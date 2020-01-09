BBVA Wealth Solutions, Inc. names Jorge Unda its Chief Investment Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has appointed Jorge Unda as Chief Investment Officer of its asset management units. In his new role, Unda will be responsible for overseeing the asset management functions of both the bank's Asset Management & Trust division and those of BBVA Wealth Solutions, Inc. , a registered investment adviser affiliate of the bank.

Unda will report to Executive Director of BBVA Investment Services Bruce Hagemann. Most recently, Unda served in the role of BBVA LatAm Chief Investment Officer, based in Mexico City.

"Jorge's vast knowledge of diverse, global markets is going to be a valuable cornerstone to our operations," said Hagemann. "He has seen a lot and provided solutions to various clients over the 30 years that he has been with BBVA, all within the asset management and private banking realm. His creativity and management experience will take our team to a new level."

Unda has been with BBVA since 1990, starting as a product manager, a position he held until 2003. From there, he became the CEO of Ultra-High Net-Worth clients in Mexico for five years before ascending to CIO of Asset Management, also for the bank's Mexico footprint.

He is a CFA charterholder, has a degree in economics from Universidad de las Américas, Puebla, and both a diploma in Stock Finance and a Masters in Finance from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico. He has been a speaker at multiple conferences throughout his career, and has participated in the writing of two books, including Latin American Local Capital Markets.

He also is proficient in four languages, including Spanish, English, French and Portuguese. In his new role, Unda will be based out of the bank's Houston headquarters.

