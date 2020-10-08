BCA Research Launches Proprietary Indicators To Support Institutional Investors

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the world's leading provider of independent global macro research, today announces the launch of its new product, BCA Research Proprietary Indicators. The extensive library of indicators brings together 70 years of global macro experience and 300,000 data sets into the hands of professional investors.

The customizable tool is delivered via Excel Add-in and will come with pre-made templates to help identify both opportunity and risk, mold investment views and help shape investment convictions. Through data download and notifications, users can seamlessly integrate this valuable information into their internal investment processes.

"These proprietary indicators (backtested) extract the most relevant investment signals from thousands of data sets, and are crucial in the analytical framework our research team uses here at BCA Research," says Bashar AL-Rehany, BCA Research CEO. "Therefore, we trust that our clients will find this tool informative and useful, and will want to incorporate the indicators into their own investment processes."

BCA Research Proprietary Indicators cover developed as well as emerging economies, equities, fixed income, commodities, and, more recently, geopolitics. Clients can choose to purchase any one of the six packages, or the entire family of 265 indicators, which have been backtested. To amplify macro insights, clients can use the new tool in concert with BCA's written global macro research reports.

BCA Research Proprietary Indicators is constantly updated based on the frequency of the underlying data source. It is designed for analysis over three distinct timeframes: Tactical, or short-term (usually over a few months), Cyclical, or medium-term (approximately 9 to 12 months), and Strategic/Structural, or longer-term (applicable over a few years).

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA's mission has been to support its clients in making better investment decisions through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies, as well as educating, informing and stimulating discussion through clear and thought-provoking research. BCA provides its services to investment professionals and multi-national corporations across six continents through a wide range of products, services and meetings. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Sydney, Cape Town and Sao Paulo.

