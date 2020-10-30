BBVA USA reports third quarter 2020 results

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $166 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $124 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $183 million in the third quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the third quarter of 2020 were 0.63 percent and 7.32 percent, respectively.

For the first nine months of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $2.2 billion. Included in the first quarter of 2020 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion that reflected the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in interest rates and oil prices. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, the adjusted net loss1 for the first nine months of 2020 was $10 million, further reflecting the decline in interest rates and higher provision expense necessary to reflect the economic and business disruption caused by the pandemic.

"During the third quarter we delivered solid results while continuing to successfully navigate the challenges to our customers, communities and our employees brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $927 million, up 21 percent (annualized) from second quarter 2020 levels and down 2 percent from third quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $642 million compared to $612 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $641 million in the third quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.68 percent compared to 2.66 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and 3.07 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in the percent net interest margin from a year ago reflects a lower interest rate environment, the subsequent repricing of variable rate loans, offset in part, by efforts to reduce deposit costs.

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $285 million compared to $269 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $300 million for the third quarter of 2019. While down from a year ago, the increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by service charges on deposit accounts (+$10 million) and card and merchant processing fees (+$5 million) reflecting higher levels of business activity, albeit still below pre-pandemic levels. Other noninterest income increased on a linked quarter basis, primarily as a result of a valuation adjustment to investments held by our small business investment company that negatively impacted second quarter 2020 levels. While investment banking and advisory fees and mortgage banking declined from second quarter levels, both business lines reflected double digit increases compared to the year ago quarter.

During the third quarter no gains or losses were recorded on investment securities while $3 million of investment securities gains were recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and $21 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Total noninterest expense was $596 million compared to $579 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $599 million in the third quarter of 2019. While salaries, benefits and commissions increased on a linked quarter basis, compared to the year ago quarter the increase was only 1 percent. Equipment expense also increased on a linked quarter basis and was up 8 percent compared to a year ago. Professional services were flat compared to the second quarter of 2020 while up 7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $331 million, up 34 percent (annualized) from the second quarter of 2020 and down 9 percent from the third quarter 2019 levels.

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2020 were $66.4 billion, down 12 percent (annualized) from $68.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and up 5 percent from the $63.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Commercial loans associated with the energy sector dropped to $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $3.5 billion bringing the total for the first nine months of 2020 to $15.8 billion, a 41 percent increase compared to the same time period a year ago.

Deposit growth continued in the quarter with total deposits ending the quarter at $86.4 billion, up 4 percent (annualized) from the second quarter of 2020 and up $12.8 billion or 17 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Low-cost deposits were a key driver of deposit growth as noninterest bearing deposits ended the quarter at $26.8 billion, up 13 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and up $5.8 billion or 28 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019.

As a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth, the loan to deposit ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 76.9 percent compared to 80.2 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 86.3 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019. BBVA USA continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with the LCR at 144 percent, unchanged from the levels recorded in both the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019.

After two quarters of increased provision expense recorded to primarily address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding impact on economic conditions, provision for credit losses totaled $151 million in the quarter and exceeded net charge-offs by $50 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 59 basis points in the quarter compared to 72 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and 110 basis points in the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter rose to 2.73 percent compared to 2.57 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 1.49 percent in the year ago quarter.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the third quarter of 2020 at 2.00 percent, up from the 1.21 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 1.14 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributed to an increase in nonaccrual loans associated with the commercial loan portfolio (+$271 million), as well as increases in the commercial real estate – mortgage (+$158 million) and residential real estate – mortgage (+$35 million) portfolios. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 136 percent compared to 211 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 131 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the third quarter of 2020 totaled $11.4 billion compared to $11.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and $14.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Total tangible shareholder's equity1 totaled $9.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 compared to $8.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and $9.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the quarter at 12.79 percent compared to 12.18 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 12.89 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

During the quarter, Global Finance recognized BBVA USA as one of the World's Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks in North America for 2020, naming us a winner in the subcategories of Best Mobile Adaptive Site and Best Mobile Banking App.



1 Operating income and adjusted net loss are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. 2 Regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020, are estimated.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

On February 28, 2020, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at [email protected].

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 637 branches, including 328 in Texas, 88 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 43 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2020, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended

September 30,

%

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%















2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change











EARNINGS SUMMARY



































Net interest income

$ 641,850

$ 641,041

—

$ 1,843,322

$ 1,983,879

(7)











Noninterest income [a]

284,660

300,316

(5)

868,640

833,399

4











Total revenue [a]

926,510

941,357

(2)

2,711,962

2,817,278

(4)











Investment securities gain, net

—

21,003

NM

22,616

29,961

(25)











Provision for credit losses

150,977

140,629

7

1,047,427

477,939

119











Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

2,185,000

—

NM











Noninterest expense

595,628

598,887

(1)

1,799,138

1,779,174

1











Pretax (loss) income

179,905

222,844

(19)

(2,296,987)

590,126

(489)











Income tax (benefit) expense

13,664

39,899

(66)

(101,506)

106,014

(196)











Net (loss) income

$ 166,241

$ 182,945

(9)

$ (2,195,481)

$ 484,112

(554)











Adjusted net (loss) income [b]

$ 166,241

$ 182,945

(9)

$ (10,481)

$ 484,112

(102)

















































SELECTED RATIOS



































Return on average assets

0.63 %

0.76 %





(2.90)%

0.69 %















Return on average assets- adjusted [b]

0.63

0.76





(0.01)

0.69















Return on average tangible equity [b]

7.32

8.03





(32.36)

7.36















Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]

7.32

8.03





(0.15)

7.36















Efficiency ratio [b]

63.55

62.76





65.52

62.28















Average common equity to average assets

10.68

14.53





11.76

14.47















Average loans to average total deposits

79.53

87.17





82.85

88.64















Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]

12.79

12.89





12.79

12.89















Tier I capital ratio [c]

13.13

13.24





13.13

13.24















Total capital ratio [c]

15.30

15.39





15.30

15.39















Leverage ratio [c]

8.82

10.03





8.82

10.03





































































































































Average for Three Months





Average for Nine Months





Ending Balance







Ended September 30,

%

Ended September 30,

%

September 30,

%



2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



























Total loans

$ 67,837,185

$ 63,629,992

7

$ 67,324,774

$ 64,382,982

5

$ 66,434,066

$ 63,454,885

5 Total debt securities

14,422,320

13,715,979

5

14,142,922

13,703,073

3

15,472,108

13,947,224

11 Earning assets

96,896,614

84,528,727

15

92,565,282

83,402,162

11

96,738,163

83,447,829

16 Total assets

104,282,898

94,942,456

10

101,058,770

93,800,891

8

103,652,922

92,914,087

12 Noninterest bearing demand deposits

26,034,478

20,754,143

25

23,527,092

20,409,910

15

26,803,670

21,019,303

28 Interest bearing transaction accounts

52,181,312

37,711,142

38

48,597,866

36,861,148

32

53,346,388

38,614,048

38 Total transaction accounts

78,215,790

58,465,285

34

72,124,958

57,271,058

26

80,150,058

59,633,351

34 Total deposits

85,301,231

72,994,321

17

81,258,400

72,631,301

12

86,371,032

73,569,442

17 Total shareholder's equity

11,394,928

14,056,939

(19)

12,140,120

13,828,060

(12)

11,394,964

14,101,618

(19) Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]

9,036,984

9,033,459

—

9,062,151

8,798,038

3

9,037,925

9,081,045

—





































[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities. [b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. [c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM = Not meaningful





































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

























2020

2019



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















Nonaccrual loans [a]

$ 1,233,040

$ 764,744

$ 676,716

$ 606,843

$ 653,242 Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

94,072

66,163

61,774

71,126

67,869 TDRs 90 days or more past due

830

423

335

414

588 Total nonperforming loans [a]

1,327,942

831,330

738,825

678,383

721,699 Foreclosed real estate

15,051

14,871

20,642

20,833

17,381 Other repossessed assets

8,527

8,599

13,338

10,930

17,584 Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,351,520

$ 854,800

$ 772,805

$ 710,146

$ 756,664





















TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$ 114,583

$ 95,788

$ 97,404

$ 97,901

$ 97,218





















Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

2.00 %

1.21 %

1.09 %

1.06 %

1.14 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets

2.03

1.25

1.14

1.11

1.19

























Three Months Ended



2020

2019



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 1,754,352

$ 1,351,072

$ 920,993

$ 942,191

$ 977,660 Adoption of ASC 326

—

—

184,931

—

— Net charge-offs (NCO)

100,818

123,054

111,798

140,703

176,098 Provision for loan losses

150,889

526,334

356,946

119,505

140,629 Balance at end of period

$ 1,804,423

$ 1,754,352

$ 1,351,072

$ 920,993

$ 942,191





















Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

2.73 %

2.57 %

2.00 %

1.44 %

1.49 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

135.88

211.03

182.87

135.76

130.55 Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

133.51

205.24

174.83

129.69

124.52





















Annualized as a % of average loans:



















NCO - QTD

0.59

0.72

0.69

0.87

1.10 NCO - YTD

0.67

0.71

0.69

0.88

0.88





















[a] Includes loans held for sale. [b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs). [c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Three Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$ 67,837,185

$ 654,687

3.84 %

$ 63,629,992

$ 782,948

4.88 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

5,325,937

19,474

1.45

7,987,642

36,051

1.79 Debt securities held to maturity

8,967,670

50,747

2.25

5,737,726

40,075

2.77 Other earning assets [b]

14,637,109

7,328

0.20

7,182,756

47,015

2.60 Total earning assets [a]

96,767,901

732,236

3.01

84,538,116

906,089

4.25 Allowance for credit losses

(1,768,829)









(971,396)







Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale

128,713









(9,389)







Other assets

9,155,113









11,385,125







Total assets

$ 104,282,898









$ 94,942,456

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 14,188,763

$ 9,777

0.27

$ 8,870,753

$ 25,179

1.13 Savings and money market accounts

37,992,549

26,476

0.28

28,840,389

96,060

1.32 Certificates and other time deposits

7,085,441

24,894

1.40

14,529,036

82,740

2.26 Total interest bearing deposits

59,266,753

61,147

0.41

52,240,178

203,979

1.55 FHLB and other borrowings

3,567,285

14,644

1.63

3,860,727

32,975

3.39 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

1,492,378

3,736

1.00

1,401,320

15,137

4.29 Other short-term borrowings

5,984

49

3.26

13,348

72

2.14 Total interest bearing liabilities

64,332,400

79,576

0.49

57,515,573

252,163

1.74 Noninterest bearing deposits

26,034,478









20,754,143







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,521,092









2,615,801







Total liabilities

92,887,970









80,885,517







Shareholder's equity

11,394,928









14,056,939







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 104,282,898









$ 94,942,456

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





652,660

2.52 %





653,926

2.51 % Net yield on earning assets









2.68 %









3.07 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





10,810









12,885





























Net interest income





$ 641,850









$ 641,041



[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$ 67,324,774

$ 2,061,376

4.09 %

$ 64,382,982

$ 2,395,043

4.97 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

5,923,281

36,787

0.83

8,957,354

134,698

2.01 Debt securities held to maturity

8,125,463

133,462

2.19

4,845,107

105,298

2.91 Other earning assets [b]

11,097,586

65,798

0.79

5,316,107

106,946

2.69 Total earning assets [a]

92,471,104

2,297,423

3.32

83,501,550

2,741,985

4.39 Allowance for credit losses

(1,404,498)









(952,170)







Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale

94,178









(99,388)







Other assets

9,897,986









11,350,899







Total assets

$ 101,058,770









$ 93,800,891

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 13,350,036

47,758

0.48

$ 8,954,456

72,061

1.08 Savings and money market accounts

35,247,830

155,211

0.59

27,906,692

261,172

1.25 Certificates and other time deposits

9,133,442

120,199

1.76

15,360,243

255,578

2.22 Total interest bearing deposits

57,731,308

323,168

0.75

52,221,391

588,811

1.51 FHLB and other borrowings

3,623,293

57,756

2.13

4,057,769

104,901

3.46 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

1,379,052

38,668

3.75

763,681

24,886

4.36 Other short-term borrowings

12,844

440

4.58

16,235

368

3.03 Total interest bearing liabilities

62,746,497

420,032

0.89

57,059,076

718,966

1.68 Noninterest bearing deposits

23,527,092









20,409,910







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,645,061









2,503,845







Total liabilities

88,918,650









79,972,831







Shareholder's equity

12,140,120









13,828,060







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 101,058,770









$ 93,800,891

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





1,877,391

2.43 %





2,023,019

2.71 % Net yield on earning assets









2.71 %









3.24 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





34,069









39,140





























Net interest income





$ 1,843,322









$ 1,983,879



[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





































Nine Months





Three Months Ended



Ended September 30,

%

2020

2019



2020

2019

Change

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 NONINTEREST INCOME































Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 160,474

$ 185,782

(14)

$ 54,710

$ 44,233

$ 61,531

$ 64,585

$ 65,143 Card and merchant processing fees

142,135

146,742

(3)

48,628

43,416

50,091

50,805

50,385 Investment services sales fees

85,596

87,316

(2)

26,218

24,971

34,407

28,130

29,287 Investment banking and advisory fees

111,805

67,939

65

40,013

45,061

26,731

15,720

28,324 Money transfer income

77,118

73,273

5

27,109

25,461

24,548

25,871

26,020 Corporate and correspondent investment sales

33,050

24,298

36

3,478

18,855

10,717

14,263

11,799 Asset management fees

35,488

34,039

4

12,024

11,560

11,904

11,532

11,405 Mortgage banking

55,060

19,011

190

13,741

23,868

17,451

9,048

8,204 Bank owned life insurance

14,691

12,895

14

4,972

5,094

4,625

4,584

3,508 Other

153,223

182,104

(16)

53,767

26,358

73,098

48,046

66,241



868,640

833,399

4

284,660

268,877

315,103

272,584

300,316 Investment securities gains, net

22,616

29,961

(25)

—

3,477

19,139

—

21,003 Total noninterest income

$ 891,256

$ 863,360

3

$ 284,660

$ 272,354

$ 334,242

$ 272,584

$ 321,319

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, benefits and commissions

$ 858,541

$ 884,111

(3)

$ 296,708

$ 251,697

$ 310,136

$ 297,823

$ 295,092 Equipment

198,226

191,940

3

68,793

64,752

64,681

64,826

63,908 Professional services

226,338

210,583

7

78,018

78,100

70,220

82,343

72,903 Net occupancy

122,573

123,298

(1)

41,145

41,585

39,843

43,302

42,241 Money transfer expense

53,991

50,273

7

18,897

17,958

17,136

17,951

18,005 Marketing

29,960

42,276

(29)

9,283

8,778

11,899

12,888

15,471 Communications

16,721

16,603

1

5,542

5,808

5,371

5,179

5,469 Goodwill impairment

2,185,000

—

NM

—

—

2,185,000

470,000

— Other

292,788

260,090

13

77,242

110,772

104,774

92,594

85,798 Total noninterest expense

$ 3,984,138

$ 1,779,174

124

$ 595,628

$ 579,450

$ 2,809,060

$ 1,086,906

$ 598,887

































NM = Not meaningful

































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)



































Nine Months



Three Months Ended



Ended September 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION





























Computation of Operating Income:





























Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 1,843,322

$ 1,983,879



$ 641,850

$ 612,017

$ 589,455

$ 623,154

$ 641,041 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

891,256

863,360



284,660

272,354

334,242

272,584

321,319 Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)

3,984,138

1,779,174



595,628

579,450

2,809,060

1,086,906

598,887 Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

—



—

—

2,185,000

470,000

— Operating income (non-GAAP)

$ 935,440

$ 1,068,065



$ 330,882

$ 304,921

$ 299,637

$ 278,832

$ 363,473































Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:





























Total shareholder's equity

$ 11,394,964

$ 14,101,618



$ 11,394,964

$ 11,270,789

$ 11,358,354

$ 13,386,589

$ 14,101,618 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)

2,357,039

5,020,573



2,357,039

2,357,343

2,359,540

4,555,330

5,020,573 Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)

$ 9,037,925

$ 9,081,045



$ 9,037,925

$ 8,913,446

$ 8,998,814

$ 8,831,259

$ 9,081,045































Computation of Average Tangible Equity:





























Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)

$ 12,140,120

$ 13,828,060



$ 11,394,928

$ 11,533,007

$ 13,500,615

$ 14,090,315

$ 14,056,939 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)

3,077,969

5,030,022



2,357,944

2,357,132

4,526,744

5,016,935

5,023,480 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]

$ 9,062,151

$ 8,798,038



$ 9,036,984

$ 9,175,875

$ 8,973,871

$ 9,073,380

$ 9,033,459 Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]

$ (2,195,481)

$ 484,112



$ 166,241

$ (124,437)

$ (2,237,285)

$ (330,705)

$ 182,945 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)

(32.36)%

7.36 %



7.32 %

(5.45)%

(100.27)%

(14.46)%

8.03 %































Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (2,195,481)

$ 484,112



$ 166,241

$ (124,437)

$ (2,237,285)

$ (330,705)

$ 182,945 Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

—



—

—

2,185,000

470,000

— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]

$ (10,481)

$ 484,112



$ 166,241

$ (124,437)

$ (52,285)

$ 139,295

$ 182,945 Average assets (GAAP) [D]

$ 101,058,770

$ 93,800,891



$ 104,282,898

$ 104,204,062

$ 96,356,113

$ 95,754,954

$ 94,942,456 Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)

(0.01)%

0.69 %



0.63 %

(0.48)%

(0.22)%

0.58 %

0.76 % Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)

(0.15)

7.36



7.32

(5.45)

(2.34)

6.09

8.03































Computation of Efficiency Ratio:





























Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 3,984,138

$ 1,779,174



$ 595,628

$ 579,450

$ 2,809,060

$ 1,086,906

$ 598,887 Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

113



—

—

2,185,000

470,102

— Total expense (GAAP) [E]

$ 1,799,138

$ 1,779,061



$ 595,628

$ 579,450

$ 624,060

$ 616,804

$ 598,887 Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis

$ 1,877,391

$ 2,023,019



$ 652,660

$ 623,242

$ 601,489

$ 635,552

$ 653,926 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

891,256

863,360



284,660

272,354

334,242

272,584

321,319 Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)

22,616

29,961



—

3,477

19,139

—

21,003 Total revenue [F]

$ 2,746,031

$ 2,856,418



$ 937,320

$ 892,119

$ 916,592

$ 908,136

$ 954,242 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])

65.52 %

62.28 %



63.55 %

64.95 %

68.08 %

67.92 %

62.76 %

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

































At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due, Nonaccrual, or TDR

Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 22,632

$ 12,890

$ 21,261

$ 660,254

$ 19,713

$ 26,203,423

$ 26,940,173

$ 50,789 Real estate – construction 2,861

303

532

12,614

61

2,387,303

2,403,674

153 Commercial real estate – mortgage 19,280

3,968

1,816

275,668

1,831

13,393,237

13,695,800

98 Residential real estate – mortgage 88,035

49,344

39,728

204,442

55,132

13,027,076

13,463,757

(117) Equity lines of credit 13,418

6,300

3,445

37,216

—

2,381,344

2,441,723

233 Equity loans 1,847

1,158

271

8,758

20,750

161,583

194,367

(195) Credit card 9,776

7,526

16,542

—

—

873,949

907,793

18,527 Consumer – direct 25,762

11,730

6,643

9,134

17,926

1,952,501

2,023,696

24,559 Consumer – indirect 34,116

9,744

3,834

24,954

—

4,036,981

4,109,629

6,771 Total loans $ 217,727

$ 102,963

$ 94,072

$ 1,233,040

$ 115,413

$ 64,417,397

$ 66,180,612

$ 100,818 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 253,454

$ 253,454

$ —

































At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 51,207

$ 5,130

$ 8,450

$ 389,615

$ 1,866

$ 28,325,856

$ 28,782,124

$ 29,038 Real estate – construction 12,907

—

532

13,317

64

2,271,650

2,298,470

(36) Commercial real estate – mortgage 8,592

2,190

415

117,213

1,876

13,670,383

13,800,669

8,670 Residential real estate – mortgage 70,252

22,495

13,140

169,387

54,289

13,099,576

13,429,139

182 Equity lines of credit 8,461

8,162

3,555

34,915

—

2,461,741

2,516,834

(476) Equity loans 1,311

692

148

8,457

21,280

178,092

209,980

(120) Credit card 6,668

7,286

22,134

—

—

929,484

965,572

20,107 Consumer – direct 19,927

10,923

11,623

7,624

16,836

2,067,175

2,134,108

42,271 Consumer – indirect 32,519

11,162

6,166

24,216

—

4,030,541

4,104,604

23,418 Total loans $ 211,844

$ 68,040

$ 66,163

$ 764,744

$ 96,211

$ 67,034,498

$ 68,241,500

$ 123,054 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 245,851

$ 245,851

$ —































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)









At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 31,493

$ 7,588

$ 3,013

$ 323,881

$ 1,931

$ 27,464,207

$ 27,832,113

$ 19,014 Real estate – construction 9,356

66

574

13,676

69

2,147,973

2,171,714

(13) Commercial real estate – mortgage 13,439

5,241

912

114,839

3,333

13,715,641

13,853,405

(73) Residential real estate – mortgage 67,938

25,187

5,744

147,058

55,116

13,144,975

13,446,018

(172) Equity lines of credit 16,382

6,244

3,295

33,354

—

2,552,075

2,611,350

536 Equity loans 2,636

1,147

293

8,027

22,392

194,874

229,369

212 Credit card 13,230

8,932

23,707

—

—

977,503

1,023,372

19,517 Consumer – direct 34,553

19,738

15,196

7,160

14,898

2,184,500

2,276,045

51,726 Consumer – indirect 76,547

24,249

9,040

28,721

—

3,957,471

4,096,028

21,051 Total loans $ 265,574

$ 98,392

$ 61,774

$ 676,716

$ 97,739

$ 66,339,219

$ 67,539,414

$ 111,798 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 117,752

$ 117,752

$ —































At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019































30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 29,273

$ 16,462

$ 6,692

$ 268,288

$ 1,456

$ 24,110,067

$ 24,432,238

$ 37,788 Real estate – construction 7,603

2

571

8,041

72

2,012,393

2,028,682

(126) Commercial real estate – mortgage 5,325

5,458

6,576

98,077

3,414

13,742,628

13,861,478

(285) Residential real estate – mortgage 72,571

21,909

4,641

147,337

57,165

13,230,331

13,533,954

107 Equity lines of credit 15,766

6,581

1,567

38,113

—

2,530,653

2,592,680

857 Equity loans 2,856

1,028

195

8,651

23,770

208,468

244,968

137 Credit card 11,275

9,214

22,796

—

—

959,080

1,002,365

16,760 Consumer – direct 33,658

20,703

18,358

6,555

12,438

2,246,430

2,338,142

58,190 Consumer – indirect 83,966

28,430

9,730

31,781

—

3,758,443

3,912,350

27,275 Total loans $ 262,293

$ 109,787

$ 71,126

$ 606,843

$ 98,315

$ 62,798,493

$ 63,946,857

$ 140,703 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 112,058

$ 112,058

$ —































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

































At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)











Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 30,779

$ 24,036

$ 11,179

$ 301,021

$ 1,552

$ 24,314,563

$ 24,683,130

$ 69,942 Real estate – construction 3,831

185

532

1,616

76

1,999,107

2,005,347

(59) Commercial real estate – mortgage 13,939

41

2,375

110,632

3,492

12,943,694

13,074,173

2,250 Residential real estate – mortgage 74,796

22,329

4,778

153,078

60,537

13,187,809

13,503,327

1,280 Equity lines of credit 11,088

4,616

2,072

36,879

—

2,563,457

2,618,112

431 Equity loans 2,452

978

524

8,728

24,789

225,973

263,444

(59) Credit card 10,372

8,092

20,037

—

—

897,646

936,147

16,398 Consumer – direct 35,762

23,075

17,773

7,348

7,360

2,297,040

2,388,358

63,992 Consumer – indirect 81,075

26,294

8,599

33,940

—

3,698,625

3,848,533

21,923 Total loans $ 264,094

$ 109,646

$ 67,869

$ 653,242

$ 97,806

$ 62,127,914

$ 63,320,571

$ 176,098 Loans held for sale $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 134,314

$ 134,314

$ —

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















2020

2019

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 Assets:

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,035,307

$ 1,019,127

$ 1,033,733

$ 1,149,734

$ 1,117,458 Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits 14,041,538

11,738,063

4,479,535

5,788,964

5,356,141 Cash and cash equivalents 15,076,845

12,757,190

5,513,268

6,938,698

6,473,599 Trading account assets 926,497

1,016,966

1,009,130

473,976

564,000 Debt securities available for sale 6,028,072

5,765,192

6,344,816

7,235,305

7,612,590 Debt securities held to maturity, net 9,428,931

8,693,437

7,876,266

6,797,046

6,334,634 Loans held for sale 253,454

245,851

117,752

112,058

134,314 Loans 66,180,612

68,241,500

67,539,414

63,946,857

63,320,571 Allowance for loan losses (1,804,423)

(1,754,352)

(1,351,072)

(920,993)

(942,191) Net loans 64,376,189

66,487,148

66,188,342

63,025,864

62,378,380 Premises and equipment, net 1,063,923

1,070,358

1,068,741

1,087,698

1,085,635 Bank owned life insurance 758,391

754,908

754,409

750,224

746,819 Goodwill 2,328,296

2,328,296

2,328,296

4,513,296

4,983,296 Other assets 3,412,324

3,148,270

3,124,539

2,669,182

2,600,820 Total assets $ 103,652,922

$ 102,267,616

$ 94,325,559

$ 93,603,347

$ 92,914,087 Liabilities:

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing $ 26,803,670

$ 25,978,354

$ 20,418,504

$ 21,850,216

$ 21,019,303 Interest bearing 59,567,362

59,448,060

56,816,003

53,135,067

52,550,139 Total deposits 86,371,032

85,426,414

77,234,507

74,985,283

73,569,442 FHLB and other borrowings 3,560,973

3,571,933

3,790,137

3,690,044

3,709,949 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 189,474

249,481

409,784

173,028

117,421 Other short-term borrowings —

1,619

—

—

45 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,136,479

1,747,380

1,532,777

1,368,403

1,415,612 Total liabilities 92,257,958

90,996,827

82,967,205

80,216,758

78,812,469 Shareholder's Equity:

















Preferred stock 229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475 Common stock — $0.01 par value 2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230 Surplus 14,032,321

14,035,607

14,039,572

14,043,727

14,359,966 Retained deficit (3,264,295)

(3,430,135)

(3,305,226)

(917,227)

(585,859) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 365,374

404,165

362,339

(1,072)

66,009 Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity 11,365,105

11,241,342

11,328,390

13,357,133

14,071,821 Noncontrolling interests 29,859

29,447

29,964

29,456

29,797 Total shareholder's equity 11,394,964

11,270,789

11,358,354

13,386,589

14,101,618 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 103,652,922

$ 102,267,616

$ 94,325,559

$ 93,603,347

$ 92,914,087

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















Three Months Ended

2020

2019

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans $ 644,643

$ 669,767

$ 715,476

$ 738,140

$ 771,245 Interest on debt securities available for sale 19,474

18,805

(1,492)

33,333

36,051 Interest on debt securities held to maturity 49,981

39,800

41,102

43,097

38,893 Interest on trading account assets 892

1,157

1,122

1,326

487 Interest and dividends on other earning assets 6,436

14,016

42,175

39,915

46,528 Total interest income 721,426

743,545

798,383

855,811

893,204 Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 61,147

97,279

164,742

189,345

203,979 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 14,644

21,936

21,176

31,263

32,975 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,736

12,274

22,658

11,850

15,137 Interest on other short-term borrowings 49

39

352

199

72 Total interest expense 79,576

131,528

208,928

232,657

252,163 Net interest income 641,850

612,017

589,455

623,154

641,041 Provision for credit losses 150,977

539,459

356,991

119,505

140,629 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 490,873

72,558

232,464

503,649

500,412 Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts 54,710

44,233

61,531

64,585

65,143 Card and merchant processing fees 48,628

43,416

50,091

50,805

50,385 Investment services sales fees 26,218

24,971

34,407

28,130

29,287 Investment banking and advisory fees 40,013

45,061

26,731

15,720

28,324 Money transfer income 27,109

25,461

24,548

25,871

26,020 Asset management fees 12,024

11,560

11,904

11,532

11,405 Corporate and correspondent investment sales 3,478

18,855

10,717

14,263

11,799 Mortgage banking 13,741

23,868

17,451

9,048

8,204 Bank owned life insurance 4,972

5,094

4,625

4,584

3,508 Investment securities gains, net —

3,477

19,139

—

21,003 Other 53,767

26,358

73,098

48,046

66,241 Total noninterest income 284,660

272,354

334,242

272,584

321,319 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries, benefits and commissions 296,708

251,697

310,136

297,823

295,092 Equipment 68,793

64,752

64,681

64,826

63,908 Professional services 78,018

78,100

70,220

82,343

72,903 Net occupancy 41,145

41,585

39,843

43,302

42,241 Money transfer expense 18,897

17,958

17,136

17,951

18,005 Marketing 9,283

8,778

11,899

12,888

15,471 Communications 5,542

5,808

5,371

5,179

5,469 Goodwill impairment —

—

2,185,000

470,000

— Other 77,242

110,772

104,774

92,594

85,798 Total noninterest expense 595,628

579,450

2,809,060

1,086,906

598,887 Net (loss) income before income tax expense 179,905

(234,538)

(2,242,354)

(310,673)

222,844 Income tax (benefit) expense 13,664

(110,101)

(5,069)

20,032

39,899 Net (loss) income 166,241

(124,437)

(2,237,285)

(330,705)

182,945 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 401

472

501

663

514 Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.



















