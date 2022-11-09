BC Platforms Announces Powerful Patient Data Sharing Platform to speed up Biotech R&D Process

BCP's 'Trusted Collaboration Environment (TCE)' is a research infrastructure service and software solution that supports development of novel therapies using industry leading healthcare data sharing capabilities

BC|INSIGHT Version 7, provides an open, scalable and secure data warehouse with extensive research analytics capabilities

ZURICH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announced it has launched a new software solution called the 'Trusted Collaboration Environment' (TCE) to support drug discovery for a wide range of disorders including cancer, rare diseases, and infectious diseases. To underpin this TCE approach the company has also upgraded its acclaimed BC|INSIGHT open platform version 7. The platform has a high focus on user experience; it is fully equipped with cohort building tools and capabilities to automate data release approval processes and highly dynamic open workspaces.

TCE is a collaboration optimised infrastructure to ensure that healthcare organisations can share data with researchers globally while adhering to their local regulatory and privacy requirements. BCP has designed its TCE platform to level the regulatory playing field for access to real-world data (RWD). It protects proprietary algorithms used to support artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches for better pattern recognition in, for example, disease progression. TCE ensures that the developers of new medicines can focus on their research.

TCEs are built on the foundation of a Trusted Research Environment (TRE), a secure computing environment that manages sensitive patient data while allowing access for researchers. TCEs are increasingly vital tools in enabling international collaborative research as they enable multiple data partners to securely share RWD.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said, "We have a strong history of partnering with organisations who share our approach to uncover highly specific patient and population insights in order to drive the health systems of the future and deliver patient benefit around the world. Access to diverse and unique patient data and samples, which are often held in hard-to-access biobanks, is becoming increasingly fundamental to the success of biopharma companies and the world's future health. A TCE is a core enabler to generate life science data insights. It is the new future for RWD sharing over borders. Our TCE software solutions, which now include a fully integrated BC|INSIGHT 7 platform can help biotech companies unveil new targets for drug development, identify clinical biomarkers and disease sub-populations, and determine the root cause of disease."

Niko Hurskainen, Chief Technology Officer of BC Platforms, said, "Our goal is to revolutionize drug development, in part through having the haplotype diversity of the world available to researchers. We developed our TCE solutions following over 15 years of working closely with pharma and biotech companies on large multi-site collaborations across five continents. Using TCE and BC|INSIGHT 7, multiple data partners can share high-fidelity data with a single pharma or life sciences company without the need to move the data, keeping it within a country's firewalls but still enabling collaboration beyond borders. This can be especially important in rare disease research where there are only a few patients in each country. We help companies go from data to health."

The company's BC|INSIGHT 7 platform is a fully persona-driven platform, aligning with the highest data security and regulatory standards while supporting large-scale data analysis for insight generation and breakthroughs in medicine. It enables linkage with other modular BC Platforms solutions including BC|SAFEBOX and BCRQUEST. It provides full control of data assets, supporting fully secure research collaborations and leading to faster discoveries.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalised medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonise, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. We have developed a Global Data Partner Network, BCRQUEST.com, which allows access to high-quality real-world data. This rapidly growing network has a footprint across many sites, including networks of major hospitals, covering 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for over 23 million patients. Our platforms seamlessly facilitate access to highly enriched data for pharmaceutical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London and Boston. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Trusted Research and Trusted Collaboration Environments

Trusted Research (INSIGHT plus RQUEST) means internal investigators within an organisation can query the system, receive return results (e.g. 'there are 231 patients that fit your query') and then ask the data administrator for patient level release of that data. This allows strict administrative control of data but the ability to have an organization-wide 'inventory' that makes more value of the data asset than running around asking different data silo owners 'do you have x y z'. This creates massive harmonization, curation and permissioning efficiency plus data value utility.

Trusted Collaboration (INSIGHT RQUEST and BC SAFEBOX) means the same data in the trusted research environment can be tapped into by outside entities allowed to query and then allowed to have a safe portal (once the data is paid for or collaboration agreement, parameters of use, length of access are finalized) allowing the external party to see the patient level data, analyse it, but not copy, download, export or screen shot it. They can export their proprietary results for the analysis but no more, should that be the data custodian's wish, access rules are decided by law and data custodians. This enables outside entities to accelerate their work once data permissions are settled but keeps data safe and not moved from its origin.

