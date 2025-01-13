BCA IT Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

A Recognition of Excellence and Leadership in Managed Services

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA, a leading provider of IT managed services and solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, a testament to its unwavering commitment to data security, privacy, and operational excellence.

This achievement comes as BCA is preparing to introduce its Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering, a service designed to help businesses navigate and maintain compliance with industry standards.

The SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) certification is awarded by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to organizations that meet rigorous standards for information security, confidentiality, and availability. Achieving Type II compliance indicates that BCA has demonstrated not only the design but also the operational effectiveness of its security controls over an extended period.

"This certification reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and trust for our clients," said Kenneth Henao, President of BCA IT Inc. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, businesses need an IT partner that prioritizes safeguarding their data. Our SOC 2 Type II compliance assures our clients that we take this responsibility seriously."

With this achievement, BCA reaffirms its leadership in delivering IT solutions that businesses can rely on to meet their operational goals while maintaining compliance in a dynamic regulatory environment.

About BCA

BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides managed IT services in Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL, and Dallas, TX. With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance services, and cloud computing. Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it. BCA provides consultation, proactive technology management, reactive support services, and network administration to ensure an effective and efficient IT infrastructure.

