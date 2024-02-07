BC FLIGHT NAMES RED WINGS CAPTAIN, DYLAN LARKIN, AS OFFICIAL BRAND AMBASSADOR FEATURED IN 10-HOUR JET CARD ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

The commercial also features BC Flight's one-of-a-kind jet card program. It's the only company in the country offering a 10-Hour Jet Card, which is eligible for financing. The unique card allows a 10-hour block of private jet time on a light jet, and when financed, it requires $9,500 down and 27 payments of $1,962 per month. After the down payment is made, the client can take their first flight. This unparalleled program also includes 15-hour, 25-Hour, 50-Hour, and 100-Hour cards, with the 25-Hour card also eligible for our payment plan.

"We're excited to work with Dylan," says CEO Thane Namy. "Not only is he captain of the iconic Detroit Red Wings and a regular private jet flyer, but he's also a great role model in the community." Namy continues, "the concept of the campaign centers around the effortless nature and convenience of flying privately with us. Whether you are an NHL team captain, business executive, or planning a family vacation, the BC Flight experience is easy and relaxing – which is exactly how private jet travel should be."

Since his NHL debut in 2015, Larkin has achieved an illustrious hockey career in his native Michigan. In 2021, he was named the 37th captain in the history of the Red Wings, and first native of Detroit and born in Michigan. An NHL All-Star three times over, Larkin's professional talent in the sport stands out as both a memorable player and formidable team leader.

"I'm excited to partner with BC Flight as both an ambassador and a client," says Dylan Larkin. "Their company mission of convenience, relaxation, and approachability is exactly what I'm looking for when I'm planning travel for my family and friends. The advertising campaign perfectly conveys that, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

The commercial was produced by Effectv, a division of Comcast, and it is currently running on FOX, CNBC, and the Travel Channel, among other networks.

BC Flight: 6544 Highland Road, Suite 800, Waterford Township, MI 48327. www.bcflight.com. 248.805.8500. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

About BC Flight. Based in Waterford, Michigan, BC Flight is an Air Charter Broker that provides private jet charter services to discerning clientele in Metro-Detroit and beyond. With a network of 1,000+ carriers, they are skilled in delivering the most comfortable and efficient private air experience to each client. Founded on the idea that thoughtful service begets luxury, BC Flight is redefining what it means to fly private. With true white glove service and a love of aviation at the core of their DNA, BC Flight operates under the idea that exceeding customers' expectations is the key to their success.

