BC Platforms launches BC Catalyst, first-to-market, AI-native analytics product that accelerates precision medicine

Proprietary agentic AI model transforms genomic and real-world data into actionable insights across the full drug lifecycle

Enables faster development of breakthrough therapies, including tumor-agnostic cancer treatments, through a 360-degree view of the precision medicine landscape

Empowers scientific researchers across the life sciences and healthcare continuum to perform large-scale data analysis for the advancement of medical innovation

ZURICH , Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a technology company powering global healthcare data and analytics, today launched BC Catalyst, a first-of-its kind AI-native platform that transforms complex genomic and real-world clinical data into actionable insights across the full drug lifecycle. By bridging discovery, development, and real-world evidence, BC Catalyst enables a truly data-driven approach to accelerating therapies and improving patient outcomes through agentic AI-powered queries that help to identify patient cohorts, discover new drug targets, understand genetic variants, and deliver insights on standards of care.

The life sciences industry continues to face many challenges, including heightened pressure to release novel therapies faster than the typical 10-15-year timeline and average cost of USD $2.6 billion, as well as the need to improve the 10% market entry success rate for therapies in development. These results are partly attributable to the overwhelming volume of fragmented, incomplete, and siloed multi-modal data – including structured and unstructured genomics and real-world data – that has slowed down drug innovation and commercialization. The development of more targeted therapies has also been hindered by a lack of research-ready, actionable data that reflects the diverse genetic makeup of various geographic ancestries and ethnicities around the globe.

BC Catalyst overcomes these challenges by making it fast and easy for researchers to query and analyze data that has been integrated, harmonized, and made ready to use in a highly intuitive, prompt-based interface. The platform helps life sciences companies design more personalised and precise medicines, such as tumour-agnostic therapies, while accelerating discovery, optimizing clinical trials, and guiding commercial decisions through to product launch and market uptake.

Available by subscription, BC Catalyst utilizes a proprietary AI and high-performance computing architecture that continues to learn and grow as queries are executed on rich, granular data. Through the convergence of global genomic, clinical, and real-world evidence, BC Catalyst answers the growing demand for biomarker-based, patient-specific insights.

"BC Catalyst sits at the intersection of precision medicine and enterprise-scale biopharma intelligence, representing a monumental shift in the speed and manner in which new medicines can be discovered, developed, and brought to market," said Mukhtar Ahmed, CEO, BC Platforms. "With this new offering, we are responding to the industry's unmet need for precision and personalization through integrated, scalable solutions that eliminate current siloed approaches and inefficiencies, facilitate better and faster decision-making, and propel healthcare innovation."

Keith Collier, Chief Product Officer, BC Platforms, said: "Obtaining actionable insights that apply the full depth and breadth of global real-world and genomic data has not, until now, been commercially viable. BC Catalyst unlocks the true potential of agentic AI, high-performance computing, and advanced machine learning to support a wide spectrum of use cases, especially in under-served areas like precision oncology. It can help researchers better understand treatment patterns, uncover novel insights, and identify new ways to address the global burden of different diseases."

BC Catalyst utilizes data that has been anonymized, harmonized, and integrated in BC Unify, the company's data mastering platform that ingests, transforms, and enriches multi-modal data to make it research-ready to support clinical and commercial decisions. BC Unify incorporates proprietary AI-powered data processing, structuring, and integration workflows, coupled with automated quality checks and mapping capabilities, to bring together diverse data sets from BC Platforms' global network of 150+ partners and patient catchment of more than 130 million+ lives.

Building on its architectural foundation, BC Catalyst will continue to expand its capabilities across the drug lifecycle to include post-launch intelligence, real-world outcomes, and evidence-based care. These enhancements will deliver measurable ROI, scalable insights, and differentiated value for pharmaceutical, biotech, and med tech organizations as they develop and launch new precision medicine treatments.

BC Platforms accelerates medical innovation through advanced technology, predictive analytics, and comprehensive healthcare data. The combination of our harmonized multi-modal, research-ready datasets, unique federated architecture, and purpose-built AI-powered platforms enables rapid insights and informed decision-making for precision medicine and the full drug lifecycle. Leading life sciences companies and healthcare organizations rely on BC Platforms technology for secure access to anonymized real-world clinical and genomic data, sourced from our global partner network representing over 130 million patients across more than 25 countries.

