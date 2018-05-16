BCause LLC Announces Engagement of ASGARD Partners & Co. as Capital Markets Advisor for $25 Million Series B Capital Raise

Since its Series A funding round closed in October, BCause has been building its staff and infrastructure in Virginia Beach and Chicago to support its growth plan as a vertically integrated cryptocurrency organization designed to meet a full range of cryptocurrency needs, from mining, to spot trading, to listed derivatives and clearing. The firm intends to launch its spot market this summer. BCause has submitted a filing with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to become a designated contract market (DCM) and is finalizing a submission to become a derivatives clearing organization (DCO). The Board and staff include a broad range of experts in cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, infrastructure, technology, finance, derivatives and clearing.

BCause CEO Fred Grede said: "We're extremely pleased with our progress to date and the talented team we've been assembling. Demand for our mining services has been beyond expectations. This Series B round will help bring us to the next level in executing on our ambitious plans. It's a pleasure to partner with ASGARD*, which already has a deep understanding of, and enthusiasm for, our business model."

"It's clear that interest in the cryptoverse from both investors and participants continues to grow. BCause's one-stop institutional platform for mining, trading, hedging and clearing cryptocurrencies, is very well positioned to take advantage of this growth. We look forward to a continued partnership with the Company to help it develop this unique and compelling market proposition," said Andi Çomo, Managing Director at ASGARD Partners.

About BCause LLC

BCause LLC is building a full-stack cryptocurrency ecosystem, which will include mining facilities, as well as a spot market, regulated derivatives exchange and regulated clearing house. BCause has filed with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to become a designated contract market (DCM) and intends to file with the Commission to establish a derivatives clearing organization (DCO). Once regulatory approvals are in place, and trading and clearing begins in derivatives, BCause is intended to serve as a one-stop shop for all parts of the cryptocurrency value chain. BCause launched in 2018, initially with its cryptocurrency mining facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and it will launch spot trading in the summer of 2018. The company is headquartered in Virginia Beach, with operations in Chicago. For more information, visit www.bcause.com.

About ASGARD

ASGARD Partners & Co. is a next generation financial firm combining private equity investments and capital markets advisory into one platform to better and more effectively serve portfolio companies, clients and investors. ASGARD believes business is a powerful platform that can change the world for the better and is committed to serving entrepreneurs, companies and investors that share this belief. The partners at ASGARD have collectively arranged and advised on more than $65 billion in transactions and have proven expertise across a wide spectrum of advisory services. ASGARD brings multi-functional capabilities to its clients and enables them to navigate their capital and growth decisions effectively. For more information, visit https://asgardpartners.com.

