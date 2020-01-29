BCA Technologies Debuts eRep CPQ Distributor Edition at AHR Expo 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Technologies, a leading product selection, pricing and quoting software solution provider, announces its latest eRep CPQ version specifically designed for distributors. Early testing of the product indicates it can decrease quote time by up to 75%. BCA Technologies will debut the new version at the AHR Expo in Orlando.

eRep is a cloud-based, mobile-responsive application designed to mistake-proof the product selection and sales process by handling complex, rule-based pricing scenarios for equipment. For over two decades, eRep has been loved by manufacturers and their distributor sales teams, helping them quote faster, improve order accuracy, and increase overall productivity. Now, distributors and manufacturer firms alike can enjoy the same benefits along with key features designed to accelerate sales cycles.

eRep CPQ Distributor Edition delivers time-saving, revenue-increasing features for an underserved market. In addition to an estimated 75% shorter quote time, the software also improves order accuracy to 100% and can boost sales up to an additional 30%.

"At BCA Technologies, we're constantly listening to our customers to make pricing and quoting easier for everyone involved," said CEO Brian Cumming. "After years of providing eRep to manufacturers, we're excited to be able to make eRep available for distributors' firms who represent multiple manufacturers."

eRep CPQ Distributor Edition delivers a rapid experience to help users quote faster and more accurately, even across multiple manufacturers' product lines. Users can quickly find products and add them to quotes no matter how many line items. Distributors and their teams can add new products to the database quickly without coding or needing development help.

Pricing is also streamlined under the new eRep CPQ Distributor Edition. Users can edit discounts and markups for each line item, customer or even product family level. The intuitive system shortens the learning curve compared to competitors' software and offers guided selling features to bring new sellers up to speed.

"We want distributors, sales teams -- anyone using eRep -- to know the technology they're using is backed by 20 years of industry experience and user feedback," Cumming continued.

In addition to releasing this new product iteration, BCA is marked as a finalist for the 2020 AHR Innovation Award. The annual competition honors the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at the AHR Expo.

Debuting alongside the latest software version, eRep CPQ Distributor Edition, is a new customer-focused website: eRepCPQ.com. The reimagined website hosts the latest information about eRep, along with industry insights and insider tips.

About BCA Technologies:

BCA Technologies is an American software company based in Maitland, Florida. The company primarily specializes in developing and marketing its proprietary configure, price, quoting software under the name eRep. In 2017, BCA celebrated its 20th anniversary with the release of eRep 3.0. BCA's technology is used by over 30,000 users across the globe and powers sales enablement for Siemens, Bosch, Johnson Controls, and other leading brands.

