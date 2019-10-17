BC Platforms Partners with Blueprint Genetics to Provide Center of Excellence for Data Driven Testing Services in Rare Diseases

ZURICH and BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a world leader in genomic data management and analytics, today announced that it has formed a collaboration with Blueprint Genetics, a leader in the field of clinical genetic testing, to develop new data driven services for hospitals and the life sciences industry.

The collaboration combines Blueprint Genetics' excellence in clinical genetic testing with BC Platforms' high performing data management platform to facilitate the utilization of large amounts of genetic data in day-to-day patient care, clinical studies and industry initiatives such as sponsored testing programs. This all-encompassing approach will be supported by a secure and fully compliant system that maintains privacy while supporting openness and collaboration.

The second element of this project will be the creation of an advanced platform for the provision of genetic data and providing a scalable environment for data storage and analysis. This technology is supported by high-quality, curated data sets and health-related information. Such a wide breadth of organized, harmonized data will support efficient genetic testing results and ultimately improve patient care. Essentially, creating this seamless platform for integrated genetic testing and clinical data applications will serve to enable precision medicine by combining technical expertise and unique approaches to clinical genomics.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, commented on the partnerships, "We are delighted to be working with Blueprint Genetics, who are rapidly establishing themselves as leaders in the clinical genetic testing field for rare diseases. We believe that together we can provide a highly competitive platform and a one-stop shop for genetic testing and data management to help patients suffering from rare inherited diseases."

"I am very excited about this collaboration. Linking our high-quality genetic testing with BC Platforms data management capabilities allows us to improve patient outcomes, reduce operating costs in healthcare organizations and speed up the time-to-discovery," commented Blueprint Genetics' CEO Tommi Lehtonen.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

About Blueprint Genetics

Blueprint Genetics is one of the fastest growing genetic testing businesses globally in the field of clinical genetic testing of rare inherited diseases. With a patient centered mindset, the company was founded in 2012 and has since been on a mission to bring world-class genetic knowledge to mainstream healthcare with four guiding principles: innovation, transparency, quality and accessibility. The company is based in Helsinki and Seattle, with a customer base spanning over 70 countries. https://blueprintgenetics.com .

