BC Platforms Announces Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine Joins Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com to advance Personalized Healthcare Research

ZURICH and BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a global leader in clinical and genomic data management, analytics and access, today announced that it has formed a new data partnership with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus that will incorporate clinical and genomic-consented records and biobank samples representing an ethnically diverse patient population from across the entire UCHealth system.

In October 2015, BC Platforms announced that it was supporting the launch of the CCPM by providing its personalized medicine platform, enabling it to develop a proprietary biobank, complementing existing tissue repositories and incorporating records from UCHealth's Electronic Medical Record system for large-scale genomic research to promote optimal clinical decision-making and personalized treatment for patients.

Five years later, CCPM is one of the largest health data warehouses in the United States with more than 8.7 million patient records, and a pioneer in driving large-scale personalized medicine efforts through a geno-pheno research biobank. CCPM's significant advancements in making pharmacogenomics a standard of care are already providing benefits, and with plans to expand the provision of personalized healthcare, patients will soon have access to more clinically-actionable results.

Kathleen Barnes, PhD, professor and director of CCPM, commented, "We've been using BC Platforms' personalized medicine platform for many years. We're so appreciative that BCP has proven themselves to be an eager and willing CCPM partner, and we're delighted to add this data partnership to our strategic collaboration. By being able to efficiently engage with drug developers, innovative organizations such as ours can enable discoveries on new ways to treat diseases."

Jennifer Cubino, Executive Vice President, Head of Data Science at BC Platforms, commented, "Our global footprint of the Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com is rapidly growing as organisations recognise the value of expertly curated, and carefully governed, patient data in forging research partnerships. We encourage health systems to invest in consenting and data infrastructure as it provides strong foundations underpinning personalised medicine and ultimately improve outcomes for patients. We are delighted to welcome the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a prestigious USA medical research site driving forward personalised medicine, to our coalition of data pioneers, enabling discovery with the power of a global network."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine and drug development, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing platforms enable high throughput genomic data production, flexible data integration, secure data management, efficient analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information.

BC Platforms has developed the Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which provides access and analytics on genomic and clinical cohort data for drug developers.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in Boston, USA, London, UK and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Linkedin BC Platforms.

About the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is a world-class medical destination at the forefront of transformative science, medicine, education, and patient care. The campus encompasses the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals that treat more than two million adult and pediatric patients each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, together we deliver life-changing treatments, patient care, professional training, and conduct world-renowned research. For more information, visit www.cuanschutz.edu.

