the publication's annual The Innovators 2019 awards. The award comes less than a year from when the product was initially launched in July 2018. The launch also included the introduction of BBVA Compass RealTime Positive Pay™, another milestone in the bank's digital narrative.

BBVA was recognized once again by Javelin Strategy & Research with the independent research firm naming the bank's mobile banking app and online banking service as a leader in its 2019 Mobile and Online Banking Scorecards. In Mobile Banking, the app was named a leader in both the Customer Service and Ease of Use categories. For the online banking scorecard, BBVA earned an award as a 'Leader' in the Financial Fitness category. For the U.S. unit's mobile banking app, this year's result marks the sixth year in a row the app has been honored, while its online banking service was previously honored - again as a leader in Financial Fitness - in Javelin's 2017 scorecard.

1 Return on average tangible equity, operating income and efficiency ratio are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

2 Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019, are estimated.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

On March 28, 2019, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Six Months Ended June 30,

%















2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change











EARNINGS SUMMARY



































Net interest income

$ 659,749

$ 643,499

3

$ 1,342,838

$ 1,266,104

6











Noninterest income [a]

284,281

270,019

5

533,083

527,844

1











Total revenue [a]

944,030

913,518

3

1,875,921

1,793,948

5











Investment securities gain, net

—

—

NM

8,958

—

NM











Provision for loan losses

155,018

91,280

70

337,310

148,309

127











Noninterest expense

598,314

579,545

3

1,180,287

1,142,458

3











Pretax income

190,698

242,693

(21)

367,282

503,181

(27)











Income tax expense

30,512

58,295

(48)

66,115

110,093

(40)











Net income

160,186

184,398

(13)

301,167

393,088

(23)











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

599

595

1

1,155

1,056

9











Net income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

$ 159,587

$ 183,803

(13)

$ 300,012

$ 392,032

(23)

















































SELECTED RATIOS



































Return on average assets

0.69 %

0.83 %





0.65 %

0.90 %















Return on average tangible equity [b]

7.34

9.05





7.00

9.77















Efficiency ratio [b]

62.50

62.56





62.04

62.79















Average common equity to average assets

14.47

14.56





14.43

14.59















Average loans to average total deposits

88.13

90.62





89.40

90.12















Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]

12.57

11.97





12.57

11.97















Tier I capital ratio [c]

12.91

12.31





12.91

12.31















Total capital ratio [c]

15.08

14.49





15.08

14.49















Leverage ratio [c]

9.99

10.05





9.99

10.05





































































































































Average for Three Months





Average for Six Months





Ending Balance







Ended June 30,

%

Ended June 30,

%

June 30,

%



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



































Total loans

$ 64,056,915

$ 63,202,826

1

$ 64,765,717

$ 62,704,406

3

$ 63,402,090

$ 63,343,018

— Total debt securities

13,625,034

13,332,825

2

13,696,513

13,263,113

3

13,923,433

13,491,910

3 Earning assets

83,152,459

79,538,657

5

82,829,544

79,078,356

5

82,741,439

79,922,849

4 Total assets

93,452,839

89,032,051

5

93,220,648

88,404,964

5

92,184,045

88,754,662

4 Noninterest bearing demand deposits

20,286,244

21,281,715

(5)

20,234,941

21,430,981

(6)

20,646,209

21,433,218

(4) Interest bearing transaction accounts

36,948,180

33,808,453

9

36,429,106

33,765,439

8

36,967,442

34,350,824

8 Total transaction accounts

57,234,424

55,090,168

4

56,664,047

55,196,420

3

57,613,651

55,784,042

3 Total deposits

72,687,054

69,744,181

4

72,446,783

69,579,904

4

72,588,810

70,147,708

3 Total shareholder's equity

13,782,011

13,217,831

4

13,711,724

13,154,476

4

13,870,723

13,190,644

5





































[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities. [b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. [c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM = Not meaningful























BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)













2019

2018



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















Nonaccrual loans [a]

$732,696

$806,644

$ 751,486

$ 628,159

$662,991 Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

64,337

63,880

59,549

44,765

39,143 TDRs 90 days or more past due

304

370

411

444

491 Total nonperforming loans [a]

797,337

870,894

811,446

673,368

702,625 Other real estate owned, net (OREO)

13,752

14,983

16,869

18,706

16,499 Other repossessed assets

13,040

11,225

12,031

9,875

13,117 Total nonperforming assets

$824,129

$897,102

$ 840,346

$ 701,949

$732,241





















TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$112,383

$111,671

$ 109,190

$ 92,606

$ 99,251





















Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.26 %

1.34 %

1.24 %

1.04 %

1.11 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, other real estate, and other repossessed assets

1.30

1.38

1.29

1.09

1.16

























Three Months Ended



2019

2018



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















Balance at beginning of period

$966,022

$885,242

$ 875,393

$ 860,000

$832,071 Net charge-offs (NCO)

143,380

101,512

112,298

79,571

63,351 Provision for loan losses

155,018

182,292

122,147

94,964

91,280 Balance at end of period

$977,660

$966,022

$ 885,242

$ 875,393

$860,000





















Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.54 %

1.52 %

1.36 %

1.36 %

1.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

122.62

110.92

109.09

130.00

122.40 Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

118.63

107.68

105.34

124.71

117.45





















Annualized as a % of average loans:



















NCO - QTD

0.90

0.63

0.68

0.49

0.40 NCO - YTD

0.77

0.63

0.51

0.45

0.42





















[a] Includes loans held for sale. [b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs). [c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018



Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$64,056,915

$799,680

5.01 %

$63,202,826

$722,346

4.58 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

8,983,280

45,125

2.01

11,535,569

53,792

1.87 Debt securities held to maturity

4,744,584

34,458

2.91

2,088,717

14,521

2.79 Other earning assets [b]

5,470,510

36,424

2.67

3,003,006

15,840

2.12 Total earning assets [a]

83,255,289

915,687

4.41

79,830,118

806,499

4.05 Allowance for loan losses

(974,772)









(840,557)







Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale

(102,830)









(291,461)







Other assets

11,275,152









10,333,951







Total assets

$93,452,839









$89,032,051

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 9,304,889

$ 26,536

1.14

$ 7,944,965

$ 11,025

0.56 Savings and money market accounts

27,643,291

88,203

1.28

25,863,488

48,793

0.76 Certificates and other time deposits

15,452,630

87,739

2.28

14,654,013

56,505

1.55 Total interest bearing deposits

52,400,810

202,478

1.55

48,462,466

116,323

0.96 FHLB and other borrowings

4,026,581

34,300

3.42

3,974,769

31,912

3.22 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

466,926

6,002

5.16

103,974

1,399

5.40 Other short-term borrowings

7,402

100

5.42

78,402

567

2.90 Total interest bearing liabilities

56,901,719

242,880

1.71

52,619,611

150,201

1.14 Noninterest bearing deposits

20,286,244









21,281,715







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,482,865









1,912,894







Total liabilities

79,670,828









75,814,220







Shareholder's equity

13,782,011









13,217,831







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$93,452,839









$89,032,051

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





672,807

2.70 %





656,298

2.91 % Net yield on earning assets









3.24 %









3.30 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





13,058









12,799





























Net interest income





$659,749









$643,499





[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018



Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$64,765,717

$1,612,095

5.02 %

$62,704,406

$1,397,176

4.49 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

9,450,246

98,647

2.11

11,480,294

110,397

1.94 Debt securities held to maturity

4,391,400

65,223

3.00

2,042,818

28,423

2.81 Other earning assets [b]

4,367,314

59,931

2.77

3,110,837

28,466

1.85 Total earning assets [a]

82,974,677

1,835,896

4.46

79,338,355

1,564,462

3.98 Allowance for loan losses

(942,398)









(842,392)







Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale

(145,133)









(259,999)







Other assets

11,333,502









10,169,000







Total assets

$93,220,648









$88,404,964

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 8,997,002

46,882

1.05

$ 8,069,593

20,606

0.51 Savings and money market accounts

27,432,104

165,112

1.21

25,695,846

87,683

0.69 Certificates and other time deposits

15,782,736

172,838

2.21

14,383,484

105,381

1.48 Total interest bearing deposits

52,211,842

384,832

1.49

48,148,923

213,670

0.89 FHLB and other borrowings

4,157,923

71,926

3.49

3,644,363

56,668

3.14 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

439,577

9,749

4.47

63,330

1,935

6.16 Other short-term borrowings

17,702

296

3.37

65,088

911

2.82 Total interest bearing liabilities

56,827,044

466,803

1.66

51,921,704

273,184

1.06 Noninterest bearing deposits

20,234,941









21,430,981







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,446,939









1,897,803







Total liabilities

79,508,924









75,250,488







Shareholder's equity

13,711,724









13,154,476







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$93,220,648









$88,404,964

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





1,369,093

2.80 %





1,291,278

2.92 % Net yield on earning assets









3.33 %









3.28 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





26,255









25,174





























Net interest income





$1,342,838









$1,266,104





[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.