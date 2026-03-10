BCA IT, INC., Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA IT, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity solutions for small and midsize businesses, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

BCA IT was selected for its strategic growth initiatives and innovation in managed services. Over the past year, the company launched and rapidly expanded its Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering, built on SOC 2 and NIST-aligned controls with continuous monitoring and quarterly review processes. By combining compliance-driven security solutions with a modern, client-focused engagement strategy, BCA IT has strengthened its position as a trusted technology partner for small and medium-sized organizations.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from CRN," said Kenneth Henao, President, BCA IT, Inc. "This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us every day. We see ourselves not just as a service provider, but as a true partner who aligns technology with business objectives and delivers consistent, measurable value."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About BCA

BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides managed IT services in Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL. With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include managed IT , cybersecurity , compliance as a services, and cloud computing . Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it. BCA provides consultation, proactive technology management, reactive support services, and network administration to ensure an effective and efficient IT infrastructure.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

