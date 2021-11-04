BC Partners Becomes First Private Equity Firm To Join The Partnership For Carbon Accounting Financials

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Partners, a leading international investment firm, has today announced its plans to join the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), a global collaboration between financial institutions to develop a global, standardized methodology to measure and disclose financed emissions. With this commitment, the firm will report GHG emissions across its private equity, credit, and real estate portfolio according to the PCAF Standard within the next three years.

BC Partners will become the first private equity firm to join PCAF, following on becoming one of the first PE firms to sign the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2009. As a part of this partnership, the firm will promote PCAF to other private markets participants and work with the secretariat's asset class and regional groups.

Chairman of BC Partners Raymond Svider said: "Our belief is clear: thoughtful ESG strategy drives strong investment outcomes and serves the broader interests of our investors. Joining PCAF is a pivotal step for our firm, allowing us (and our investors) to better understand and manage the risks of climate change. We are also incredibly proud to be able to once again be early adopters of an important ESG initiative, and encourage our peers in private markets to join us to improve GHG calculation and disclosure"

BC Partners' Head of ESG Colin Etnire added: "Understanding financed emissions is vital for investors to navigate climate change. We are particularly excited to join PCAF and take advantage of their emissions factor database and technical support from Guidehouse, which will help us more precisely calculate GHG exposure in our portfolio, and use it to inform how we can improve emissions management at our portfolio companies."

PCAF is a global partnership of more than 170 financial institutions across five continents that are actively working together to develop and implement a uniform approach to assess and disclose greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments. The partnership was launched in Europe in 2015 and globally in 2019, and currently represents over $54.5 trillion in total financial assets.

About the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) was launched globally in September 2019. Currently, more than 170 banks and investors have subscribed to the PCAF initiative. PCAF participants work together to jointly develop the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry to measure and disclose the greenhouse gas emissions of their loans and investments. By doing so, PCAF participants take an important step to assess climate-related risks, set targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and develop effective strategies to decarbonize our society. For more information see https://carbonaccountingfinancials.com/

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over €33 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for over three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 123 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of over €161 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund.

For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com .

BC Partners Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials Media Contact:

Angelica Afanador, Program Managers, PCAF Secretariat

[email protected]

SOURCE BC Partners

Related Links

http://www.bcpartners.com

