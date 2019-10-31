BBVA USA reports third quarter results

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $183 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to earnings of $160 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $175 million earned in the third quarter of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the third quarter of 2019 were 0.76 percent and 8.03 percent, respectively.

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $484 million compared to earnings of $568 million for the first nine months of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the first nine months of 2019 were 0.69 percent and 7.36 percent, respectively.

"Strong fee income growth and good expense management enabled us to achieve record quarterly operating income and post a solid increase in earnings," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA. "As we continue to navigate the challenging interest rate environment, generating fee income growth while maintaining a focus on expense discipline will be key components to offsetting the pressure on our net interest margin. Operating during this environment also places further emphasis on our digital transformation strategy. Digitization allows us to enhance and expand our product offerings, utilize technology to improve efficiency both for us and our customers and, most importantly, deliver an amazing customer experience."

Total revenue (excluding securities gains) for the quarter was $941 million, an increase of $25 million or 3 percent from third quarter 2018 levels and down $3 million or 1 percent (annualized) compared to the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income totaled $641 million, down $17 million or 3 percent from $658 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018 and down $19 million on a linked quarter basis. The percent net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019 was 3.07 percent, a decline of 20 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and 17 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $300 million, up $42 million or 16 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and up $16 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Growth was fueled by increases in investment banking and advisory fees (+103 percent), mortgage banking (+22 percent), card and merchant processing fees (+14 percent), money transfer income (+11 percent), and service charges on deposit accounts (+8 percent). On a linked quarter basis, each of these fee-based businesses experienced positive growth led by investment banking and advisory fees, mortgage banking and increased activity related to corporate and correspondence investment sales. Gains on the sales of investment securities totaled $21 million during the third quarter of 2019.

Expense containment continued during the quarter with noninterest expenses decreasing 1 percent compared to a year ago and flat linked quarter. On a year-to-date basis, total noninterest expense has increased a modest 2 percent. Revenue growth coupled with expense control resulted in record operating income1 totaling $363 million, a 17 percent increase compared to the third quarter a year ago and a 21 percent (annualized) increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. During the first nine months of 2019, operating income1 totaled $1.1 billion, up 11 percent compared to the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio1 at 62.76 improved 233 basis points compared to a year ago and on a year-to-date basis has improved 128 basis points.

Total loans for the third quarter of 2019 were $63.5 billion, down 2 percent from $64.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018 and up slightly on a linked quarter basis. During the second quarter of 2019, approximately $1.2 billion commercial loans held for sale were sold. Adjusting for the sale of these loans, the year-over-year increase in total loans was less than 1 percent.

Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2019 were $73.6 billion, a 5 percent increase from the $70.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018. Growth in interest bearing transaction accounts (savings, money market and interest bearing checking accounts) outpaced overall growth at 11 percent compared to a year ago. While noninterest bearing deposits were relatively unchanged from a year ago, on a linked quarter basis noninterest bearing deposits increased 7 percent (annualized). The loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 86.25 percent and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 144 percent was unchanged from second quarter 2019 levels.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.14 percent compared to 1.26 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and 1.04 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in nonperforming loans during the quarter included the charge-off of a single commercial credit in the healthcare industry, which accounted for a significant portion of the decline. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 110 basis points in the quarter compared to 90 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 and 49 basis points in the third quarter of 2018. The previously mentioned healthcare credit coupled with continued charge-offs in the consumer-direct portfolio, as expected, accounted for the increase.

Provision expense in the quarter was $141 million compared to $155 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $95 million in the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.49 percent compared to 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and 1.36 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans was 131 percent at the end of the quarter compared to 123 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and 130 percent at the end of the third quarter a year ago.

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the third quarter of 2019 totaled $14.1 billion, a 6 percent increase from the $13.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The CET1 ratio stood at 12.90 percent2 at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up 33 basis points from the end of the second quarter of 2019 and 83 basis points from the end of the third quarter of 2018. All of BBVA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to significantly exceed the requirements under "well capitalized" guidelines.

During the third quarter, BBVA Net Cash USA Mobile was named a winner in the 2019 Bank Customer Experience Awards, taking first place in the Best Mobile/Online Experience (financial institutions) category. The Best in Bank Customer Experience Awards recognize the most unique, innovative, and pioneering financial institutions and technology providers whose branches and technologies are having the most impact on customers. The app also gives users access to the first-of-their-kind BBVA Real Time Positive Pay and Real Time ARP services – functionality that is not available through any other treasury management platform or mobile application on the market.

BBVA USA was recognized by Kiplinger as its runner-up in the Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Families category for 2019. The Washington, D.C.-based publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice cited BBVA's expansive wealth services, including its attractive relationship program and well-regarded private bank, and specifically noted its Premier Personal Banking program. While the program is designed for high-net-worth families, BBVA USA offers a lower qualifying balance that opens the Premier Personal Banking program as an option for many more customers.

1 Return on average tangible equity, operating income and efficiency ratio are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

2 Regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019, are estimated.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

On March 28, 2019, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended September

30,

%

Nine Months Ended September

30,

%















2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change











EARNINGS SUMMARY



































Net interest income

$ 641,041

$ 658,286

(3)

$ 1,983,879

$ 1,924,390

3











Noninterest income [a]

300,316

258,459

16

833,399

786,303

6











Total revenue [a]

941,357

916,745

3

2,817,278

2,710,693

4











Investment securities gain, net

21,003

—

NM

29,961

—

NM











Provision for loan losses

140,629

94,964

48

477,939

243,273

96











Noninterest expense

598,887

605,510

(1)

1,779,174

1,747,968

2











Pretax income

222,844

216,271

3

590,126

719,452

(18)











Income tax expense

39,899

41,756

(4)

106,014

151,849

(30)











Net income

182,945

174,515

5

484,112

567,603

(15)











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

514

426

21

1,669

1,482

13











Net income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

$ 182,431

$ 174,089

5

$ 482,443

$ 566,121

(15)

















































SELECTED RATIOS



































Return on average assets

0.76 %

0.77 %





0.69 %

0.85 %















Return on average tangible equity [b]

8.03

8.35





7.36

9.28















Efficiency ratio [b]

62.76

65.09





62.28

63.56















Average common equity to average assets

14.53

14.51





14.47

14.56















Average loans to average total deposits

87.17

91.41





88.64

90.56















Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]

12.90

12.07





12.90

12.07















Tier I capital ratio [c]

13.24

12.41





13.24

12.41















Total capital ratio [c]

15.39

14.58





15.39

14.58















Leverage ratio [c]

10.03

10.12





10.03

10.12





































































































































Average for Three Months





Average for Nine Months





Ending Balance







Ended September 30,

%

Ended September 30,

%

September 30,

%



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



























Total loans

$ 63,629,992

$ 64,316,342

(1)

$ 64,382,982

$ 63,247,623

2

$ 63,454,885

$ 64,530,848

(2) Total debt securities

13,715,979

13,480,726

2

13,703,073

13,336,448

3

13,947,224

13,625,428

2 Earning assets

84,528,727

81,095,701

4

83,402,162

79,758,194

5

83,447,829

81,212,434

3 Total assets

94,942,456

90,118,668

5

93,800,891

88,982,476

5

92,914,087

90,047,656

3 Noninterest bearing demand deposits

20,754,143

20,990,763

(1)

20,409,910

21,282,629

(4)

21,019,303

20,968,391

— Interest bearing transaction accounts

37,711,142

34,463,223

9

36,861,148

34,000,590

8

38,614,048

34,732,504

11 Total transaction accounts

58,465,285

55,453,986

5

57,271,058

55,283,219

4

59,633,351

55,700,895

7 Total deposits

72,994,321

70,363,598

4

72,631,301

69,844,006

4

73,569,442

70,378,057

5 Total shareholder's equity

14,056,939

13,334,169

5

13,828,060

13,215,032

5

14,101,618

13,342,487

6







































[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities. [b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. [c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.



NM = Not meaningful









































BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)













2019

2018



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















Nonaccrual loans [a]

$ 653,242

$ 732,696

$ 806,644

$ 751,486

$ 628,159 Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

67,869

64,337

63,880

59,549

44,765 TDRs 90 days or more past due

588

304

370

411

444 Total nonperforming loans [a]

721,699

797,337

870,894

811,446

673,368 Foreclosed real estate

17,381

13,752

14,983

16,869

18,706 Other repossessed assets

17,584

13,040

11,225

12,031

9,875 Total nonperforming assets

$ 756,664

$ 824,129

$ 897,102

$ 840,346

$ 701,949





















TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$ 97,218

$ 112,383

$ 111,671

$ 109,190

$ 92,606





















Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.14 %

1.26 %

1.34 %

1.24 %

1.04 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets

1.19

1.30

1.38

1.29

1.09

























Three Months Ended



2019

2018



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 977,660

$ 966,022

$ 885,242

$ 875,393

$ 860,000 Net charge-offs (NCO)

176,098

143,380

101,512

112,298

79,571 Provision for loan losses

140,629

155,018

182,292

122,147

94,964 Balance at end of period

$ 942,191

$ 977,660

$ 966,022

$ 885,242

$ 875,393





















Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.49 %

1.54 %

1.52 %

1.36 %

1.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

130.55

122.62

110.92

109.09

130.00 Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

124.52

118.63

107.68

105.34

124.71





















Annualized as a % of average loans:



















NCO - QTD

1.10

0.90

0.63

0.68

0.49 NCO - YTD

0.88

0.77

0.63

0.51

0.45























[a] Includes loans held for sale. [b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs). [c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Three Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018



Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$63,629,992

$782,948

4.88 %

$64,316,342

$763,165

4.71 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

7,987,642

36,051

1.79

11,416,609

53,201

1.85 Debt securities held to maturity

5,737,726

40,075

2.77

2,360,654

17,548

2.95 Other earning assets [b]

7,182,756

47,015

2.60

3,298,633

18,282

2.20 Total earning assets [a]

84,538,116

906,089

4.25

81,392,238

852,196

4.15 Allowance for loan losses

(971,396)









(866,131)







Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale

(9,389)









(296,537)







Other assets

11,385,125









9,889,098







Total assets

$94,942,456









$90,118,668

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 8,870,753

$ 25,179

1.13

$ 7,703,562

$ 12,644

0.65 Savings and money market accounts

28,840,389

96,060

1.32

26,759,661

63,796

0.95 Certificates and other time deposits

14,529,036

82,740

2.26

14,909,612

63,458

1.69 Total interest bearing deposits

52,240,178

203,979

1.55

49,372,835

139,898

1.12 FHLB and other borrowings

3,860,727

32,975

3.39

4,412,717

37,131

3.34 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

1,401,320

15,137

4.29

172,277

3,169

7.30 Other short-term borrowings

13,348

72

2.14

77,413

579

2.97 Total interest bearing liabilities

57,515,573

252,163

1.74

54,035,242

180,777

1.33 Noninterest bearing deposits

20,754,143









20,990,763







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,615,801









1,758,494







Total liabilities

80,885,517









76,784,499







Shareholder's equity

14,056,939









13,334,169







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$94,942,456









$90,118,668

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





653,926

2.51 %





671,419

2.82 % Net yield on earning assets









3.07 %









3.27 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





12,885









13,133





























Net interest income





$641,041









$658,286





[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018



Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$64,382,982

$2,395,043

4.97 %

$63,247,623

$ 2,160,341

4.57 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

8,957,354

134,698

2.01

11,458,832

163,598

1.91 Debt securities held to maturity

4,845,107

105,298

2.91

2,149,928

45,971

2.86 Other earning assets [b]

5,316,107

106,946

2.69

3,174,123

46,748

1.97 Total earning assets [a]

83,501,550

2,741,985

4.39

80,030,506

2,416,658

4.04 Allowance for loan losses

(952,170)









(850,392)







Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale

(99,388)









(272,312)







Other assets

11,350,899









10,074,674







Total assets

$93,800,891









$88,982,476

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 8,954,456

72,061

1.08

$ 7,946,242

33,250

0.56 Savings and money market accounts

27,906,692

261,172

1.25

26,054,348

151,479

0.78 Certificates and other time deposits

15,360,243

255,578

2.22

14,560,787

168,839

1.55 Total interest bearing deposits

52,221,391

588,811

1.51

48,561,377

353,568

0.97 FHLB and other borrowings

4,057,769

104,901

3.46

3,903,295

93,799

3.21 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

763,681

24,886

4.36

100,045

5,104

6.82 Other short-term borrowings

16,235

368

3.03

69,242

1,490

2.88 Total interest bearing liabilities

57,059,076

718,966

1.68

52,633,959

453,961

1.15 Noninterest bearing deposits

20,409,910









21,282,629







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,503,845









1,850,856







Total liabilities

79,972,831









75,767,444







Shareholder's equity

13,828,060









13,215,032







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$93,800,891









$88,982,476

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





2,023,019

2.71 %





1,962,697

2.89 % Net yield on earning assets









3.24 %









3.28 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





39,140









38,307





























Net interest income





$1,983,879









$ 1,924,390





[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.