BC Game Wins Crypto Casino Of The Year Sigma Award 2022

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Game, a community-based crypto casino that offers players the best online casino experience possible, wins the "Crypto Casino Of The Year" award on June 8, 2022. Last year, True Flip earned the same award from Sigma. The crown has been passed this year to a new title holder that is currently revolutionizing not just the casino industry but also the blockchain space.

BC Game offers many different opportunities for its players to earn on its platform. This casino has been building relationships with different game developers and crypto issuers to add value to the experiences of its players. The platform hosts several casinos and sports games–slots, roulettes, sports betting, and many more. Players have a long list of games to choose from and enjoy. Plus, rewards and bonuses are overflowing for all types of players.

Meanwhile, the Sigma Award is given every year to the most deserving online casino platform. Aside from this award, Sigma also hosts multiple events around the world, such as in America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. This June, it will host its Sigma American from June 6-9 to bring together experts in the industry.

The BC Game team shares how delighted they are to receive such a life-changing reward. "We're glad to receive the Crypto Casino of The Year award, and we can't wait for many years to come for us to prove that we're doing our best to give our players exceptional experience."

BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers its players the best online casino experience possible. At BC.GAME, the team is convinced that blockchain will change the online crypto gambling industry forever.

