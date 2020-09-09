B&C Storage Announces New Vehicle Storage Facility in Clay, NY

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&C Storage announced that its newest storage facility in Clay, New York is dedicated to vehicle and boat storage, and is now taking reservations for the upcoming winter storage season. B&C Storage - Clay is located at 4600 Weller Canning Road, Clay, NY 13041. Customers can take advantage of multiple storage options for vehicles, RVs, boats, campers, and trailers.

Reservations can be made at https://www.bcselfstorage.com/clay-storage

or by calling the main office during business hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday-Friday and 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Sunday.

The B&C Storage - Clay property features 12,000 square feet of indoor heated storage and 30,000 square feet of indoor non-heated storage. The facility also offers individual RV and car storage spaces. Customers can also choose to store their vehicles in the outdoor paved parking lot.

B&C Storage - Clay features several amenities including perimeter fencing, 24-hour recorded video surveillance with cameras throughout the property, computerized gate with personal pin-code access, a well-lit lot, and online account management.

"We are excited to bring the B&C Storage brand to the Clay area," said Bruce Pollock, Managing Partner for B&C Storage. "We think customers looking to store their RVs, boats, or vehicles will really appreciate the higher level of customer service and amenities that our new facility offers."

About B&C Storage

B&C Storage, a locally owned company, provides a wide range of convenient and secure storage solutions that serve both personal and business customers. With 16 storage facilities throughout Central New York, B&C Storage is proud to offer an exceptional storage experience and stress-free options for storing belongings.

For more information, please visit https://www.bcselfstorage.com/about-us

SOURCE B&C Storage

